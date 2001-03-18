from the Betteridge-says-"No" dept.
According to Molly Worthen's article in The New York Times, The Misguided Drive to Measure 'Learning Outcomes':
"[...] In 2018, more and more university administrators want campuswide, quantifiable data that reveal what skills students are learning. Their desire has fed a bureaucratic behemoth known as learning outcomes assessment. This elaborate, expensive, supposedly data-driven analysis seeks to translate the subtleties of the classroom into PowerPoint slides packed with statistics — in the hope of deflecting the charge that students pay too much for degrees that mean too little. [...]"
But apparently, there is little to show for tons of money and effort expended to gather data on what students are really learning or adapting curricula to their actual needs.
Mr. Erik Gilbert, a professor of history at Arkansas State University, who has criticized the methods, said to the author: 'Maybe all your students have full-time jobs, but that's something you can't fix, even though that's really the core problem. Instead, you're expected to find some small problem, like students don't understand historical chronology, so you might add a reading to address that. You're supposed to make something up every semester, then write up a narrative.'
As Frank Furedi, an emeritus professor of sociology at the University of Kent, told the author about the situation in Britain: 'It's a bit like the old Soviet Union. You speak two languages. You do a performance for the sake of the auditors, but in reality, you carry on.'
As the author puts it: 'If we describe college courses as mainly delivery mechanisms for skills to please a future employer [...] We end up using the language of the capitalist marketplace and speak to our students as customers rather than fellow thinkers. They deserve better. [...] Producing thoughtful, talented graduates is not a matter of focusing on market-ready skills. It's about giving students an opportunity that most of them will never have again in their lives: the chance for serious exploration of complicated intellectual problems, the gift of time in an institution where curiosity and discovery are the source of meaning.'
A lengthy read, but worthwhile. Are we preparing current students better than in the past or are we simply siphoning money out of them? Yesteryear, a degree was a sure bet to a better life, nowadays, it doesn't mean as much. Are the education methods lacking or is the surplus of graduates to blame for useless degrees?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @09:09PM (2 children)
Actual College-level Teacher hear! This is exactly how it works. We are expected to provide evidence of attainment of SLOs (Student Learning Outcomes). As I explain it to my students, this cannot be the actual content of the course, since it has to be dumbed-down for administrator level of comprehension. So I have selected three TLAs for the "Metric" of the SLOs, since SLO is a TLA and TLA is itself a TLA: If my students can memorize three (3) Three Letter Acronyms, my teaching is a success! Yeah!
Once that is out of the way, we can go on to real learning, discussion and debate, and evaluation. WTF!
(Score: 2) by dltaylor on Thursday March 01, @09:17PM (1 child)
If you really are teaching at a college, please go back to elementary school for some refresher courses.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @09:20PM
But then I would have missed out on this gem, from the FA:
We need to upgrade higher education to tubes of SoylentNews!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by PartTimeZombie on Thursday March 01, @09:30PM
The situation where I live may be different to the US, but we seem to have the problem that we took the cost of industry training away from the industries that benefit from it, and lumped it onto the students.
I did an apprenticeship as a young lad. This had benefits for both my employer and me, but cost me nothing and was a great way to learn skills I have used the rest of my life. This used to be a really common way of learning.
In my country we also have the problem of private education providers bringing students in from overseas (mostly Asia) supposedly to do a "business management" course, but in reality they come here to work, as their student visa lets them work 20 hours per week.
Now that the education review office are cracking down on the shoddy private schools, we are supposed to feel bad for the "students" that are let without a course, and sent home.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @09:31PM
Data-driven assessment is probably good for an introductory calculus course with 12 different sections, 5 different people teaching, and 400 students.
On the other hand, it is probably rotten for an advanced course with 1 section, 1 person teaching, and 4 students.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @09:43PM (2 children)
Teachers have fought tooth and nail against any kind of test that actually measures teacher's performance, whether the test is administered to students or teachers. They have many excuses why their profession is somehow special and above measurement.
(Score: 1, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @09:54PM
Because it is a very complicated task to measure teacher performance, and so far all the measures to do so have made education worse.
Let the principles, vice principles, and superintendents do their jobs without adding a bunch of stupid overhead that adds negative value.
Don't speak about what you don't know.
(Score: 2) by arcz on Thursday March 01, @10:15PM
It's not that surprising. Everyone wants to be immune to job termination. Whether that is a good idea for society or not is quite different.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday March 01, @09:53PM (1 child)
Isn't it drastically easier to get an *education* nowadays, though? It would seem like the correspondence course is now available as a pausable video/podcast, maybe with remote teaching assistants available for office hours. Perhaps not for advanced classes, but it would seem like introductory-level courses would be available to everybody, even if just to provide a solid foundation and familiarity with the discipline-specific arena before enrolling in a full-time institution in which to explore these "complicated intellectual problems".
Based on that, it seems the last scarce resources would be an internet connection, a laptop, and the student's time to absorb or at least visit the material before enrolling.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday March 01, @10:13PM
Technically getting educated should never have been easier -- there are libraries all over and you have an entire world of knowledge available at your keyboard via the internet. Yet people don't seem to get more educated. Last I looked the dropout rate for online courses is horrible, there is always the suspicion that there is massive fraud and cheating is going on. You end up over-admitting people just so you hope there will be some people that manage to finish it. The main perk or upside to them, not counting the whole bringing knowledge to the masses thing, is that they have a very low costs associated with. There really is something to be had from the physical structured learning environment after all.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday March 01, @09:59PM (1 child)
Naturally the administrators want more data, just like they like to know how many reports I wrote or co-authored and how many times said work have been cited. So they can evaluate me, they won't actually read any of it -- or probably understand it, they just like a big nice quantifiable number.
The question is how do they really measure what they want? How will they know what did I teach the students, what did they already know, what did they learn on their own. I guess we could setup constant testing to see what they already knew before the course starts, then do a constant stream of follow ups -- at least that would rule out what they knew before the course started. I have a strong suspicion that the data gathered will be very bad data that won't really tell them what they think it tells them. Perhaps those things are not important to the admin people but they would sure influence the numbers.
The more important question tho is if the students don't learn is that my fault or their fault or possibly the fault of both of us? If I do my work and they instead go out drinking all week and then flunk the course is that my fault? If they work all week and I instead start snorting coke off coeds tits will that be their problem or mine? I'm fairly sure I'm getting the blame either way and if I fail the entire class or just a good chunk of them it will definitely be my problem. But they will, no matter what, ever be assigned any blame.
It's a bit troubling what Gilbert apparently did that he adds questions to his tests just to satisfy the administration even tho said questions had nothing to do with his courses.
This made me laugh a bit.
If your degree is in french intersectional feminist theory or something similar then no your degree probably won't lead to a better life, for anyone, but if you get a proper degree they you will probably be better off. On the other hand it could be interesting if everyone just started to reason like a degree won't be worth it and then they all just get manual work and then a degree will seriously inflate in value, assuming once again it's not one of those previously mentioned weird bullshit degrees.
(Score: 2) by arcz on Thursday March 01, @10:20PM