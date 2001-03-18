Elfquest, one of the first breakout indie comics of the 1970s, is ending its 40-year-run with today's issue. There's a farewell signing with creators Wendy and Richard Pini tonight [Wednesday] at Things From Another World in Portland[, Oregon]...

[...] "A number of interviews sprang up this week but those with The Hollywood Reporter and SyFy are best. Both contain spoilers! "

There'll be more Elfquest in future, the Pinis say, but this wraps up the tale for their towheaded Wolfrider chief Cutter and his family.