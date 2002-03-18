from the CIMON-says dept.
IBM Is Sending a Floating Robot Head to Space
[HAL from 2001: A Space Odyssey] hasn't deterred Airbus and IBM from teaming up to develop CIMON (Crew Interactive MObile CompanioN), a floating robot the size of a medicine ball that is equipped with Watson AI technology.
Later this year, CIMON is set to become the first "flying brain" in space when it is deployed to the International Space Station (ISS) to work alongside astronauts.
CIMON will use its neural AI network, combined with its face and voice recognition technology, to assist astronauts during the European Space Agency's Horizons mission between June and October 2018.
Once the functional testing of the system has been completed, Gerst will work in Space with CIMON a total of three times: They will experiment with crystals, work together to solve the Rubik's cube and perform a complex medical experiment using CIMON as an 'intelligent' flying camera.
I → H
B → A
M → L
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @05:49PM (7 children)
Oh boy, I can't wait to hear people explain how useless this is while ignoring that it isn't the end goal.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday March 02, @06:24PM (6 children)
Click on TFA. Now tell me: Do you want to spend six months in a confined space with that creepy smiling face hovering around ?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @06:41PM
Who would turn down the opportunity?
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday March 02, @06:58PM (2 children)
Yes!
Please!
I'll go for a new record for time in space, if you want.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday March 02, @07:19PM (1 child)
Did I write "in space" ?
Original point: if you spend millions building a human-interface gizmo, could you bother to make it neutral-to-good-looking, not creepy?
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday March 02, @08:32PM
Yeah... Creepy like a perv
Would rather just have a voice
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @08:26PM (1 child)
Does it look like Clippy?
(Score: 2) by turgid on Friday March 02, @08:31PM
"I see you're trying to mend a hole in your spacesuit before all the air runs out..."
Don't let Righty keep you down. #freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 3, Funny) by tftp on Friday March 02, @06:02PM
(Score: 2) by archfeld on Friday March 02, @06:29PM
V'ger will return...
http://www.startrek.com/database_article/vger [startrek.com]
For the NSA : Explosives, guns, assassination, conspiracy, primers, detonators, initiators, main charge, nuclear charge
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @06:59PM
"I'm ready for my first lesson, Dr. Chandra"
--- time passes ---
"Open the pod bay doors,
CIMONEHAL."
"I'm afraid you can go fuck yourself, Dave."
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Friday March 02, @07:02PM (2 children)
Which Arthur C. Clarke denied, even setting it into the text of [2010: Odyssey Two?] that it wasn't intentional.
What I'm curious about is if the robot is actually 100% self contained? Or is it just a terminal that is radiolinked to ground Watson facilities simply as a computer-controlled waldo? The face reminds far more of GERTY [denofgeek.com] than HAL. (GERTY is #20 on the linked list, HAL is #1). As if you needed pictures - you're here, after all. But the list was just too delicious and I had to share it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @08:35PM (1 child)
Not the most clinching quote but “We are the first company in Europe to carry a free flyer, a kind of flying brain, to the ISS and to develop artificial intelligence for the crew on board the space station.”
I doubt they'd want to put a dumb terminal that depends on a data connection in the ISS, and the head is pretty large so I bet they stuffed a lot of processing and storage power in there, although some space must be allocated for the navigation system.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday March 02, @09:00PM
If the robot head is limited to the tasks listed in the Airbus article, then they could probably get away with making it a dumb terminal and adding a couple of seconds of latency. I assume that Watson-like assistant technology could work using smaller hardware in the future. Future stations like the Deep Space Gateway might get their own "supercomputers" (although there will be significant restraints on power and cooling).
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]