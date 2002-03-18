from the mental-issues dept.
The Los Angeles Times reports
After their teacher fires a gun at school, Georgia students use opportunity to challenge Trump's proposal
Jesse Randall Davidson wasn't a stranger, some mysterious threat from the outside. He was a bearded, bespectacled, 53-year-old social studies teacher and the play-by-play announcer for the football games at Dalton High School in northwest Georgia.
But when the teacher brought a gun to school, barricaded himself in his classroom [February 28], and fired a single shot, students quickly recognized that this wasn't just a sad local incident.
Amid national outrage over school shootings--and suggestions by President Trump that schools would be safer if some teachers packed guns--it was a political event.
"my favorite teacher at Dalton high school just blockaded his door and proceeded to shoot", a 16-year-old student named Chondi Chastain tweeted at the National Rifle Assn., earning more than 17,000 retweets. "We had to run out The back of the school in the rain. Students were being trampled and screaming. I dare you to tell me arming teachers will make us safe."
[...] When students came to his door at room 413 during third period--a time his classroom is normally empty--it was locked, and Davidson wouldn't let them in, police said later.
"My brother, who was one door down from the teacher, said he was yelling at his students to 'get the [expletive] out of here'", junior Henry Hansen, 17, wrote in a private message on Twitter.
The principal, Steve Bartoo, tried to unlock the door with a key, but Davidson "slammed the door before I could open it and said, 'Don't come in here, I have a gun'", Bartoo said at a televised news conference.
Bartoo put the school into lockdown mode, and soon after, Davidson "apparently fired a shot from a handgun through an exterior window of the classroom", Dalton police spokesman Bruce Frazier said at a separate news conference. "It did not appear that it was aimed at anybody."
[...] Dalton police, the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office, the Georgia State Patrol, and federal law enforcement agencies all responded to the emergency. "More or less everybody with a badge in the area came running", Frazier said.
After about half an hour, Davidson surrendered and was taken into custody
[...] The Dalton students immediately turned to social media to take issue with Trump's calls to arm teachers.
Heavy.com adds
Records show Davidson has been charged with aggravated assault with a gun, terroristic threats and acts, carrying a weapon in a school safety zone without a license, reckless conduct, disrupting public school, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is being held without bail at the Whitfield County Jail.
[...] Davidson has a history of bizarre medical episodes both at school and outside of school, The Chattanoogan reports.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @08:07AM (26 children)
Davidson, a democrat, very conveniently causes this issue while guns are in the news. Gee, what ever could be the motive here?
Of course, he couldn't actually have brought a gun to school, because schools are gun-free. It says so. Schools are also drug-free. Laws work great.
Being "gun-free", there were no good people with guns. Davidson could have run amok killing people, without anyone able to resist.
If we are to "think of the children" and ban whatever may hurt them, perhaps we ought to start with something more likely. We could ban alcohol, which I'm sure will really save lives. We could ban cars, which kill many more than guns do. Let's also ban anger, stupidity, and insanity.
(Score: 0, Troll) by TGV on Saturday March 03, @08:10AM (2 children)
What are you, another fucking Russian bot?
Mods, delete divisive crap written by "anonymous cowards".
(Score: 4, Informative) by PinkyGigglebrain on Saturday March 03, @08:39AM
So, you want to censor views you don't like?
Bot or not it is an opinion, if you don't like it mod it down yourself if you can but don't call for it to be deleted outright.
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday March 03, @10:38AM
You didn't get the point, did you?
Interdicting something by law is no solution to a social problem if you continue to ignore the root causes of the problem.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by jmorris on Saturday March 03, @08:20AM (12 children)
You aren't supposed to notice any of that. Noticing is the first sin. Next you do what you just did, speak about what you noticed about the real world that doesn't match the Narrative. Next thing ya know you are on gab under a pseudonym passing around dank memes and planning raids on twitter to redpill normies.
But yea that moron was too obvious with his false flag op for even CNN to think they could spin it into the Narrative. So they have fallen back on their usual tactic of "what? Never happened. Oh, you have our original coverage? Old news then, we have moved on to new news like the latest babblings of those oh so cute "kids" about an event that happened two weeks ago."
