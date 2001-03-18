from the pointy-but-non-Vulcan-ears dept.
Elfquest, one of the first breakout indie comics of the 1970s, is ending its 40-year-run with today's issue. There's a farewell signing with creators Wendy and Richard Pini tonight [Wednesday] at Things From Another World in Portland[, Oregon]...
[...] "A number of interviews sprang up this week but those with The Hollywood Reporter and SyFy are best. Both contain spoilers! "
There'll be more Elfquest in future, the Pinis say, but this wraps up the tale for their towheaded Wolfrider chief Cutter and his family.
https://boingboing.net/2018/02/28/elfquest-concludes-40-year-run.html
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/heat-vision/elfquest-comic-comes-an-end-40-years-1088929
http://www.syfy.com/syfywire/elfquest-creators-wendy-and-richard-pini-look-back-on-40-year-run
(Score: 0, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @10:37PM (7 children)
Star Trek survived the death of Gene Roddenberry.
Warp Life survived the death of Michael David Crawford.
Elfquest is crap if it can't continue without its creator.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Thursday March 01, @11:46PM (3 children)
- Anonymous Coward
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday March 01, @11:50PM (2 children)
FTFY
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @12:23AM
Don't worry, it is easily alleviated by a quick look at the site Elf Quest [elfquest.com]. Some people create awesome.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @01:52AM
Remember when the bullies' fathers beat up Homer Simpson?
"This is for the crummy life I've had to live!" they said.
Michael David Crawford looks like Homer Jay Simpson to me.
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Friday March 02, @12:39AM (2 children)
Yeah Star Trek survived, but not with the same characters, in the same continuity, with the same canon and not without being rebooted.
Never heard of "Warp Life" so no comment.
This is the end of ElfQuest in the same way the end of ST:TOS was "the end" of Star Trek.
It isn't. Not by a long shot.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @04:04AM (1 child)
Since you're such an expert trekker, you're supposed to remember that Gene died during the production of TNG.
Warp Life is MichaelDavidCrawford's homepage which contains fictional essays about the mental illnesses which he pretends to have.
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Friday March 02, @07:45AM
What made you think I was an expert Trekker? I just know there have been a bunch of ST series that didn't have Shatner, a movie reboot that apparently pretty much broke everything, and from what I've heard the latest series breaks/ignores almost everything the movie didn't. And the Gene died somewhere in the middle of all that, ST hasn't been on my "I care about ..." list for a long time.
Also, thanks for the heads up on "Warp Life", now I know what not to spend my time reading :)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by HiThere on Thursday March 01, @11:48PM (2 children)
I thought I might renew my interest in ElfQuest, which I thought had been discontinued decades ago, so I checked out the link. It requires not just javascript, but third party hosted javascript. That *may* be why I thought they had been discontinued.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @02:49AM
because effort
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @04:32AM
Nobody cares, Mr. Unabomber.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday March 02, @12:02AM (1 child)
I had not thought about Elfquest for a long time, don't think I read any of it since the mid 80's. I checked out the latest issue, doesn't seem like anything really changed. It's almost like a soap-opera but with slutty fantasy elves in the woods -- as it has always been.
Don't click if you don't want to know about the last/latest issue.
(Score: 2, Funny) by khallow on Friday March 02, @02:50AM
But elves with mullets! Truly the defining cultural achievement of our times.