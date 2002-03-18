from the under-the-gun dept.
Lawmakers in Georgia removed a $38 million tax exemption for jet fuel from tax-cut legislation on Thursday in a move that will punish Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines.
Republicans vowed to remove the exemption after the airline cut ties with the National Rifle Association (NRA).
Georgia's Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle (R), who is also running for governor, had threatened to kill any tax legislation that benefits Delta after the company's decision to end a discount program for NRA members.
[...] "I will kill any tax legislation that benefits @Delta unless the company changes its position and fully reinstates its relationship with @NRA," Angle tweeted earlier this week.
http://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/376327-georgia-senate-passes-bill-that-effectively-punishes-delta-air-lines-for
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @03:15AM (5 children)
I see Delta filling up planes elsewhere than Atlanta. Who knows, they may already play this game, buying the lowest price fuel possible, given constraints of range and additional consumption when flying at higher loading.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @03:19AM
(same AC) Hit enter too soon.
I do something similar when driving along I-80 -- after a few trips it's clear which states have higher fuel taxes. It's easy to fill up in the lower priced states and not buy gas where the taxes are high.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Grishnakh on Saturday March 03, @03:40AM (3 children)
No, I don't think it works that way. You generally have to refuel every time you land, and you generally only want enough fuel for that trip, plus reserve; you don't want to haul extra fuel because that makes you use even more fuel (sorta like the rocket equation). It's doubtful that an extra sales tax will be enough to overcome the inefficiency caused by hauling full fuel when you don't need to.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @04:50AM
No, but Delta has a hub in Atlanta. This could be a large incentive for them to move it to somewhere else.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @04:56AM
That's ridiculously ignorant. The carriers buy large amounts of fuel regularly via futures when they think the price is going up. They don't just buy the fuel necessary for the trip the way that people do for a road trip. That would make it extremely hard to price tickets as they'd have no idea what to charge for the fuel portion of the fare.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @11:05AM
pilots have tools to calculate when its worth carrying extra fuel somewhere. if you are flying between somewhere with cheap fuel and somewhere with expensive fuel, it can be worth it to fill the plane at teh cheap place you so don't need to buy as much expensive fuel.
Captain Joe explains it here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GW_42xmcsBU [youtube.com]
(Score: 0, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @03:21AM (11 children)
"You shall know them by their fruits" (Matthew 7:11)
... and thusly are not only revealed the puppets, but also the master.
Georgia voters: to whom do you think your representatives should be answering? To you and your needs? Or should they rather be doing the NRA's bidding, even unasked for?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @03:38AM
It's likely they're doing both the former and the latter at the same time.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @04:16AM
Georgia voters: to whom do you think your representatives should be answering? To you and your needs? Or should they rather be doing the NRA's bidding, even unasked for?
They should be giving 40 million dollar tax breaks to companies that are wildly profitable?
You ask should they be beholden to corporations or to their rights as citizens. Interesting choice.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday March 03, @04:47AM (6 children)
Are the NRA.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @04:58AM (5 children)
No, they're not. The NRA is about 5% of the population nationally. Granted they probably are a larger number in Georgia, but not so large as to tilt races. Especially when you consider that most NRA members don't feel strongly enough about things like background checks and limited magazine size to vote against a politician for refusing to punish a private corporation for exerting it's influence on another private organization.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @05:51AM (4 children)
The NRA got about 500,000 members this past week due to the controversy. That's over 1% of the population, though foreigners are allowed to join. Your 5% now becomes 6%. Damn that's a lot.
I think it is important to remember that this isn't just a random uninterested 5% or 6%. It's a greater portion of voters, partly due to age and partly due to actually caring. These people show up to vote. They are willing to spend money to advance their political opinion, proving that they are serious.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday March 03, @06:04AM (2 children)
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Saturday March 03, @07:24AM (1 child)
500,000 / 325 million (whole U.S. population) = 0.15%
500,000 / 250,056,000 (estimated U.S. voting age population) = 0.2%
500,000 / 138,847,000 (estimated number who voted in 2016) = 0.36%
NRA has about 5 million members, so more like 1.5% of the nation than 5%. If we assume every one of them votes, that's about 3.6% of 2016 voters (and total turnout could decline in 2020).
