from the didn't-know-that-we'd-lost-them dept.
Previously Unknown "Supercolony" of Adelie Penguins Discovered in Antarctica
For the past 40 years, the total number of Adélie Penguins, one of the most common on the Antarctic Peninsula, has been steadily declining—or so biologists have thought. A new study led by researchers from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), however, is providing new insights on this species of penguin.
In a paper released on March 2nd in the journal Scientific Reports, the scientists announced the discovery of a previously unknown "supercolony" of more than 1,500,000 Adélie Penguins in the Danger Islands, a chain of remote, rocky islands off of the Antarctic Peninsula's northern tip.
Also at BBC and Smithsonian.
Multi-modal survey of Adélie penguin mega-colonies reveals the Danger Islands as a seabird hotspot (open, DOI: 10.1038/s41598-018-22313-w) (DX)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @10:17PM (1 child)
1.5 million penguins can't be wrong.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @10:33PM
Best way to end global warming is to send all illegal immigrants home. Executing one and allowing the other to go at their own expense.
Retroactive to 1492. Start with the whites. Less population is less heat. Give them measles in return for smallpox. Let the Amish stay. They are good people.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Saturday March 03, @10:28PM
The "free" in #freearistarchus is the "free" in "free jazz"
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @10:41PM (2 children)
The year of Linux on the
desktopice shelf.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Joe Desertrat on Saturday March 03, @10:54PM (1 child)
Danger Islands. Is this where System D came from?
(Score: 3, Touché) by zocalo on Saturday March 03, @11:18PM
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Joe Desertrat on Saturday March 03, @10:49PM
Have the penguins been moving there? Have they declined elsewhere but not in the Danger islands? Are they increasing in the Danger Islands or just not declining as fast?
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 03, @10:57PM
Caught them just at the nick of time. The evil bastards would have killed us all, the dirty sons of dinosaurs. I had my suspicion when I saw them all wearing tuxido, sick twisted evil bastards.