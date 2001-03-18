from the iSpy dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
EFF's "Street-Level Surveillance" project shines light on the advanced surveillance technologies that law enforcement agencies routinely deploy in our communities. These resources are designed for members of the public, advocacy organizations, journalists, defense attorneys, and policymakers who often are not getting the straight story from police representatives or the vendors marketing this equipment.
Whether it's sophisticated location tracking, ubiquitous video recording, or the instant analysis of our biometric data, law enforcement agencies are following closely behind their counterparts in the military and intelligence services in acquiring privacy-invasive technologies. Just as analog surveillance historically has been used as a tool for oppression, policymakers and the public must understand the threat posed by emerging technologies to successfully defend civil liberties and civil rights in the digital age.
[...] The resources contained on this site brings together years of research, litigation, and advocacy by EFF staff and our allies, and will continue to grow as we obtain more information.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @01:46PM (3 children)
These technologies are a force multiplier which might permit the government to overwhelm the governed.
Are they necessary because the bad guys are using them to get away with things,
or are they a risky and unnecessary means which is allowing the cops to become lazy or worse?
Civil order partly works because folks assume that if they do something bad, there is a reasonable expectation they will get caught.
It also works partly because folks generally believe that thru accountability the govt is reasonable and they don't need to overwhelm it.
For a widespread deployment of these technologies to result in an improvement of civil order, we should first see an expectation gap and accountability.
I'm not sure there has been much of either to date.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by c0lo on Thursday March 01, @02:09PM
The civil order has improved even without the use of spying tech. How about we should see the need first, then that gap you mention.
'Cause... isn't it a bit suspicious they started to use it without telling us about?
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Thursday March 01, @03:01PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @03:56PM
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Thursday March 01, @01:50PM (6 children)
While we understand your concerns, Citizen, you consented to this stuff by being born. If you don't like it, you are free* to go start your own planet.
* For the current definition of "free", along with most other words, please see the dictionary stored in a dark corner of a disused lavatory in the basement, behind a door marked "beware of tiger".
Don't expect government to fix anything. Government gives corporations permission to exist and limited liability.
(Score: 3, Funny) by c0lo on Thursday March 01, @02:14PM (2 children)
Oh, pleaseee, for God sake, why are you exaggerating the difficulty level?
It was "beware of the leopard", not tiger! (grin)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @02:57PM (1 child)
Yes, but with subtitle "No firearms, poisonous or tranquilizer darts, spears, torches, whips, wooden chairs, or loud music allowed!"
(Score: 3, Funny) by c0lo on Thursday March 01, @03:31PM
Yeah, naaah, mate
A vuvuzella is just enough; with it, the South Africans survived something much worse than keopards, like a FIFA World Cup.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @02:51PM (2 children)
Ok, fine.
- Elon Musk
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Thursday March 01, @03:02PM (1 child)
You deserve the touche mod - but - alas - any colony planted within this solar system will quickly be brought under UN, if not some other jurisdiction. Just as quickly as it can be shown that a group of people might survive off of earth, there will be military and police forces sent there by the US, Russian, China, and EU, along with a UN observer.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by c0lo on Thursday March 01, @03:20PM
I don't think they'll all fit on an asteroid, but in case they do, I say bump that one onto a collision course with Jupiter.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @07:45PM (1 child)
The naivety of the masses is staggering.
The erosion of personal privacy began with the inventions of binoculars and the filing cabinet, and has accelerated geometrically ever since. Pervasive surveillance has now become systemic in our culture.
The whole concept of privacy has become, in practice, an anachronism.
We have all been assimilated. Resistance is futile. Get over it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @09:47PM
Yeah let's give up and surrender. That'll teach the powers that be to mess with us!