I hope this cleared up some of the BS numbers being thrown around in the thread.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Voter_turnout_in_the_United_States_presidential_elections [wikipedia.org]
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/how-many-members-does-the-nra-really-have_us_59651114e4b005b0fdc8fe90 [huffingtonpost.com]
http://time.com/5176471/national-rifle-association-membership-florida-shooting/ [time.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday March 03, @07:55AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @10:51AM
Bullshit. Who says they got 500k new members, the NRA? That would mean a 10% increase in their membership, which is preposterous.
If this kind of controversy bumped up their membership even 1% they would be stirring things up a few times per year.
(Score: 2) by TheGratefulNet on Saturday March 03, @08:15AM
republican voters are morons. you'll never change a single one.
the only way to tip the balance is to get dems out to vote in key states.
I've long given up trying to reach republicans. they are evil and pieces of shit.
"It is now safe to switch off your computer."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @10:51AM
"Blalalal berrpt nbllllattt duuuh droool duhhh gaack" 5:432
Look, I can quote retarded made up shit too! And it has meaning because I say so!
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Grishnakh on Saturday March 03, @03:22AM (1 child)
This means that costs for Delta will be higher than competing US airlines, and people will use those competitors more, and will go through airport hubs in other states more than Atlanta, so Georgia will get less revenue overall.
However, I don't even know how this situation compares to other airlines and hubs in other states, so for all I know this could just be removing a somewhat unfair advantage that Delta had. And I really don't know how much the state is "losing" to this jet fuel sales tax and how this compares to extra revenues and taxes it gets from more people going through ATL. Generally I'm not a fan of corporate handouts like this, even though the idea is to recoup the "loss" through increased business, but if other states are offering similar deals then a state which doesn't is probably losing out.
Finally, it'll be interesting to see how this affects upcoming elections in GA: will it piss off enough voters to sway them to the other side or not? GA is deep South, so I'm dubious, but there are a lot of Dem voters in Atlanta (the home of CNN), and it's not quite as red a state as neighboring Alabama I would think.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Saturday March 03, @03:54AM
Or maybe they'll move their headquarters to another Delta hub. I wish I could find the Futurama clip, but the joke goes that Atlanta has lots of businesses, such as the airport, the Coca-Cola bottling plant, ... the airport.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Saturday March 03, @03:32AM (44 children)
Since when is it "right" for corporations to modify the political (and other) landscape? We've made mention of Banana Republics here before. Is it good that a corporation can manipulate a state, or a nation?
Think carefully before you say "yes". In this particular case, maybe you agree with Delta. Next time around - another corporation may decide that the disenfranchisement of inner city voters is a good idea. Think carefully. Should the tail wag the dog? If you approve of this action by Delta, how can you oppose the prison for profit industry?
If Delta wants to fight the NRA, maybe they should become a not for profit, tax exempt organization. Then, at least, we would all know that Delta is a politically motivated entity.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 5, Informative) by Whoever on Saturday March 03, @03:44AM (4 children)
I believe that you have things back to front.
Delta is merely removing a preference for some potential customers. It is making things more equal. In essence what Delta is doing is removing its "modification of the political landscape."
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @04:14AM (3 children)
Apparently the whole dozen customers that used that discount last year might get upset.
When you make a big deal of something that tiny you are trying to virtual signal how awesome you are. So their 'savings' of about 3000 dollars is going to cost them 40 mil per year. "we are dropping this discount because no one uses it and is a waste of our time to offer" THAT everyone gets. "we are dropping this discount because we think " well you picked sides and the other 'side' has friends too. If I were a shareholder I would be seriously questioning what the fuck they are thinking.
Hell I personally have a NRA membership. I had 0 idea there were discounts attached to it. I did not care about that. I thought it was kind of cool it was an org started to help black people defend themselves against democrat KKK members by removing laws that limit peoples rights. Funny how the DNC still wants to do that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @06:18AM (2 children)
I don't consider gun licensing to be some dystipian theft of freedom. Car licenses are a thing and I'm glad they keep dangerous drivers off the road. Now what level of gun licensing violates the 2nd is a question to debate, but we really do need some better gun licensing.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @06:46AM
They won't stop at licensing.
Nobody is happy stopping at the reasonable any more. We all just go straight to full retard these days.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday March 03, @08:35AM
Shouldn't it fix something concrete first? My view is that if you don't have a reason for the restriction, then it is an unjustified theft of freedom. For example, recent mass shootings have been the principle driver for these sorts of regulations, but there's little that they would have done in those shootings. The Douglas school shooter shouldn't have passed existing background checks. The problem wasn't in his case too loose gun licensing, but rather a lot of "not my job" bureaucratic buck-passing. The Las Vegas shooter would likely have passed even harsh licensing requirements.