They can't stop it now, Trump will arm teachers in at least enough schools to demonstrate the concept is sound. He understands the game being played, keep the schools sitting ducks, carefully avoid stopping the shooters and grandstand on the dead bodies before the get cold. Cut the supply of bodies, cut the gun control crusade off at the knees.
At some point we really need to ask the deeper question. What has went wrong with our society? I remember seeing the parking lot at the high school during hunting season and most of the trucks had a gun rack and there would be a rifle or shotgun it it. This was not considered dangerous or unusual. Something changed and it wasn't for the better.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @08:27AM (3 children)
The real question is how the guns are carried. Quick draw holsters? Or maybe bandolier of ammo with rifle slung across back? How about just tucked into their jeans? Or in their purse under the desk? Fuck-it, just have a bin full of guns that anyone can grab and use.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Saturday March 03, @09:04AM
It's called concealed carry, where a teacher would have a concealed gun on them. And we're going to be looking at it very strongly, and I think a lot of people are going to be opposed to it. I think a lot of people are going to like it, but the good thing is that you’ll have a lot of people with that. I never said "give teachers guns" like was stated on Fake News @CNN [twitter.com] & @NBC [twitter.com]. What I said was to look at the possibility of giving "concealed guns to gun adept teachers with military or special training experience -- only the best. 20% of teachers, a lot, would now be able to immediately fire back if a savage sicko came to a school with bad intentions. Highly trained teachers would also serve as a deterrent to the cowards that do this. Far more assets at much less cost than guards. A "gun free" school is a magnet for bad people. ATTACKS WOULD END!!

(Score: 2) by jmorris on Saturday March 03, @09:09AM (1 child)
I know you are trying for sarcasm but there is a photo circulating around the right side of the web of a groups of young school children on a field trip and a pretty young teacher herding them. Perfectly normal scene other than the scary black rifle she has across her back. Guess where?
(Score: 2) by FakeBeldin on Saturday March 03, @11:00AM
So you think that when it comes to the risk of gun violence in schools, terrorism acts by a nearby harshly oppressed population are a good model for the United States?
There's no simple solution to the problems in the Middle East, but if you're claiming that the US is turning into the Middle East and thus guns are necessary at schools... I'd suggest you to give "stop turning into the Middle East" a try first. Who knows, you might even like it.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @08:42AM (5 children)
You know what changed? The Republican party changed. They got scared, they started thinking guns were for "self-defense" like the Coward Zimmerman. The NRA changed, from an organization concerned with marksmanship and safety to a near jmorris level of paranoia about the "Second Amendment" as some kind of "God given right". Yep, American went insane. Exhibit one: jmorris. Curiously, even he seems vaguely aware of the mind he has lost.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by Arik on Saturday March 03, @09:45AM (4 children)
Maybe, to a degree, but I think the RNC has probably held saturation levels of corruption for my entire lifetime, and I'm probably older than most readers.
"They got scared, they started thinking guns were for "self-defense" like the Coward Zimmerman."
They've always been for self-defense. Zimmerman, according to the story the jury wound up buying after hearing all the expert testimony in detail, was flat on the concrete getting his brainpan bashed in before he used a weapon. You sound misinformed.
"The NRA changed, from an organization concerned with marksmanship and safety to a near jmorris level of paranoia about the "Second Amendment" as some kind of "God given right"."
Very misinformed. The NRA are authoritarians, both in origin and current form, they're the best allies you gun-grabbers have, and the best you'll ever get, so please do continue bashing them, bash them right out of existence if you can.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 4, Informative) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Saturday March 03, @10:13AM (3 children)
What I don't get is that you guys have been having some kind of gun massacre on what seems like a weekly basis for years now, and every time you have the same debate over and over with no change to the status quo, but nobody is ever saying what everyone, deep down, knows to be true:
That for all their pontification, for all the righteous arguments about self defence and freedoms and constitutional rights and defending against oppression and all the rest of it... the gun nuts are only really fighting this hard for their guns because they like guns. Guns make them feel all manly and tough and they enjoy shooting them and waving them around, and they don't want anybody to take their toys away.
Go ahead: Deny it. Downmod me. Call me names. But you know there's a kernel of truth in there.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Saturday March 03, @11:12AM
No, there really is not.
Not the tiniest bit of truth.
I'm actually the one getting modded down as flamebait for telling the truth that we all know.
