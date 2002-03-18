Stories
Haier Smartwatch Prototype Includes Tiny Projector

This smartwatch can project a tiny dancing man onto your hand

The nice thing about smartwatches is that they put information right on your wrist so it's easy to check. But what if that information was even more visible? What if that information was right on the back of your hand?

That question, I can only assume, is what led to the creation of Haier's Asu watch, an enormous smartwatch with a built-in projector. The projector allows the watch to display information on the back of your hand, essentially serving as a second screen.

Haier uses the projection to provide additional information. So when you're running, the projection will display distance, time, and progress toward fitness goals, while the watch screen will have controls to pause and finish your workout. The projection actually supports gesture controls, too: you can double tap on your hand to change what's on the screen. It didn't work very well when I tried it, but Haier says the whole watch is still in development.

BUT WHAT FOR?

  • (Score: 2) by The Archon V2.0 on Friday March 02, @09:12PM (1 child)

    by The Archon V2.0 (3887) on Friday March 02, @09:12PM (#646632)

    This projector/smartwatch looks more viable than the Cicret, but I'm still not seeing the point.

    Of course, I don't see the point of smartwatches in general....

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday March 02, @10:14PM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Friday March 02, @10:14PM (#646661)

    And the two luggage with the batteries, will they be included?