Second, gun control is notorious for power grabbing. For example, the Washington DC city council passed a law [wikipedia.org] in 1975 that prohibited most people from owning handguns or from storing their guns in a ready-to-use state. Laws like that are what created the present activist NRA in the first place (they were taken over [soylentnews.org] by "libertarians" in 1977 which changed the focus of their lobbying activities to the present approach). The Washington DC law went beyond any legitimate concerns about loose firearm ownership, undermining self-defense.
Such excessive laws are precisely why the NRA opposes even modest changes. The future of gun control is not sensible regulation, but banning as much firearm ownership and usage as possible. Sorry, there's a lot of people who just aren't on board with that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @03:48AM
Whooosh?
Delta used to support the NRA (financially, I'm assuming). Now they have quit. Seems like this is a good thing, Delta has effectively de-funded a bit of the lobbying capability of the NRA.
Separately we can discuss the response by the (R) legislature of Georgia...
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Grishnakh on Saturday March 03, @03:49AM (12 children)
Delta isn't "fighting" the NRA, they're simply choosing to end their business partnership with them, where they gave special perks to NRA members. Honestly, I'm not sure why they ever did this in the first place, or why companies have such deals at all (AARP is a frequent partner in such deals). Of course Delta is politically-motivated: every single company is, at least by your definition. If a company refuses to give special discounts to NRA members, somehow that makes them "politically motivated" according to your logic. And really, anything any company does can be considered "political": do they lobby to except contraception in their healthcare plans for employees? Political. Do they *not* lobby and happily pay for contraception? Political again. Do they give discounts to AARP members? Political. (AARP is a huge lobbyist.) Do they not? Again, political ("they're not helping elderly people!").
It can also be argued that companies *should* try to manipulate the state, just as we voters do (through voting and also letters to politicians, protests, campaign donations, etc.), since they have the power and it's in their interest. Should tech companies *not* try to convince politicians that software patents and "xyz on the internet" patents are a bad idea? We voters certainly haven't done a great job of convincing them of this, while the patent trolls have been lobbying for the opposite.
(Score: 2, Troll) by jmorris on Saturday March 03, @04:24AM (10 children)
Had Delta dropped the program two months ago on the grounds nobody was actually using it that would have been fine. Doing on command from the Proggie gun grabbers is an entirely different thing. It makes it political and means retaliation by the other side is entirely justified. When corporations get into politics it is entirely justified to treat them as a political actor because they are.
This move is nice because it shows some Republicans are finally figuring out that they have to play this game, that assuming big business is "their people" is outdated. Everything is now politicized.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @05:04AM
It's not gun grabbers you twonk, unless by gun grabbers you mean the 90%+ of people who think things are way out of hand and that we need the same sort of common-sense gun regulations that have worked in other countries that had problems with gun violence.
The move isn't nice, the move indicates that the politicians of Georgia are even bigger tools than we though. The will of the people is pretty clear in terms of wanting to end the current set of mass murders by taking away the assault weapons that no civilian has any need for. Nobody is talking about taking away hunting rifles and ones that are being bought for legitimate reasons. Just the ones that are only of use for killing large numbers of people.
(Score: 5, Informative) by sjames on Saturday March 03, @05:19AM (6 children)
The thing is, Ga.'s elected officials aren't supposed to be the other side of this. They are supposed to be doing what is best for the state of Ga unless and until they resign from their current jobs and go to work for the NRA. This is a blatant abuse of political office.
(Score: 1, Troll) by jmorris on Saturday March 03, @06:14AM (5 children)
Do you get Earth TV on your world? The Democrats have weaponized every single lever of power they could get their hands on, government, corporate and cultural. They are now attacking one of the most fundamental human rights. Yes, they should be resisted by all means available. Defending the Constitution against all threats, foreign and domestic, IS their first job, it is their most important job.
You Democreeps are about to learn a painful lesson. Americans are forgiving, we are patient, we are slow to anger. But we are getting pissed. You have walked into a trap. You blither on about "National conversations" about issues, assuming it is going to be the usual you dictate and we listen sort of thing. Well lets have this "National conversation about guns", NOW. Now that 150 Congresscritters have stupidly signed onto a fresh "Assault weapons ban". In an election year. With a Republican controlled Congress. With the National Rifle Association at record strength. Lets DO THIS.
