Research shows that longstanding depression alters the brain -- treatment may require different approaches depending on not just the severity of the depression but also on its longevity:
Is clinical depression always the same illness, or does it change over time?
New brain imaging research from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) shows that the brain alters after years of persistent depression, suggesting the need to change how we think about depression as it progresses.
The study, led by senior author Dr. Jeff Meyer of CAMH's Campbell Family Mental Health Research Institute, is published in The Lancet Psychiatry.
The research shows that people with longer periods of untreated depression, lasting more than a decade, had significantly more brain inflammation compared to those who had less than 10 years of untreated depression. In an earlier study, Dr. Meyer's team discovered the first definitive evidence of inflammation in the brain in clinical depression.
This study provides the first biological evidence for large brain changes in long-lasting depression, suggesting that it is a different stage of illness that needs different therapeutics - the same perspective taken for early and later stages of Alzheimer's disease, he says.
"Greater inflammation in the brain is a common response with degenerative brain diseases as they progress, such as with Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson´s disease," says Dr. Meyer, who also holds Canada Research Chair in the Neurochemistry of Major Depression. While depression is not considered a degenerative brain disease, the change in inflammation shows that, for those in whom depression persists, it may be progressive and not a static condition.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @02:03AM (9 children)
I was depressed in high school, actually from 7th grade until a couple years into college. I nearly jumped in front of a train. Brain inflammation may explain why learning went from trivial to hard as I reached senior year.
I was given pills. They were useless.
It would have been easy for a psychologist to write me a prescription that would actually cure my depression, but getting the prescription filled at the pharmacy would be difficult and I doubt my insurance would have covered it. The prescription would have been something like "one 60 kg girlfriend, to be used as needed for symptoms".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @02:49AM (3 children)
What prescription cures (as opposed to treats) depression?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @04:36AM (1 child)
A gun to the head.
Since when has big pharma actually created a cure for something they could instead treat and charge for indefinably?
If big pharma were to just today start developing a method to deal with a broken leg, it would consist only of useless wallet-draining pain killers, and just enough medicine to keep the patient alive while the bone sticks out of their leg for the rest of their life.
(Score: 2) by Weasley on Friday March 02, @06:49AM
They found a cure for hepatitis c. You only have to give them your house in order to be treated.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday March 02, @08:27AM
RLY.
The problem is that when I am depressed, the absolute last thing I want to do is go out and ride fifty miles on my bike.
I often go touring on my bike - but only when I'm not depressed.
"Woe is MDC." -- Anonymous Coward
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Friday March 02, @03:52AM
You could have self treated with /r9k/ applied liberally, but all it does is turn sadness to rage.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @04:44AM (2 children)
"one 60 kg girlfriend, to be used as needed for symptoms".
This site has gotten so bad I can't tell for sure if this is supposed to be one of those lengthy AC spam posts that always ends with bloody rape. :P
Bleach. My brain has a craving for bleach.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @06:08AM (1 child)
I'm not into blood at all. I couldn't actually go through with a rape; the reality would be horrible I'm sure.
I had this: 1.5 years serious depression, 0.5 years hope, 3.0 years serious depression, 1.0 year of relief again, 2.0 years serious depression, 0.5 years hope, 0.5 years serious depression, cured
The total comes to 7 years of horrible badness, plus 2 years of a weak and fragile sort of hope and/or putting things aside. (switching to a new school would typically generate a bit of hope, but I think that constant switching would wear out the effect)
The cure was damn obvious. My depression had a legit cause. I told my shrink exactly what the problem was, so he had no excuse for his failure to prescribe a girlfriend.
It's like when your kid dies and you get depressed. There is a legit cause and an obvious cure. Simply prescribe a resurrection.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday March 02, @08:26AM
At our first session she asked why I sought her help.
"I am completely unable to get a date."
"I bet you'd like to get laid!" she replied.
When I terminated therapy thirteen years later it was because I was moving to Newfoundland to get married.
Best sixty grand I ever spent.
"Woe is MDC." -- Anonymous Coward
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @08:23AM
It was probably also difficult to learn because they weren't teaching anything, but just having you rote memorize information.
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @03:24AM
Do you really think there is a such thing as a "normal" brain/psych state? "Sane" people remains "sane" because they know life is a god damn war. Even single-cell protozoa "knows" that.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday March 02, @05:11AM (2 children)
I'm one of those long-term depression cases from earlier in life--think "suicidal 8 year old" here--and it was comorbid with PTSD, anxiety disorders, panic attacks, you name it. I'm also one of those people who can't take SSRIs. Being raised Catholic and discovering you're a lesbian at 14 (and not admitting it till 16 because of course not) didn't help either.
