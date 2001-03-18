from the duck-and-cover dept.
Putin, before vote, unveils 'invincible' nuclear weapons to counter West
President Vladimir Putin unveiled an array of new nuclear weapons on Thursday, in one of his most bellicose speeches in years, saying they could hit almost any point in the world and evade a U.S.-built missile shield. [...] His remarks were greeted with scepticism in Washington, where officials cast doubt on whether Russia has added any new capabilities to its nuclear arsenal beyond those already known to the U.S. military and intelligence agencies.
[...] Among weapons that Putin said were either in development or ready was a new intercontinental ballistic missile "with a practically unlimited range" able to attack via the North and South Poles and bypass any missile defense systems.
Putin also spoke of a small nuclear-powered engine that could be fitted to what he said were low-flying, highly maneuverable cruise missiles, giving them a practically unlimited range. The new engine meant Russia was able to make a new type of weapon - nuclear missiles powered by nuclear rather than conventional fuel. "Nothing like it in the world exists," Putin told the audience. "At some point it will probably appear (elsewhere) but by that time our guys will have devised something else."
Other new super weapons he listed included underwater nuclear drones, a supersonic weapon and a laser weapon. In one of his video clip demos, a weapon appeared to be hovering over what looked like a map of the state of Florida.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday March 02, @04:44AM (13 children)
Unlike the Muslim fundies, Putin is either an atheist or a horrible enough Christian that he values this world above all else, and specifically, his position of power in it. He knows as well as anyone that the instant he launches this is when he signs the death warrant of human civilization. This is nuclear dick-waving.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @05:05AM (1 child)
Dick-waving it may be, but it is one hell of a dick.
The US has a long history of raping countries which don't have nukes, and this is in my opinion the main reason North Korea wants to have nukes. You cannot really blame North Korea for not wanting to be raped, after all.
In any case, the US won't be raping the former USSR any time soon.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday March 02, @08:11AM
- Defense.
That's why I regard North Korea and Iran to be well within their rights to possess nuclear weapons.
If the US wants North Korea to get rid of its nukes then the United States' first step is to remove all of its own Bombs from South Korea and the surrounding ocean.
(Score: 2) by MadTinfoilHatter on Friday March 02, @06:11AM
It is most certainly the former. In order to make a career in Soviet Russia KGB like Putin, one had to be a good reliable Marxist atheist. Yes, he's occasionally been known to hang out with Russian Orthodox leaders, but that really is all about a rebranding of nationalism from "In the Soviet Union we're atheist." to "In Russia we're Russian Orthodox." It has nothing to do with religion or actual beliefs.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by stormwyrm on Friday March 02, @06:21AM
And so we're back to Cold War nuclear posture. I can only hope that everyone else out there with nukes is as rational about their use as he is. /me peeks at the White House and is not reassured. There are Christian fundies out there too who would think of burning the world in a nuclear holocaust as ushering the Second Coming.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Friday March 02, @06:31AM (6 children)
He's had plenty of people killed and has put Russia under one party rule again. But he is getting old. 65 now, 71 after a 2018-2024 term. Maybe he really cares about Making Russia Great Again™. Or maybe he will decide to go out with a bang, which could be easier to do with a fresh set of modern nukes. He doesn't even have to be religious or "insane" to want to kill everyone off. He just has to want it and ensure the order is carried out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @06:40AM
(Score: 5, Interesting) by jelizondo on Friday March 02, @07:03AM (4 children)
Sorry about this, but according to your logic, Trump is more likely to ‘go out with a bang’. For all his vices and reprehensible behavior Putin has shown himself to be pragmatic, logical and cold as the Russian winter. Trump on the other hand…
And I said sorry because I don't like Putin or any other autocratic SOB running a country but I'm more scared of an emotional, egotistical old man with his finger on the nuclear button than of an old cold-hearthed bastard.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @07:35AM (1 child)
I don't know if I'd assume Trump is the type who would want to "go out with a bang." He's a billionaire with a LOT to lose personally. If anything keeps his finger of the switch, it'd be that personal greed of his.