You think your unAmerican, European ideas about seizing weapons are popular, that the 2nd Amendment is an embarrasing anachronism. You fools willfully ignored reality as State after State passed Castle Doctrine, Stand Your Ground and Concealed Carry laws and crime rates went down, the "Dodge City" scenarios you assure everyone would occur pointedly didn't happen. You kept ignoring what was happening on the ground out here in flyover country as States moved on to Constitutional Carry. The Heller Decision was just an anomaly you could sweep away with a single SCOTUS appointment. None of that matters, goad one more kid into a rampage in a gun free shooting gallery, this time in a major media market with carefully trained drama queens ready to flood the TV and this time it will work! We will surrender our rights "for the children."
Wanna know what happens now? You lose. The "Gun Free Zone" signs come down, teachers / coaches are trained to carry in enough schools the experiment will be run. When the schools that keep the signs keep getting shooters and the ones without don't and also don't suffer ill effects it goes universal in a couple of years. Just like sportsball stadiums, airports and other places that would be targets of mass shooters. Of the 150 who co-sponsored a gun grab, 10+% go down to defeat in November, their support of gun banning is blamed and the "gun issue" goes back on the radioactive list for a decade. And with no fresh supply of dead children to grandstand on it stays a settled issue.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Saturday March 03, @06:26AM (1 child)
Funny that you think I'm a Democrat. Even funnier that you say all that after TRUMP suggested grabbing the guns first, "due process" later. (Yes, unlike Obama, TRUMP is actually coming for your guns) Also funny that you think I am against the 2nd amendment.
OTOH, the NRA jumped the shark when it started giving awards out to people for things other than gun rights support or advocacy.
Looks like I pressed a button and your knee jerked so hard you broke your nose. You should get that looked at.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @11:20AM
To be fair, Trump wants due process [twitter.com] for those accused of domestic violence, sexual assault and sexual harassment.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @06:58AM
I would say the same thing about the NRA. It would be one thing if they actually advocated things like marksmanship, gun safety, and sporting. You know, like they used to do. But instead they've gone off the deep end. No laws restricting any kind of guns, any place, anywhere, any time, at all. If they were like they were 50 years ago, and were for things like background checks and perfectly reasonable restrictions, people would be more sympathetic and willing to work together and compromise. But after a good solid 30 years of nothing but WHAARRRLLLGAARBLLL from the NRA, people are pissed and have finally had enough and it's basically come down to "fuck those guys".
Then there's a the whole thing where the R in the NRA basically stands for Republican, and they are advocating and lobbying and using scare tactics for things that have absolutely nothing to do with guns. The latest example is them giving an award to Ajit Pai, which is disgusting. Which is why there's also a large number of guns owners (myself included) who are also firmly in the "fuck the NRA" crowd. And we're pissed because we're more than likely going to get caught up in the blowback despite not supporting in the NRA in any way (fun fact: less than 10% of gun owners are members of the NRA).
This has been coming for a long time, and the Florida school shooting was just the tipping point. But it's snowballing. Stick a fork in it, the NRA is done. The brand is toxic now, and anyone associating themselves with the NRA is going to get killed at the pools (not literally) when their term is up. Maybe if the NRA took a clue when George H.W. Bush resigned his membership over 20 years ago(!), things would be different now.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Saturday March 03, @07:16AM
"Only"? You quite reasonably protest.
Yes: "only"
Because three hundred eighteen million Americans are NOT members
What the NRA has that the lucidly sane people do not: organization
Not yet anyway
But those kids in Florida are changing that
Some forward thinking chap is seeking one hundred million dollars on GoFundMe to be spent lobbying for gun control legislation
I gave him thirty-five bucks. I'll give him more when I get paid which will be soon because I finished my project today
"Woe is MDC." -- Anonymous Coward
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday March 03, @08:41AM
Having said that, I reevaluated the situation and think that Georgia can indeed legally attack Delta in this way. They're not singling Delta out for penalty (like levying a fine or dropping a contract with Delta), but rather deciding not to grant a boon that they haven't yet granted (a proposed tax break fails to materialize).
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Saturday March 03, @07:01AM (1 child)
And proud to be one.