The man who thinks he is somehow allowed to prohibit you from arming yourself, he is not your friend. He believes, at least, that he is your master, your owner.
This is a society in a state which, if not technically civil war, is a hairs breadth from it. One group believes perennially that if they can just shoot up one more school, the other group will finally accede to what the first group sees as 'reason' and disarm themselves. Trading a genuinely tiny, though still unreasonably and unnecessarily high, risk of being flat out murdered for a certainty of slavery for generations.
The other group isn't going for that, and is getting really sick and tired of seeing schools shot up by brainwashed assholes.
And yes, I'm dramatically oversimplifying, to the point of parodying your ridiculous position. That is intentional.
You need to look a little deeper instead of settling on the first half-plausible talking point you hear from someone that thinks like you and duckspeaking it night and day forever after.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @11:14AM
I don't own a single gun and never have, but I believe all forms of gun control are, at present, unconstitutional. The only way to change that would be to amend the Constitution.
Also, speculating that it's all because 'they like guns' isn't an argument anyway.
(Score: 2) by black6host on Saturday March 03, @11:23AM
Let's not forget that a whole lot of folks just don't like being told what to do. I'm one of them.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday March 03, @10:57AM
You really don't know what happened? Really, really?
All the money got accumulated to the top, letting the rest without too many opportunities to realize their "American dream".
If they are awake, they see no hope. If they are still trying to dream it, it morphed into the American nightmare.
(Score: 1) by easyTree on Saturday March 03, @11:27AM
Clearly the students should be armed.
Once everyone carries a gun, everyone will be safe.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @08:21AM (2 children)
Citation needed.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Informative) by khallow on Saturday March 03, @09:05AM
That's Democrat, right? /sarc
(Score: 1, Troll) by realDonaldTrump on Saturday March 03, @09:50AM
I used to be a Republican in the '80s and '90s. Then I registered in the Independence Party, also known as the Reform Party. And in 2000 I ran for President (people don't know this, it was one of my first presidential campaigns). Until I saw that the Reform Party -- also known as the Independence Party -- was a mess. It just wasn't conducive to victory. So I withdrew. You can read about it in my book, The America We Deserve. And in August 2001 I joined the Democratic Party. Because I saw that George W. Bush was a TOTAL DISASTER for our Country. Something the whole world knew the next month. I was a Democrat until September 2009. Until I saw that Obama was a TOTAL DISASTER for our Country. So I joined the Republican Party. It's a much better fit for my views.
But this isn't about political parties, or any kind of parties. And it isn't about guns, it's not a gun thing. A bad or sick guy lost his mind. Had a "bizarre medical episode," so sad. And maybe, probably, some mental illnesses. I've known so many mentally ill people. SteveKBannon [twitter.com], I fired him and he lost it completely, he snapped. But fortunately, he didn't shoot anybody -- if I recall correctly. We have to be much more careful about our mentally ill folks. And some regular folks. Because they're not always safe. With guns, with so many things. We need much better gun safety. And much better school safety. We need to teach gun safety in our schools. We need to work much harder on protecting the children! Trust me, we're going to do the right thing.

(Score: 3, Insightful) by Arik on Saturday March 03, @08:34AM (1 child)
Isn't it about time?
How many more have to die from murder before our omnipotent legislature decides to exercise their authority and stop this nonsense?
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @10:44AM
(very close, treading in the Poe's law territory, I doubt many here will get the point)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by LVDOVICVS on Saturday March 03, @08:52AM (3 children)
There are 300,000,000 guns in the United States already. How many more are needed before the problem is fixed? Maybe everyone should have a gun at all times. We have enough.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Saturday March 03, @09:35AM (2 children)
If you think they are, you probably don't understand what the problem is.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @10:19AM (1 child)
Port Aurthur massacre - Australia - 1996
1 gunman - 35 dead - 23 wounded
Afterwards, the people of Australia said ENOUGH!
The changed the gun ownership laws.
They bought back the guns from those who were no longer entitled to ownership and destroyed those.
They haven't had a mass shooting since.
It clearly is a solution.
Compare:
May 2017 - 18 injured in Changchun, China knife attack [news24.com]
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Arik on Saturday March 03, @11:24AM
To a manufactured (and artificially defined) problem.
