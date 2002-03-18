from the under-the-gun-to-do-something dept.
Google has banned items containing the string "gun" in the name on its e-commerce search platform, accidentally targeting many innocuous items:
Google Shopping, which allows users to compare product prices from thousands of online retailers, has removed all 'gun' search results - even if the product is not gun-related.
Online shoppers have complained about being unable to browse dozens of products such as Burgundy wine, water guns and music by American rock band Guns N' Roses. Searches for products including nail guns, glue guns and Arsenal Football Club's Gunnersaurus dinosaur mascot also returns the message: "Your search did not match any shopping results."
Google has banned weapons listings since 2012, however online shoppers have highlighted certain product unavailability since the Florida school shooting on Valentine's Day which left 17 dead.
The block could be circumvented using alternate terms such as "handgnu" or "fully automatic firearm".
(Score: 4, Funny) by tangomargarine on Friday March 02, @07:22PM (9 children)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scunthorpe_problem [wikipedia.org]
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday March 02, @07:23PM (2 children)
All they needed to do was ask ExpertSexChange.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday March 02, @07:58PM
Oh no, someone alert Tim Gunn!
That also reminds me, I need to order more quality writing instruments from PenIsland.net.
(Score: 2) by archfeld on Friday March 02, @08:27PM
"... tell me Ms. where you found your Doctor?"
"At a website called therapist.com, why do you ask ?"
For the NSA : Explosives, guns, assassination, conspiracy, primers, detonators, initiators, main charge, nuclear charge
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Friday March 02, @08:15PM (4 children)
This is the clubuttic example of an overzealous regex.
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday March 02, @08:35PM (3 children)
They should have hit me up. I give better regex than that bullshit while drunk and watching porn.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday March 02, @08:50PM (2 children)
But can you type with your mouth full?
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 5, Touché) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday March 02, @09:51PM (1 child)
He does it all the time, usually with his foot in it :D Now that's...talent?
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @10:08PM
Darlin you don't want to know how much talent my foots got!
(Score: 2, Funny) by nitehawk214 on Friday March 02, @08:19PM
I enjoy that this example is already listed on the wiki page.
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 4, Funny) by Thexalon on Friday March 02, @07:22PM (2 children)
'"HandGNU?" No, that's the "GNU/Hand System!"'
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Friday March 02, @09:15PM
GUN, Gun's Unix Not.
GUN/Linux -> Shoots all hackers on sight. Second amendment trumps all therefor making all counting start at 2 instead of zero. Very fun to use.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @10:10PM
You graybeards sure have some obscure sex lingo.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Justin Case on Friday March 02, @07:24PM (12 children)
This is a perfect illustration of the fact, which should be widely recognized by now, that computers do not understand, they merely obey instructions, no matter how nonsensical.
Except for self driving cars of course. They will miraculously be so smart and perfect that we can trust our lives to them. There will never be a situation where human override will be necessary.
Oh and good luck with that trip to Gunnison, Colorado. Hope the SDC doesn't stop by the nearest prison on its way.
Don't expect government to fix anything. Government gives corporations permission to exist and limited liability.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday March 02, @08:07PM (5 children)
(Score: 0, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @08:26PM (2 children)
Alcohol + shitbag = shitbag that spills all over
(Score: 2) by unauthorized on Friday March 02, @10:40PM (1 child)
low effort troll + dumb audience = butthurt + lulz
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @11:11PM
Aww don't be butthurt unauthorized, its just a little honesty to follow the troll. Maybe you should have less internetz in your diet and more fiber.
(Score: 3, Informative) by LoRdTAW on Friday March 02, @09:17PM (1 child)
I think you need to stop focusing on the jews and look elsewhere for the source of that jackboot pressing on the windpipe of your dreams. Hint, hint: it's all in your head.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday March 02, @09:51PM
Well, in his case, based on the name, I'm assuming it's all in his bloodstream, while his liver is desperately trying to filter it away.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday March 02, @08:24PM (2 children)
Right. A string search is entirely comparable to self-driving car image recognition algorithms.
