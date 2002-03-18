from the that's-no...synestia? dept.
The Moon may have formed from the same synestia (spinning donut shape) as Earth rather than through a collision between the early Earth and the hypothetical protoplanet Theia:
Making the moon: Study details new story for how the moon formed
A graduate student in Harvard's Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences, [Simon] Lock is the lead author of a study that suggests the Moon - rather than being spun out of the aftermath of a collision - emerged from a massive, donut-shaped cloud of vaporized rock called a synestia. Along with Lock, the study, published February 28 in Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, is co-authored by Sarah Stewart (UC Davis), Michail Petaev (Harvard), Zoë Leinhardt (Bristol), Mia Mace (Bristol), Stein Jacobsen (Harvard), and Matija Ćuk (SETI).
"The commonly accepted theory as to how the Moon was formed is that a Mars sized body collided with the proto-Earth and spun material into orbit," Lock said. "That mass settled into a disk and later accreted to form the moon. The body that was left after the impact was the Earth. This has been the canonical model for about 20 years." It's a compelling story, Lock said, and it's also probably not correct. "Getting enough mass into orbit in the canonical scenario is actually very difficult, and there's a very narrow range of collisions that might be able to do it," he said. "There's only a couple of degree window of impact angles and a very narrow range of sizes...and even then some impacts still don't work."
"This new work explains features of the Moon that are hard to resolve with current ideas," said Stewart, a professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences at UC Davis. "This is the first model that can match the pattern of the Moon's composition."
The origin of the Moon within a terrestrial synestia (DOI: 10.1002/2017JE005333) (DX)
Previously: "Synestia" Phase of Planetary Formation Simulated
Related Stories
Researchers have described a new, short-lived phase of planetary formation:
Rocky planets, including Earth, endure violent beginnings. Giant impacts vaporize enormous chunks of protoplanets, surrounding them in a flattened halo of debris. Scientists believe that these disks eventually condense to form planets. Now, improved computer simulations of planet formation suggest that many of these embryonic objects pass through a phase late in their adolescence in which they assume the shape of enormous red blood cells called synestia.
[...] "We discovered that there's a different class of objects where the system is rotating so quickly, and it's so hot, that there's no actual boundary between what we used to call the planet and the disk," Stewart says.
[...] If a growing planet experiences a glancing blow from a giant object, the collision can throw up a cloud of pulverized material and set both the planet and the cloud spinning. The researchers' model showed that the cloud eventually becomes a single, coherent structure shaped like a red blood cell. They estimate that these structures only last for a short period: hundreds or thousands of years.
Also at Universe Today.
The structure of terrestrial bodies: Impact heating, corotation limits, and synestias (open, DOI: 10.1002/2016JE005239) (DX)
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Friday March 02, @04:05PM (2 children)
I'm trying to visualize this. The article that isn't behind a paywall is a bit sketchy on the details.
Reading about Haumea gives this progression for the deformation of a planet under increasing amounts of rotation:
sphere.
oblate spheroid.
triaxial ellipsoid.
dumbbell. And split into 2 bodies?
synestia (donut)
A rapidly spinning dumbbell in transition to becoming 2 separate bodies might fling a lot of material off the ends.
I wonder if instead of a triaxial ellipsoid, the mass could flatten into a spinning disk shape that thins at the center until a hole opens. I suspect that can't happen without the disk flying apart first. Maybe liquid magma rather than rock could do that?
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Friday March 02, @04:48PM
http://www.skyandtelescope.com/astronomy-news/could-a-giant-impact-have-vaporized-earth-to-create-the-moon/ [skyandtelescope.com]
pix
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Friday March 02, @09:40PM
I think the order is more like:
Synestia with center of mass at-or-near where the Earth will become.
A separate mass center forms inside the "hole", but far from gravitational center of the mass. I'm assuming it forms (or will form) a circular orbit inside the toroid but far from the center of mass. It might just be a dense spot on the deep edge of the toroid, dunno.
That mass attracts matter from the synestia (nonpay article calls a "rain" of rock) and forms its own spheroid. This becomes the Moon.
Remainder of the mass is pulled to the center of the hole, forming the spheroid that becomes the Earth.
Gravitational dance between the now two mass centers, Earth and Moon.
The nonpay article, if I follow it, suggests that this process allows for the similar isotopic properties of Earth and Moon, being the same "stuff". It doesn't explain why the actual elemental compositions are different - which the impactor theory does explain but fails to explain the isotopic similarity.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @05:40PM (3 children)
It is an artificially created body put in place to allow life to carry on. It was created a long time ago by a civilization far ahead of us.
Even now scientists have to theorize as to how the moon came into existence. They keep doing this to disallow any real knowledge to take hold, such as ETs making this artificial moon and putting it there. By the way, the moon is also said to be way larger than its mass suggests and is too big to be a satellite of a planet like Earth.
(Score: 3, Funny) by bob_super on Friday March 02, @06:42PM
Look, the moon IS real. There is no secret conspiracy or BS models. The truth is simple physics:
Xenorgon the Forty-Second wasn't happy with the waves, and decided that the simplest way to spice up the surf was with an added pinch of gravity.
Just be glad that you weren't around when he had the rotation set to 18 high tides per day using two counter-rotating moons. There isn't enough pot on the planet to describe the experience.
The dinos weren't too happy when we put an end to that mess.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @06:48PM
Um, you do realize that most planets in our solar system have moons?
Additionally, there are systems with much more even distributions of mass (eg. Pluto & Charon) where the center of mass is actually between then two masses rather than inside one or the other?
Yes, we have the largest "moon" (by percent) around a "planet" (according to the new definition), but besides that, the moon is hardly unique.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 02, @08:07PM
When you watch it eclipse, it is not a shadow moving across the moon. A shadow would not change shape.
What you see instead is a point of darkness that spreads out in all directions (a circle) over the sphere of the moon. This is why it flattens out at mid-point, and stays that way until completion.
https://vimeo.com/253700958 [vimeo.com]
This simulates a shadow-based eclipse, and fools all those who wish to disbelieve God. 2 Thessalonians 2:11.