I think it would be completely reasonable to require a gun safety course before on may possess a gun
I see no reason for assault weapons to even exist
For those who are so deluded as to think their guns will prevent repression, I suggest you try a shootout with an A-10. The pilot sits in a titanium tub. The high-speed Gatling gun shoots depleted uranium armor-piercing bullets
Or perhaps you'd prefer to go head-to-head with a Massive Ordnance Air Burst, more commonly known as the Mother Of All Bombs.
There is no justification whatsoever for anyone to possess more than one gun.
But I I've misled you with a little white lie: I'm not a Proggie at all. The Progressives are quite far to my right.
In reality I am a pre-Soviet Marxist.
And damn proud to be one
"Woe is MDC." -- Anonymous Coward
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday March 03, @08:45AM
Aside from killing people who need killing or shooting for fun, I don't either.
There's only so many of those toys and they can be used against the state as well as for it. A heavily armed citizenry would be in addition to a rebel army.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @11:14AM
These "partnerships" are all about marketing. Companies like Delta partner with membership organizations so they can get access to the very detailed membership demographic information. Targeted ads - as direct mail, emails, or inserts in membership information packages - allow for planting the seeds of brand loyalty.
These "special offers just for <your organization's name here>" make the members feel as though they are benefiting from their membership in the organization. Since it often can take many "touches" to bring in new customers, the company offering the special discount wants to take advantage of the known target audience with tailored ads.
The NRA isn't unique in this kind of arrangement. As you noted, the AARP does this with just about any company it can. Any memebership organization will take advantage of these partnerships because it generates fees and costs them nothing. Alumni associations are desirable organizations for partner companies to work with due to the allegiance many alum have with their alma mater.
The NRA's members' response to Delta shows that they feel as though they are losing something (even if only 13 NRA memebers actually took advantage of the discount in 2017). The members want to feel "special" even if they don't use the benefits offered.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @03:50AM
Giving NRA discounts was altering the political landscape. Having NRA pay the same as everybody else isn't. If you look at this close enough, it looks like government creating policy based on politics, not sound reasons.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @03:53AM (18 children)
The full impact of Burwell v. Hobby Lobbyis that *for-profit* corporations have First Amendment rights.
if you want to consider Delta's move as political speech (which you seem to imply) then this is the most protected of all modes of speech and the GA State government has just punished somebody for speaking in a way they don't like. What's next? If you don't donate to the NRA, they will raise your property taxes?
Even if you don't want to make the argument that this is political speech, Delta still has protection from the "right to association" clause.
Frankly, I think Burwell v. Hobby Lobby was an incredibly stupid decision. But these are the consequences for it, and it is a bit late for slippery slope arguments.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday March 03, @04:30AM (17 children)
I disagree on why Burwell v. Hobby Lobby was stupid (the religious objections were triggered by an abuse of government power over a near trivial issue, mandating that health insurance provide easily affordable birth control, in the first place), but it is a good argument. The government should not be punishing businesses because those businesses have taken on unpopular political stands.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @05:09AM (2 children)
You're an idiot khallow. Corporations do not have the right to make religious decisions for employees. That's a violation of the law. It's no different from any other violation of an employees religious freedom or other violation of public accommodation.
Hobby Lobby could have chosen to just shut down if they felt that strongly, instead, they deprived their minimum wage workers access to birth control pills in a cynical move aimed at harming others as a means of exerting control over them. Nothing in the Bible allows for people to behave like that.
The government wasn't punishing businesses for having unpopular political stands, the government was punishing businesses for forcing their religious views on the employees. When one opens a business one waives certain portions of their constitutional rights. As a private citizen, I can refuse to help people based upon their ethnicity, religion or sexual orientation if I like. However, if I have a business, I'm no longer free to pick and choose the way that I could if I were making the decision as a private citizen.
Ignorant people like you, seem to not be aware of why those laws were put into place. Places like Georgia would have laws on the books and enforced that would prevent people of color from receiving equal service at businesses or in public places.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by archfeld on Saturday March 03, @06:24AM
Speaking of religious rights and obligations...Hobby Lobby, so devout, that they could not in good conscience provide birth control to their employees, is NOW open on Sundays. Seems Jesus needs a new pair of cleats.