Your agenda is showing.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 4, Funny) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday March 02, @08:39PM (1 child)
One of the big names in self-driving cars and supposedly most competent coding-centric corporations in the US just algorithmically screwed the pooch in a huge way. That's extremely relevant to any other code they write.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Friday March 02, @08:51PM
It's not relevant. They have thousands of coders working on very different tasks.
Rather than a monolithic entity, Google is like a bunch of loosely connected terrorist cells. And the low energy Google Shopping cell can screw up without harming anyone but themselves. If Google paid that EU fine [wikipedia.org], Shopping may have made squat for the company over its 15 year lifetime.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday March 02, @08:28PM
In general, I'm fine with the option of human overrides being standard. Even some ships in Star Trek have the ability to "go to manual" and allow the humans to take over controls.
What I'm not fine with is the assumption that humans are necessarily better drivers than machines in most situations. That's because people are, on average, idiots. The smart ones are those that know they're idiots, the less smart ones think they're brilliant.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @09:41PM
So, what you're saying is, the computers have already reached the average human level of intelligence.
(Score: 2) by unauthorized on Friday March 02, @10:32PM
Ah yes, look at the worst case example. Definitely don't look for examples in fields such as industrial automation or medical equipment automation because you might find that when people's lives are at stake, software development is actually (mostly) done properly, rather than by cost-cutting on the way to the bottom.
Automated cars don't have to be perfect, they just need to beat us at it. This is not a tall order, people suck at driving.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday March 02, @07:27PM (1 child)
Google's gun is indiscriminately mass shooting down websites, whether or not they are related to the target criteria. Shoot first, ask questions later. The NRA would be proud of Google.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday March 02, @07:39PM
But my website offers barguns on items.
And his website is a monument to president Raygun.
And her website complains about dawgun furriners.
Some websites have not begun to talk about guns and there four should not be targeted. Or they have misbegun.
No more shopping for burgundy.
And Gundies auto recyclers [gundies.com] will not be pleased. Neither will Laguna tools [lagunatools.com].
All websites will need to clean out all the gunk in their pages.
Anyone who is a ramgunshoch [collinsdictionary.com] will probably be mad enough to get a gun.
Sorry people who eat salmagundi, you won't find it on Google Shopping.
(Score: 3, Funny) by mechanicjay on Friday March 02, @07:28PM
My VMS box beat up your Windows box.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Hartree on Friday March 02, @07:31PM (1 child)
I just searched for "gun safe" "burgundy" and "Gunnison Co" in google shopping and got results just fine.
The Telegraph article is from 3-4 days ago, so I don't know about then.
(Score: 4, Informative) by DeathMonkey on Friday March 02, @08:53PM
Yeah, this doesn't pass the sniff test for me.
The article offers zero proof that it actually happened other than a few random tweets claiming it happened.
The author apparently didn't bother to try it himself.
And, Google says they banned guns back in 2012.
I just tried burgundy and gundam and they both returned results.
Agree, BULLSHIT.
(Score: 3, Funny) by theluggage on Friday March 02, @07:40PM (3 children)
...to congratulate Google on bringing computer language recognition into the 19th Century.
Should we club together and buy them a copy of Regular Expressions for Dummies? To be fair, it's not like Google have any experience in search algorithms...
(Score: 3, Informative) by theluggage on Friday March 02, @07:44PM (2 children)
Hold on... its a link to The Telegraph... Previous comment retracted.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Friday March 02, @08:59PM (1 child)
If I was Mark Molloy, author of this fine piece, I might've actually tried searching for "burgundy" myself before writing that headline.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Friday March 02, @09:32PM
Or, he could have at least tried searching for Swedish South African Burgundy. I hear it is a very fine vintage, for fake news.
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 2) by urza9814 on Friday March 02, @07:54PM (6 children)
They might be trying to index all the world's information, but apparently all that information isn't doing them much good if they haven't learned a single damn thing from the past three decades of attempts to filter the web...
Stuff like this always reminds me of Napster. There was a brief period in between when the record labels first started going after them and when they turned into a paid service where they started blocking searches for specific artists. My older brother and I discovered that, while a search for "Chumbawamba" gave no results, you could still find all their songs by searching for "Wambachumba".
