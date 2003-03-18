from the I'm-still-a-few-short dept.
Friends make you happy, healthy, and they'll be there for you when the rain starts to pour. But how many of them do you need? Turns out the show Friends had the science all figured out.
Back in the early 90s, British anthropologist Dr. Robin Dunbar came to an interesting conclusion: humans could likely only maintain social relationships with an average of 148 individuals due to the size of our brain's neocortex, or what's known as Dunbar's Number. More social information processing demands requires more cognitive resources, and we only have so much brain power. Basically, we tend to top out at having 150 meaningful relationships in our lives, whether they're family, friends, or casual acquaintances. Your Facebook might have hundreds or thousands of "friends," but a good chunk of them, if not most, are out of mind.
Later on, Dunbar's research led to the concept of "Dunbar's layers", where the emotional closeness between individuals was taken into account. This meant that your relationships looked more like layers instead of a cloud of 150 people. The closest layer has three to five people, the next layer has 15 people, then 50, and so on. That inner layer is what makes up your "vital friendships," or your inner circle of close friends. These are people that you should have in your life to meet up with regularly, talk about personal matters, and maintain a strong emotional connection. In the show Friends, each main character—Ross, Rachel, Joey, Phoebe, Monica, and Chandler—these five people in their life, making it a pretty decent model to follow on a biological and sociological level. If you can manage to maintain three to five close friendships in the same way, you're far more likely be content. After all, who wouldn't be better off with people who will always be there for you?
https://lifehacker.com/this-is-how-many-friends-you-need-to-be-happy-1823425885
Do you agree with this premise ? If yes, where do you stand on the "number of friends" scale ?
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday March 04, @05:10AM (4 children)
Sounds right in my case, except that I have an inner sanctum of 5 (some of whom I've known since before high school) and a next layer of 15ish, but nothing else after that by choice. I enjoy bullshitting with the anonymous folks here but that's something I can walk away from and come back to at will.
Said this before many times, but if people can't be assed to call, text, IM, e-mail, or snail-mail me; then they are not worth worrying about as I have no social media/online presence. As kind of an introvert socializing can be exhausting and I get more than a day's worth at work and can't tolerate more than 3 full days (like, when I'm staying with them) with even my closest friends. Nothing personal.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @05:54AM (3 children)
You've got a friend? What's that like?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @06:43AM (1 child)
Eth has a friend. It is like in that movie, with James Stewart, you know, the six foot tall rabbit, a Pooka, from Norse mythology, and being ethanol fueled. Nobody else can see them, but that does not mean they are not there! Fair Winds, Ethanol_Fueled!
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday March 04, @11:36AM
Norse?! Harvey and all his kin are most definitely celtic.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday March 04, @06:44AM
The easy answer is being able to talk to them like I talk to you all here on SN, only in real-life, and get approval for it even if there are disagreements. The kinda people you can talk to in real life with no filter. Of course, those are good friends, there are the crappier friends who wouldn't tolerate A. Wyatt Mann drawings very well and believe in gun control because CNN tells them to.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @05:17AM
No friends. No family. Just me now. Me all alone.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @05:53AM
But he raised the price. So now I do without.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @06:30AM (2 children)
Friends come and go. Enemies accumulate.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @06:44AM
I have no surviving enemies [wikiquote.org].
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday March 04, @06:51AM
Having enemies means that you are important enough to have enemies.
Even when everybody at work or school is badmouthing you, it is still all about you. Never underestimate the capacity for mobs of people to lower themselves down to the level of the third-grade schoolyard.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @07:13AM
I've noticed my limits of how many people's relations I can track. I read a lot of web comics, manga, visual novels, and books, and watch a lot of anime and a few other shows. Some of this content updates serially and has been running for years (decades even in some rare cases). I've exceeded the number of characters I can actually track at any given time, and fail to really relate to and enjoy some of the series that happen to fall beyond my limits. I'll come back to a comic I loved a few months ago, and find sometimes I don't really properly emotionally recall the characters and their relations. It takes a story that I was invested in, and couldn't wait for the next issue and turns it into one I haven't caught up on in months. Losing that is separate from remembering the rest of the story, it has its own limit. Since I first hit that limit, its remained relatively constant over the years. I can enjoy and relate to the couple most important characters in ~30 series at most, so maybe 90 characters
Of course there are also maybe 40 real people who I interact with (mostly through work and sports), but thats not anywhere near though to get me to the limit. Sometimes I wonder if my inability to track my ~80 coworkers is because I find them less important to remember than a lot of the fictional people in my life.
At times I've invested some of my capacity to remembering players of professional sports teams and their details (as part of social interactions with my family), or political figures. I also remember a few online personalities from various technical a and educational circles.
Overall it adds up to around 150. So for me Dunbar's Number seems to be about right.
I haven't thought as much about the lower levels much, but I have noticed I clearly have more limited capacity for tracking truly detailed views of peoples social interactions. When I binge a series, I am able to experience it at this level, but if I receive it episodically I have very limited capacity for track multiple series at once and the fidelity of the social modeling degrades.
I wonder if people who are super into actors, sports etc. tend to spend a lot of their capacities there. I suspect Dunbar's Number impacts peoples ability to track pop culture.