However, that being said, Trump is also an idiot as shown every time he opens his mouth or types on twitter. So if he goes out with a bang I'd totally believe it was from incompetence rather than deliberately wanting to burn his assets to the ground.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @08:10AM
I'd worry less about keeping his finger off the switch, and more about keeping his coffee cup off the switch...
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday March 02, @09:07AM
I mentioned "ensure the order is carried out".
We can speculate about which country has more safeguards preventing a nuclear strike order from an unhinged leader.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Friday March 02, @09:46AM
(Score: 4, Insightful) by jelizondo on Friday March 02, @06:54AM (1 child)
Good Lord! To every action corresponds and equal and opposite reaction. True in physics and in every other aspect of life, let me illustrate.
When Nobel Peace Prize winner Barack Obama decided to spend $348 billion dollars [forbes.com] ‘modernizing’ the U.S. nuclear arsenal, including a new ballistic nuclear submarine, a new strategic bomber and a new intercontinental ballistic missile, well, someone should have expected some kind of reaction.
But it goes back much further, to the expansion of NATO towards the east after the fall of the USSR and the intervention of the U.S. Government in Ukraine. For example, Victoria Nuland [theguardian.com] (then Assistant Secretary of State) claiming the U.S. had ‘invested’ over 5 billion in Ukraine to insure ‘democracy’ there until 2014, mind you, well before Maidan and the Russian annexation of Crimea.
Finally, read The Ukrainian Crisis: It’s Not All Putin’s Fault [thenation.com] by professor Stephen F. Cohen.
As my late mother used to say, it takes two to fight.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Friday March 02, @07:40AM
I have the strong notion that money spent for defense is about as wisely spent as money spent on healthcare.
All we seem to buy are very expensive hand-shakes
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @05:09AM (1 child)
> hovering over what looked like a map of the state of Florida.
Would that be over Mar-a-Lago?? Putin has been playing Trump for a fool for awhile now, maybe this is the next step.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @09:08AM
> hovering over what looked like a map of the state of Florida.
Figures that an ex-KGB agent would go straight for a (country's) dick. Fighting dirty -- a very pragmatic approach.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by NotSanguine on Friday March 02, @05:21AM (3 children)
To get folks in the US worked up over gasp! Nucular weapons!
This gives the Trump administration something it can point to, both as a distraction (look over there! scarY!) and as a foil to make it look like Trump isn't really Putin's bitch.
It serves as a great distraction and helps Trump to continue doing Putin's work (sowing chaos and dysfunction in the US government -- go ahead, challenge me on that. There are so many examples of this) for him.
It wouldn't surprise me to see some sort of "crisis" in the 2019-2020 time frame, mediated by Russia (either overtly, or more likely, behind the scenes), in which Trump "saves the day" in an effort to keep the ever growing kleptocracy and destruction of public institutions moving along well into the 2020s.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 3, Touché) by bob_super on Friday March 02, @06:11AM (1 child)
If the voting public wasn't a bunch of gullible morons, there wouln't be a temptation to due stupid things to sway elections.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @09:49AM
If the voting public wasn't a bunch of gullible morons, they wouldn't have given them the vote in the first place.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @10:28AM
That's "nukulur", dude.
(You don't want anybody mispronouncing it.)
I'm wondering if we'll see a "Seven Days in May" [wikipedia.org] scenario played out.
...but for the completely opposite reason (brinkmanship).
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @05:28AM (7 children)
A missile that can attack from the "wrong" direction: sure, easy enough
A missile that can bypass any missile defense system: no way, though the US mostly hasn't bothered to install one so this is moot
A small nuclear-powered engine: sure, but...
