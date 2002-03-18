Stories
Martian Moons and Saturn Imaged by ESA's Mars Express

posted by martyb on Saturday March 03, @05:32AM   Printer-friendly
from the pretty-pictures dept.
/dev/random

takyon writes:

Mars Express views moons set against Saturn's rings

New images and video from ESA's Mars Express show Phobos and Deimos drifting in front of Saturn and background stars, revealing more about the positioning and surfaces of the Red Planet's mysterious moons.

[...] Mars Express has been studying Mars and its moons for many years. The satellite recently observed both Phobos, Mars' innermost and largest moon at up to 26 km in diameter, and Deimos, Phobos' smaller sibling at 6.2 km in diameter, to produce this new video and series of images.

The video combines 30 images as individual frames and shows Phobos passing through the frame with the gas giant planet Saturn, which sits roughly a billion kilometres away, visible as a small ringed dot in the background.

Link to video (Javascript required).

Also at EarthSky.

Original Submission