I've lived in Australia. It's the only place I've ever lived that was MORE violent than the US. They don't often shoot each other, these days. At least, not with firearms. I saw a case with a crossbow bolt - I think I'd rather have a bullet. But where they hide most of their deadly assaults is the key "glassing." When you "glass" someone, you hit them in the face with a glass hard enough to break it. Then you slice them up with what you have left. Many have been killed, many others disfigured for life. At least when I was there this was accurate.
Now, when I was there, they were working really, really hard to remove all glass from all public restaurants and bars. It was still in service and it was still being used, every night, but replacements had to be acrylic, so that it can't be used that way.
How far have they gone down that road now? I'm not there, I can't say directly, and I've been on the ground for events and then read about them in the news the next day too many times to do more than chortle at the notion that I can trust the news to tell me. But I'm sure if they have then the violence is simply finding new and more creative ways to express itself. Violence does not cease just because a common weapon is removed from the arena.
This is the same slippery slope argument that is used to outlaw freedom in each and every instance. The same argument that says you can't possibly be allowed to see the source your mobile phone, you can't possibly boot an unauthorized OS on your PC, etc.
The fact is that violence is a much deeper problem than simply having weapons available, and that attempting to eliminate weapons results in an impoverished environment, in all respects. Yes, it's somewhat more difficult to find an effective weapon in an impoverished environment, but no, that doesn't mean less violence. Quite the opposite.
Make a nerf world and the consequence will be a spike in killings by strangulation.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Saturday March 03, @08:54AM
From the summary:
Yes, that certainly sounds like someone who would want strict gun laws. </sarcasm>
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by bradley13 on Saturday March 03, @08:11AM (2 children)
Geez, talk about throwing a random collection of charges at someone. "Disrupting school"? I suppose so. "Terroristic threats"? Not so sure about that one. What's wrong with charging the guy with one or two obvious charges, and prosecuting those?
Anyhow, the guy is clearly a fruitcake. And, as usual, we notice just how effective "gun free zones" are: the people you really don't want carrying guns are precisely the people who don't give a sh*t about the rules.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @08:43AM
"Not so sure"? TFS said his demands were "get the fuck out of here" and "don't come in here, I have a gun"! Is that the bar for terrorism now? Looking forward to reclassifying a majority of US criminals, and a sizable number of non-criminals, as terrorists. It's ridiculous, and the ridiculousness is compounded by his "history of bizarre medical episodes".
Also, "possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony"? The possession and firing was the felony! It's as stupid as the cops that keep arresting people on the single charge: resisting arrest.
I'm not saying he shouldn't be prosecuted, but this type of stacking of charges makes a travesty of the entire judicial system and the very idea of "rule of law".
(Score: 2) by FakeBeldin on Saturday March 03, @11:07AM
The funny thing about the US is that your "free speech zones" are far more effective than your "gun free zones".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @08:12AM (7 children)
There is a reason we set the legal age to exclude most of these students. We don't trust their judgement.
In other news, the kids want lunch to be soda with chips.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @08:20AM (2 children)
It sounds like their judgement is far better the average republican.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @08:36AM (1 child)
"The only thing that can stop an insane teacher with a gun, is a student with a gun!" Next step, Republicans! Arm the students! (Can't wait till this line of thought is applied to mental hospitals and prisons!)
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Saturday March 03, @08:49AM
Oh, please let me protect myself from Nurse Ratched!

(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Saturday March 03, @08:42AM (1 child)
Homework just means that the school outsources some of its job to the parents. Instead of homework, have a scheduled exercise time at school, with teachers available to provide professional help if a child has trouble with the exercises.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Saturday March 03, @08:52AM
Or, just not give homework at all.
http://www.essentialkids.com.au/education/school/primary-school/what-happened-when-a-primary-school-stopped-setting-homework-20170301-guo1fz [essentialkids.com.au]

(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @09:03AM
Yeah, stupid little shits, thinking they're old enough to understand things like "being shot" and "not wanting to die"!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @10:43AM
The homework is a waste of time since it requires only rote memorization to solve. In fact, that applies to our entire abomination of a school system. It seems that the judgement of most adults is that education doesn't matter, but subservience to authority and memorizing as many random facts as possible do matter. As such, why would I trust the judgement of the vast majority of my fellow adults, either? They helped create this situation. You are severely delusional if you think that busywork is doing anyone any good.