Mostly the solution was to be my own cognitive behavioral therapist. Knowledge drives out fear. But your body needs to be in a state where it can do that in the first place, and one of the keys to *that* is making sure what goes into it isn't hurting the cause. Cutting out refined flours and sugars, especially HFCS, helps a lot. So does avoiding food dyes, at least for me. And avoiding all sweeteners aside from stevia and mannitol or erythritol made a huge difference; if I have even a swallow of a diet soda I feel like hell.
Beyond that, stress depletes your magnesium levels and messes with your adrenal glands. In desperation I went to a local Chinese naturopath who diagnosed this as "kidney Yin deficiency," which more or less maps to adrenal fatigue. So I started biohacking my body a little, trying individual supplements to see what had what effect.
BIG HONKING DISCLAIMER: I am not a doctor, pharmacist, or biochemist. This is only what worked and has been working for me. Your body may be different, maybe very different.
Far and away the magnesium was the most important. You want this in citrate form, as oxide is uselessly un-bioavailable and the malates, tartrates, and chelated forms are too expensive for not much better performance. I needed over three times the RDA daily for about a week to replete my cells, and then settled into a maintenance dose of about 200% of the RDA, half every morning and evening.
Once that's working, add niacin if you can tolerate it--you WILL flush and itch and burn--and a methylfolate supplement, NOT folic acid. If you have an MTHFR gene mutation, as I suspect I do, you *need* the methylated form, as folic acid will just hurt you more. Vitamin D3 is also important; get a "dry" formulation, and take it with magnesium or it'll leach calcium out of your bones and deposit it in a nice thick layer across your vascular system, if I understand it right. Vitamin D is a steroid hormone, and its chemical moniker of "cholecalciferol" (bile + calcium + bearer) attests.
I'm not sure if extra vitamin C helps, as it's water-soluble and you'll probably just pee out the excess, but I also take one of those that comes mixed with rutin, hesperidin, and a few other phytochemicals of that nature.
Sometimes I'll take a very low dose iron supplement (you can guess when), but since most people reading this are men, you probably don't want that. I think I read somewhere that men need zinc like women need iron, but that zinc and magnesium interfere with one another, so if you take it, it would need to be early/mid-afternoon and as far away from the magnesium as possible.
Again, this is only what worked for me. Clear this with a doctor first if you're interested in trying it out. I don't *think* there's anything harmful in here, and have felt much better on this regimen, but as always, caveat lector.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @05:30AM
> I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
Yup, my mother warned me about supplement junkies(grin)...
But this wasn't a direct warning -- she is one and I'm afraid has gone a bit overboard (but rarely far enough to hurt herself).
Glad to hear that you have worked out a useful regimen for yourself.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday March 02, @08:18AM
Dr. K. used to assign me such homework as reading Lonnie Barbach's "For Yourself" which teaches women to experience orgasms.
Eventually I started finding fear driving-out knowledgable books on my own.
"Woe is MDC." -- Anonymous Coward
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday March 02, @08:14AM
It is unclear whether mental illnesses are the same or different when they are experienced by people in different cultures.
Is Pakistani Schizophrenia the same as American Schizophrenia?
"Woe is MDC." -- Anonymous Coward
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday March 02, @08:15AM
Such shrunken brains show up in CAT scans and autopsies as having significant space between the surface of the brain and the inside of the skull.
"Woe is MDC." -- Anonymous Coward
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday March 02, @08:22AM
Shock treatment erases some or even all of your memories. B. doesn't remember ever having met me. She doesn't remember that we were friends.
But she's gotten used to pretending she understands it when some complete stranger shows up in her live.
That shock treatment helped at first, but her depression returned.
Her entire life is filled with depression. She was depressed when she was a child and she'll be depressed when she's old and grey.
I don't have a clue how she makes it through her day. I regard her as incredibly courageous, and incredibly strong.
"Woe is MDC." -- Anonymous Coward
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday March 02, @08:36AM
Ive been experiencing that for three years now.
As depression approaches one gradually loses interest in all the things that make life pleasurable.
If there is absolutely nothing you want to do for fun it's no surprise that you get depressed.
I used to be heavily into studying piano. I have a really top-quality electric keyboard six feet away from me as I write this.
I cannot even remember the last time I played it.
The Elavil antidepressant I'm presently taking mostly makes me feel normal but it doesn't restore my interests in any of the things I used to be interested in. Were I to stop taking it, without those lost interests I would just get depressed again.
Ironically my Elavil is cheap as dirt. It's been generic for decades. The patented and brand-name Latuda I took for a few months set Medicaid back five grand each of those months, but did nothing for me.
Imipramine worked real well back in the day but oddly doesn't work anymore.
My most-common symptom is just garden variety depression. It's uncommon that I experience any of the more intriguing symptoms, such as hallucinating police [warplife.com] all over everywhere. Really that's quite rare for me.
"Woe is MDC." -- Anonymous Coward
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @10:45AM
Forget pills and doctors, shame and guilt. Those will not help you.
Instead change your surroundings entirely, like move to another city and do something different. It will allow you to become another person.