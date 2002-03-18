Stories
Scientists Observe a New Quantum Particle With Properties of Ball Lightning

posted by mrpg on Saturday March 03, @07:38PM   Printer-friendly
from the weird-science dept.
Science

Justin Case writes:

Ball lightning is a frequently reported but currently unexplained phenomenon, in which a glowing ball floats in midair, passes through walls, and otherwise defies physical common sense. Now, scientists have created a synthetic electromagnetic knot called a skyrmion, in a quantum gas. Its behaviors and properties are similar to those reported for ball lightning, and may finally make it possible to study something that has previously been outside the realm of science, for lack of repeatable observations.

Starting with a Bose-Einstein condensate, and adding a magnetic field, they produced

objects [that] can move like independent particles, shifting from place to place within a material while maintaining their knotted configuration. And like a tight knot in a thread, skyrmions are difficult to undo, making them relatively stable structures.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 5, Funny) by ilPapa on Saturday March 03, @09:29PM

    by ilPapa (2366) on Saturday March 03, @09:29PM (#647275)

    I've heard of anal bleaching, but ball lightening is a new one on me.

    Don't eat stuff of the sidewalk - Lux Interior