That was nearly twenty years ago now, and I was around ten years old at the time. So apparently Google's testing team is less clever than a friggin' child. If I was a bit more optimistic I'd say maybe this was intended as a lesson towards those pushing for braindead "solutions"...but I'll go with a bastardization of Hanlon's Razor instead -- Never attribute to benevolence that which is adequately explained by incompetence.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday March 02, @08:26PM
The real story might be that enough people use Google Shopping to have noticed this mistake.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @08:27PM (2 children)
Ironic, Chumbawamba, a band of self-proclaimed anarchists, exercising ownership over intellectual property.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @08:43PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Friday March 02, @09:23PM
I hated, and continue to hate that band to this day for that phony bullshit.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday March 02, @08:46PM (1 child)
Your parental control filter rejects this website because it's chock full of naked ladies:
24.25.26.27
But this website gets through the filter just fine:
24.25.26.27.
---------------^
Look carefully at the righthand end.
Some schoolchild figured this out. Doubtlessly he's working for the Joint Forces Cyber Command now.
"Woe is MDC." -- Anonymous Coward
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @09:15PM
shut up, do not reveal the hidden archania bestowed upon those judged worthy by the elders of the Internet. If you continue I will have to dispatch a silencing team ;)
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @08:27PM (2 children)
This reminds me about how china supposedly banned the letter "n" the other day. Earlier they had apparently banned winni the pooh, houses shaped like teacups or pants, and "scared of wife".
Aren't people just going to stop using these search engines if they get so crappy?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday March 02, @08:41PM (1 child)
If you live in China, getting caught using the dark web / Tor / privacy-oriented search engine could mean a bad day for you.
The temporary 'n' and "Winnie the pooh" ban was more about restricting what people could post on Weibo et al. rather than restricting search. It's about stifling discussion of Xi Jingping. It might make some of the users indignant temporarily, but they'll keep coming back.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Friday March 02, @09:24PM
As long as they arent starving we'll be fine.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday March 02, @08:42PM
My homey Mr. Slutsky is a brilliant molecular biologist yet could not find a job because all the email systems reject his job applications as spam.
I Swear I'm Not Making This Up:
Mr.Slutsky had to change careers into high school teaching because that enabled him to submit dead-tree job applications.
That's really gotta suck.
"Woe is MDC." -- Anonymous Coward
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @09:01PM (3 children)
Before you go and say that Google doesn't have to serve gun customers... how do you feel about Christian bakers and gay wedding cakes?
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Friday March 02, @09:10PM
I think that it is legal in both cases, but perhaps short sighted. For the religious folks not wanting to make a wedding cake for gay folks (or recently the reverse of that) it is totally legal depending on the timing but short sighted as it is shooting yourself in the foot as far as future customers go. I think as long as you aren't pulling the rug out from under someone, like say waiting until the week before the wedding to say "hey we decided not to make that cake for you" then its fine, at that point it becomes a contract issue and the couple denied the cake should sue for damages resulting from needing to find a last minute cake/whatever else they can tack on.
If google wants to do this then more power to them, if I need I can always find a different provider to go through. Locally both Bimart and Kroger increased their firearm sales ages to 21, thats totally acceptable because it is a corporate choice that they feel acts in the public (not getting harassed by protestors) interest.
I am sure there are hypocrites out there on this issue but I personally think that the most important factor here for both cases is not being compelled to participate in a transaction that you find as morally wrong.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @09:12PM
I'd be very cautious of any cake with a sexual orientation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @09:17PM
My ammosexual future husband and I will avoid buying the gay wedding cake from either a Christian baker or Google. I think that's optimal for everybody.
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Friday March 02, @09:14PM
Isn't Google supposed to be the company with the most PhDs?
They're definitely not stupid, at least by certain popular metrics.
Maybe it's a case of Google's "campus" being a "hard to get in, easy to pass" vs. "weed-out school".
(Score: 3, Funny) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday March 02, @09:51PM (1 child)
...with a loaded regular expression. Awk-ward (in before "that's what SHE sed").
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Friday March 02, @10:10PM
I cd what you pwd there.
Don't expect government to fix anything. Government gives corporations permission to exist and limited liability.