For the NSA : Explosives, guns, assassination, conspiracy, primers, detonators, initiators, main charge, nuclear charge
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday March 03, @08:46AM
That is not the issue at stake. Perhaps you ought to read those rulings to see what it actually was about.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by sjames on Saturday March 03, @05:24AM (11 children)
It is interesting that the same political party that moans about poor people having kids they can't afford also opposes abortion and birth control, isn't it?
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday March 03, @06:00AM (10 children)
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday March 03, @06:06AM
(Score: 2) by sjames on Saturday March 03, @06:16AM (8 children)
That is irrelevant. The real issue is complaining about both the pregnancies and the means to avoid them.
The reduction in unwanted pregnancies is probably due to birth control (including plan B) becoming more widely available in spite of the GOP.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday March 03, @06:23AM (7 children)
(Score: 2) by sjames on Saturday March 03, @06:28AM (6 children)
Irrelevant since those "minor evils" are on the rise, fully explaining the reduction in the "major evil".
But you knew that.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday March 03, @07:19AM (5 children)
And you know that how? By evidence such as what I presented.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Saturday March 03, @08:34AM (4 children)
The ability to remember the last few years.
For example, plan B becoming OTC in 2013, the ACA becoming law, etc.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday March 03, @08:47AM (3 children)
(Score: 2) by sjames on Saturday March 03, @08:56AM (2 children)
Yes, we can indeed return to illegal coathanger abortions and a high rate of unwanted births among the poor. Apparently what you really hate is not getting to whine and moan about poor people having babies they can't afford. Is that what you really hope for?
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday March 03, @09:08AM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by sjames on Saturday March 03, @09:20AM
Unless you are trying to deny that plan B became OTC in 2013 (and has a non-zero rate of use) and that the ACA mandated insurance providing birth control (which only a few like Hobby Lobby deny after a bitter court battle), it is you that would need to provide evidence that somehow birth control doesn't have the ability to reduce unwanted births.
I know you may not want to admit to even yourself that your desire to make religious decisions for others is ultimately destructive to even your own stated goals WRT poor people having babies, but there it is.
I suspect you will now try to argue that up is down and black is white whenever it is necessary for you to not be wrong, as usual
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Saturday March 03, @08:10AM (1 child)
Yeah, that's the NRA's job! And you are an idiot, khallow. A fluffly and potentially ammosexual idiot.
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday March 03, @08:48AM
(Score: 3, Informative) by sjames on Saturday March 03, @05:11AM
Keep in mind that the NRA is not a government organization. It is an advocacy group that is now advocating things that Delta doesn't really want to be associated with. How is that going beyond their rights? It is the Ga. Lt. Governor that is now trying to wag the dog by making decisions not for the benefit of state and it's people who he is supposed to represent, but for the sole benefit of that non-government advocacy group.
The Lt. Governor was quite explicit that he was supporting the removal of the tax break unless Delta changed their mind about removing support for the NRA.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Whoever on Saturday March 03, @05:22AM (1 child)
I think that you will find that the SCOTUS decided that corporations had the right to promote political viewpoints, in the Citizen United and other cases.
Now, I think that Citizens United was a bad decision, but it is the law of the land and it clearly allows for Delta to take (or remove) a political stance.
The state of Georgia is also entitled to respond to that, but must also be prepared to take the consequences for the state's response.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday March 03, @06:15AM
I disagree. If corporations and their representatives didn't have First Amendment rights, then stuff like this could be used to steamroll them into supporting terrible things. But the way the CU decision treats these organizations (which include a lot more than just businesses like non profits and labor unions), it has baked in a legal obstruction to government actions by state or federal governments to selectively punish the speech of companies. That is the sign of a good law IMHO.
We already have seen several awful leaders of the US in a row (G. W. Bush on) and there's no reason to expect that things like that can never get worse. Companies that can defend themselves are a means to counterbalance that threat. And do we really want to give someone like Trump (or perhaps someone far worse!) the power to crush companies that don't parrot the right political views? Anyone here think that is a remotely good idea?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @05:31AM
A corporation is made up of people, and people have values. I think it's perfectly legitimate for Delta to do this.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @08:36AM
Nice Whataboutism there bro.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Saturday March 03, @04:20AM (1 child)
Corporations wangle a lot of tax breaks. Too many, from what I hear. So I don't have much sympathy for a large corporation suddenly losing a tax break, whatever reasons the politicians make up.
