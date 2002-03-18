from the censorship++ dept.
On March 31st new rules take effect in China banning VPNs and cross-border leased lines. Bloomberg writes:
Censors have already eliminated hundreds of VPNs, which route user requests for sites through virtual networks located on the providers' servers, disguising their users' true locations or destinations. A few operators have been jailed, and over the summer Apple Inc. began removing VPN software from the Chinese version of its App Store. VyprVPN, ExpressVPN, NordVPN, and a shrinking number of others are still working to outpace the government, renting extra cloud servers from Amazon Web Services Inc. and the like to buoy their networks. They're also working on software that can make user activity look like permitted internet traffic, sometimes by renting internet protocol addresses that have also been used by government-approved services.
Source : China's Internet Underground Fights for Its Life
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Saturday March 03, @10:24AM (1 child)
When you want to control information, then it would be much more effective to keep everybody dumb and utterly stupid. They should simply ban the internet, abolish any form of education and ban all books. Simple and clean slave labor establishments throughout the country and shoot any dissent in the head. That'll teach them all once and for all. And while they are at it; they should drug the population and lobotomize them to be more complacent.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Saturday March 03, @10:53AM
People don't realize, you know, lobotomies, if you think about it, why don't more people get lobotomies? People don't ask that question, but why? And maybe, probably, if more people got them, it would be great for our schools. Our schools would be much safer. Without taking away bad, or sick, people's guns. Or giving guns to good people. We're moving very strongly on school safety. Because every child is a precious gift from God.
