Does this selfie make my nose look big? Yes:
Taking selfies at a distance of about 12 inches from the face increases perceived nose size by nearly 30%, according to a report published Thursday in the journal JAMA Facial Plastic Surgery [DOI: 10.1001/jamafacial.2018.0009] [DX].
Researchers now are cautioning that patients interested in cosmetic procedures should not turn to self-photographs as guidance when considering making changes to their faces. "Patients, people, even my family have to be aware that if you're taking a selfie, it's not really how you look," said Dr. Boris Paskhover, a facial plastics and reconstructive surgeon at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and a leading author on the study. "Selfies make your nose look wider and thicker when it really isn't, and people like a smaller nose," Paskhover added. "My fear is that the generation out there now doesn't know. All they know is the selfie."
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Friday March 02, @02:26PM (8 children)
Is there an app for that? Facial perspective correction.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Friday March 02, @02:38PM (1 child)
Stupids gonna stupe. It puts money into the economy, so who am I to stop them?
(Score: 2, Funny) by khallow on Friday March 02, @03:04PM
Indeed. I'm investing all my care into this subject right now. 5-10% return per week. I should have enough for the Cardassian thing in a few months. Then Trump's next divorce. Past that, it's targets of opportunity in an enormous market. I see myself in five years being a care billionaire with the resources to give a shit about everything.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Friday March 02, @03:00PM (4 children)
Apps? Well, probably. But aside from that, image processing tools have offered this in a general form for decades.
What's going on is that the nose looks bigger because the lens is wide angle and distorts what it sees. The reverse optical transforms are a relatively trivial bit of math.
Because of the nature of the distortion, the correction required is dependent upon the distance and angle the shot was taken at. So it's not trivial to do it well and automatically. Not impossible, though, if the software knows the face from a specific reference viewpoint and is smart enough to work with that. ML for the win there, I suspect.
Right now, getting someone to actually process an image instead of reflexively/immediately
twerpingtweeting it... that's the trick.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by VLM on Friday March 02, @03:45PM (3 children)
I googled around, because I don't do portraits and this was interesting to me, and apparently this topic is "old news" for the pros using pro gear and pro software.
http://www.lightroomfocuspointsplugin.com/ [lightroomfocuspointsplugin.com]
is a very small scale example of analyzing the embedded focus data to use for whatever purpose, and there's plenty of stuff out there to flatten lens distortions and things.
Of course that technology is for real cameras, not iphones, but someday who knows.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday March 02, @06:08PM (2 children)
Its also old news for every 14 year old girl taking here first selfie and comparing it to what she sees in the mirror.
Seriously, why is this an article in JAMA? How can actual surgeons be so stupid that they need to be told this by a scholarly (snort) article?
(I assume it appears here merely to mock the paper's author).
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday March 02, @07:06PM (1 child)
> why is this an article in JAMA?
Just read it as "be careful [wink, wink], the people who take selfies may be tempted to give more business to plastic surgeons [oh!], so you should really [cough cough] warn them that their self-perception is distorted"
Just expect the next "are you perfect enough?" app, sponsored by some anonymous well-off group, to recommend a selfie taken from 6 inches.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday March 02, @09:19PM
Undoubtedly financially sponsored by nose hair removal gadget company.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Friday March 02, @04:58PM
a bit of fisheye compensation is good for the nose. It should be called sawfishnose compensation maybe.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Friday March 02, @02:39PM (16 children)
Do these people not know how to use a simple mirror, or even have one in their bathroom? If you want to see what you look like, you look in a flat mirror. Doesn't everyone understand this, and that cameras take distorted photos at close range? Anyone that clueless shouldn't have enough spare cash to see plastic surgeons.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by fyngyrz on Friday March 02, @03:07PM (13 children)
That's not correct (and goes a ways towards answering your question — the "common knowledge" here is vague at best.)
Cameras don't. Wide angle lenses (which is generally what are in a phone) do; but a lens just under 50mm equivalent can give you the same visual field that your eye will. It would be nice if these multiple-lens/sensor cameras started throwing a 50mm equivalent lens on the screen side of the camera for the self-obsessed.
Basically, if I shoot you with a 50mm prime lens using my Canon DSLR, you'll look pretty much like you do in that mirror. If I shoot you with a 24mm prime, I'd have to be very careful about both angle and distance to see that you're not grossly distorted.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @03:21PM (1 child)
That is Grishnakh, right? You apparently have some kind of magic lens to remove gross distortion?
(sorry Grishnakh - I couldn't resist such an obvious opening for an insult)
(Score: 5, Funny) by Grishnakh on Friday March 02, @04:20PM
I am extremely offended by your insinuation that we Orcs are somehow unattractive as a race. We are an attractive, intelligent, peaceful, and technological race of beings who has been demonized as literal monsters by the evil, imperialistic forces of Gandalf and the Elves.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday March 02, @03:36PM (6 children)
Well... there's budget cell phone camera lenses and then there's a 7D back with a Sigma (off brand, but good, arguably better than genuine Cannon) F1.4 35mm lens. There's around three orders of magnitude in cost and exotic optical engineering between those two. And a similar factor in mass and volume. So phone selfies are always going to look awful compared to what contemporary people have come to expect as "normal" quality. Maybe someday people will be taking serious astrophotography photos with cell phones ... but not today.