A small nuclear-powered engine that can fly a maneuverable cruise missile: damn unlikely (fission can't be small, and RTG is weak)
Underwater nuclear drone: easy to make, but rather unlikely and almost pointless. When your drone costs as much as a proper submarine, causes a nuclear spill when it crashes, and is as dumb as a Russian computer program... this is not a practical weapon.
Supersonic weapon: We have these. An AR-15 will do about Mach 3. Air-to-air missiles commonly go about Mach 5.
Laser weapon: This is expected. The USA has them. Many countries probably have them. The interesting bits would be power level, portability, aiming/tracking quality, and recharging/refueling/reloading issues.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @05:55AM (2 children)
This is a very practical weapon. No need for submariners, provisions or extra equipment for life support. A lot of subs are nuclear now, anyway, so no real diff there. Development cost similar to manned submarines, but operation costs should be less. Missions can be longer; think sleeping at the bottom of the ocean for years.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @06:22AM (1 child)
Communication underwater is pretty damn awful. You won't be driving that sub around with VR goggles. It has to be autonomous.
Autonomous stuff is lacking in brain power.
Sitting on the bottom of the ocean is kind of crap. The sub can be located, then targeted when the enemy feels the moment is right. The sub can be destroyed or just... modified. You have to keep moving for security, but then the dumb computer program can crash and piss off the world with a nuclear reactor problem.
If the sub is close enough to run a communication cable, then you don't need the sub to be nuclear. Simply plug in the power cord.
(Score: 2) by TGV on Friday March 02, @07:42AM
> piss off the world with a nuclear reactor problem
That's something Putin doesn't care about. He'll just add an insult to injury.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by khallow on Friday March 02, @06:44AM
That can be done and "small" is somewhat relative. Jet engine that blasts air through a mass of concentrated U-235 or Pu-239 which is barely critical at the operating temperature. For example, the US has some experience with a nuclear ramjet [wikipedia.org] and has actually run one for five minutes. Smaller sizes can be achieved with weapon-grade (or higher) concentrations of nuclear fuel. This would actually be the most dangerous of the weapons listed, but then again, Russians even if they're developing a viable design are far from being able to deploy it in the field.
Despite the unlikely viability of many of these weapon systems, it appears to be a rather effective bit of propaganda on Russia's part.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by c0lo on Friday March 02, @07:43AM
Fission can be small - the radiation protection is what makes it big and heavy.
On a missile carrying a thermonuke, I don't think that the radiation protection matters that much, except for the electronics in the guidance system. Using a modicum radiation hardening and an isotope emitting very little as γ, you don't need that much protection.
I imagine something like a classic rocket engine for the takeoff and place it on a high altitude ballistic trajectory, then it switches on using Po210 (140W/g) to heat the propulsion gas.
Once in the stratosphere, the drag is substantially reduce, kilowatts of power should suffice to keep the missile on track and 10kg of Po210 will get you in the (low) MW range.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @09:43AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @10:41AM
Look up Prof. Ted Postol.
He has noted again and again how USA's anti-missile technology is vastly oversold.
The times that the tests have "worked", it's been because they have cheated (e.g. homing beacons on the targets).
Patriot anti-missile missile batteries in the spat with Iraq:
Zero warheads destroyed; they all impacted and detonated pretty much where they were headed.
...though USA's anti-missile systems there did manage to shoot down 2 allied fighter planes.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Friday March 02, @06:22AM
Putin talked about new weapons for his domestic image 18 days before Russian election [nextbigfuture.com]
That says what we expect: it's posturing for the upcoming elections. Not that it's really needed. Putin will win.
Russia claims 100 times smaller nuclear reactor than submarine reactors but with more power [nextbigfuture.com]
Could be a lie, but possibly a reference to an unshielded reactor.
Russia propoganda whines we have lots of nukes but you obsess about Elon Musk SpaceX and not us [nextbigfuture.com]
Russia is trying to stay relevant. If Falcon Heavy is making them antsy, then BFR will make them... go ballistic?