Georgia politicians must think that there's so much sympathy for the NRA or dislike of Delta, or both, that this action will score points with the voters. They don't really care about the NRA or Delta, they only care about whatever money they get out of it.
(Score: 2) by number11 on Saturday March 03, @04:56AM
Hey, Delta can always move their HQ back to Minnesota (where Northwest Airlines was based). Of course, they screwed a lot of Northwest employees when the merged airlines moved to Atlanta, so they can't expect a great deal of sympathy from Minnesotans. But sure, they can come back, if they promise to cover the pensions of the workers they shafted.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday March 03, @04:25AM (8 children)
There's no real consensus, so one side is attacking the other's funding sources by putting pressure on its corporate sponsors. The problem here is that the NRA didn't get to where it is presently by being lousy political fighters. They can boycott as well.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @05:16AM (3 children)
The NRA got where it is by fighting dirty and abusing campaign finance reform. They're on the wrong side of this issue and the corporations know it. Universal background checks, limits on magazine size and bans on assault weapons are incredibly popular. Yes, the NRA can boycott, but even most of their own members don't support the fight against background checks and limitations on magazine sizes.
Bribing politicians is cheap, convincing corporations to go along with it when the polling numbers show that the public isn't on the NRA's side is much harder. These companies know what the NRA is capable of, but they also know how much money they'll lose by pissing off everybody that isn't a gun nut. And gun nut is completely the right word here. Nobody credible thinks the having the same sort of gun regulations that they have in other countries wouldn't go a long way towards solving our problems with gun violence.
The NRA hasn't represented the membership very well over the last 20 years and they certainly don't have the clout in the face of school massacre after school massacre.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by khallow on Saturday March 03, @05:48AM (2 children)
Fighting dirty? Like going after innocent companies just because they donated money or benefits to a hated foe? I bet the NRA fights dirty better than the opposition does and I don't have a problem with that.
As to the campaign finance reform, I find once again that reform is one of those highly victimized words, like "free" that doesn't mean what it should mean.
They're also incredibly unpopular. Hence, the lack of consensus. Notice that none of these items would do anything to prevent most shooting deaths. Accidental shooting deaths and suicides don't happen, for example, because of magazine size or because some long guns have certain mostly cosmetic features ("assault weapons"). So leading causes of firearms deaths aren't even remotely touched by these proposals. It's only something that would have minor impact at best on a very small portion of deliberate shootings.
Second, background checks for firearms are already near universal [cnn.com] (there probably are some edge cases I'm unaware of). It didn't stop the Douglas School shooting. The shooter passed his background checks.
As to people who want changes that don't mean anything? Fuck them. I'm tired of stupid people breaking things they don't understand.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Saturday March 03, @08:12AM (1 child)
You're still an idiot, khallow.
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday March 03, @08:51AM
(Score: 2) by number11 on Saturday March 03, @05:20AM (3 children)
In this case, the "supplier" owns the arms manufacturer. Hey, I own a Savage shotgun myself. But this is what happens when vulture capitalists sweep up companies. You've got to view them as all parts of the same.
Maybe that's a good argument against conglomerates.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday March 03, @05:55AM (2 children)
Not a relevant difference. They would still be targeted because they sell firearms and didn't make the appropriate mealy-mouthed obeisance to the cause.
Same goes for the proposed solutions to the supposed firearm problem. For example, someone has proposed universal background checks (which incidentally we have aside possibly from some edge cases). But the US government is also the NSA which is in a great position to abuse the information contained in those lists. "You got to view them as all parts of the same." The solution obviously is to make sure the US government doesn't collect any sort of information be it firearm ownership, financial, health care, or phone/internet metadata on its citizens, right?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @08:15AM (1 child)
I say, make the gun ownership lists public record, with details like physical address, whether or not the weapons are stored in a gun safe, or a real safe. You know, so that it is all on the up and up, and thieves will know which homes to avoid, because there are no guns in them.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday March 03, @08:52AM
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Whoever on Saturday March 03, @05:18AM
I would guess that Atlanta's bid for the Amazon HQ2 is dead.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Saturday March 03, @06:37AM
I Am Absolutely Serious.
I want you to send them some ducats to
"Dear Mister Delta,
I understand that the State of Georgia is giving you grief as a punishment for your courage with respect to the National Rifle Association.
Enclosed please find one hundred dollars.
Buy yourself something nice.
Politically,
M. David Crawford"
"Woe is MDC." -- Anonymous Coward