Note that even if you eventually upgrade to a kilobuck lens eventually, you still have to stop it down quite a bit f/4, sometimes worse, to get sensor-limited performance out of it. So its possible in a very dark room a cell phone might take a pix almost as good as semi-pro gear, but in a normal bright room the semi-pro gear with a stopped down lens is going to crush the cell phone cam.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Friday March 02, @03:45PM (4 children)
35mm not really what you usually want for this; the actual FOV and scene distortion of the human eye is more closely approximated by a lens about halfway between 35mm and 50mm (43 mm). [petapixel.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @04:04PM (2 children)
So Canon pancake 40mm lens should do it.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday March 02, @06:58PM (1 child)
Which is why ~100mm is the best lens for portraits. Pros learnt how to make people look better long before photoshop existed.
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Friday March 02, @07:42PM
[for a 35mm format camera]
Yes, for a head only shot, otherwise that is a bit too long. In film days the major camera makers promoted an 85mm focal length [pentaxforums.com] for portrait use.
Actually, any lens gives the same perspective as the human eye does from the same distance. It is just that with a wider angle lens the photographer needs to get closer to "fill the frame" with a head, say, so introducing the perspective "distortion" as well as crowding the sitter. It is just a fact that the perspective from a longer distance (known to photographers as a "flat" perspective), even when enlarged, is more pleasing.
As for 43mm focal length lenses, that is the diagonal of a 35mm film frame (do the Pythagoras), which according to some gives the natural persective of the human eye. I believe it is more complex than that as the human eye's field of view just fades and deteriorates towards the indistict edges.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday March 02, @09:11PM
mmm. I was just reading off whats on my shelf over the desk. With the point that fast glass is going to be huge, heavy, and expensive compared to a cell phone. My whole phone weighs less than that lens and I have a phablet. Although I agree with you thats a wide-ish lens.
Is "fast glass" contemporary photographer speak or am I sounding old? I mean lens with lower minimum USABLE F stop. Note that there's plenty of lens sold that can be set to a low F but that comes with unusably low F stop resulting in horrible aberrations. Which kind of circularizes the argument... pics don't HAVE to be as ugly as tiny cell phone cameras generate...
For non-optical people, a pinhole camera is pretty much always in focus but is really dim, exotic tricks with glass lenses does the same thing as a pinhole but MUCH brighter, with the tradeoff of distortion and smaller range of focus, typical engineering tradeoff where exotic glass (literally, like weird flourites in the old days) gives better performance with enough engineering work. There's actually a very interesting telescope book on this topic, a textbook, hundreds of pages, but I can't find my copy.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Friday March 02, @03:46PM
...and also, 35mm on a 7D is 35mm against a non-35mm sensor, so 43mm isn't exactly correct there, either.
43mm is the right-ish number for a FF sensor.
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Friday March 02, @03:37PM
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Friday March 02, @04:25PM
Cameras don't. Wide angle lenses (which is generally what are in a phone) do; but a lens just under 50mm equivalent can give you the same visual field that your eye will.
Sorry I was imprecise, but that's the point: cellphone cameras are always wide-angle. People don't shoot selfies with real cameras.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @07:11PM (1 child)
The distortion in question is perspective distortion and is entirely due to relative distance from the lens of various points in the frame. It has nothing at all to do with the lens though the lens can add additional distortion. You get big noses from perspective distortion whenever you shoot a face at arms distance with any camera and any lens.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday March 02, @09:15PM
Yet isn't that the same view you get of someone's big nose, which was the problem to begin with? Perhaps two eyes somehow help with parallax vs single lens camera. I guess from 100 yards there would be little relative distortion of snout size but at 100 yards do normal people check out someone's nostrils?
(Score: 3, Funny) by Snospar on Friday March 02, @03:09PM
Damn right! I always take my selfies in front of the mirror and the camera obscuring my face is always perfectly proportioned.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Friday March 02, @05:01PM
meatbag, you are not perfectly symmetric like us bots, so when you look in the mirror you see your mirrored image, which explains why people tended to dislike their face in photos.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday March 02, @02:48PM
This doesn't appear to be that odd, just look at most "selfies"; they are taking at very close range, people tend to tilt their head on way or another, they are not using proper lighting. Things will get their proportions distorted. I guess the upside of this research is that people will now have the recipe for taking proper dick pics -- making the content look larger then it actually is. Objects in the mirror may appear closer then they are ... or not.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday March 02, @03:20PM
If their face2face interaction is mediated by a phone the camera the majority of time, why wouldn't the request "Make my nose look better through the camera" be a legit request?
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday March 02, @03:25PM (3 children)
There's an obvious ethnic joke that people who post selfies on social media might be of a certain self aggrandizing ethnic group well known for big noses. If you're seeing 30% bigger noses online, it might be as simple as selfie poster-type people actually do have 30% bigger noses...
Aside from the jokes, its true that many people do stupid mods to their bodies all the time, so "looks better on selfies" isn't likely to be the dumbest reason out there.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Friday March 02, @07:04PM
Quick, someone get Ethanol Fueled to take a selfie.
Maybe we can get him to throw himself in an oven!
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday March 02, @07:11PM (1 child)
Who, the Romans?
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday March 02, @08:55PM
Its kinda a joke in that there isn't one group, generally speaking everyone south of central Europe and west of India has bigger noses than the rest of the globe. But yeah Italy counts.
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Friday March 02, @05:20PM (1 child)
Here is why this happens, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Fzh9eQDhL4 [youtube.com]
Cell phone cameras suck, and not for technical reasons, its just pure physics.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @07:15PM
The effect in question is due to "perspective distortion" and has nothing to do with the camera or lens. You get the same effect with any camera/lens when you shoot a portrait at arms distance.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @06:34PM
grow up, people! especially for men, you can always claim that extremities are proportionally disproportionate when needed.