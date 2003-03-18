from the just-my-luck dept.
MIT Tech Review reports on a new study which used computer model to analyze wealth distribution in society. It concludes that the majority of riches do not result from talent, intelligence or hard work - but luck. Those who succeed most in modern society are born well and experience several 'lucky events' which they exploit, but are of mediocre talent. The study's abstract states that the model has potential for encouraging investment in the genuinely gifted, and summarizes:
"...if it is true that some degree of talent is necessary to be successful in life, almost never the most talented people reach the highest peaks of success, being overtaken by mediocre but sensibly luckier individuals. As to our knowledge, this counterintuitive result - although implicitly suggested between the lines in a vast literature - is quantified here for the first time."
(Score: 1, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday March 04, @12:03AM (49 children)
Oh, goodie. More people who don't understand how to acquire wealth telling us it's all luck.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Whoever on Sunday March 04, @12:40AM (27 children)
This study comes as a little for a surprise for me.
I thought that the main attribute driving acquired wealth was sociopathy. In fact, there was a study that compared the personalities of CEOs and people detained in Broadmoor Hospital (where they "detain" the criminally insane in the UK). The CEOs were more strongly sociopaths.
Perhaps luck defines which direction sociopaths turn: CEO or criminally insane.
Are you going to argue that Trump's wealth isn't an accident of birth?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday March 04, @02:13AM (20 children)
Oh I absolutely will. His head start was chance but everything he gained thereafter was most assuredly not.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Whoever on Sunday March 04, @02:30AM (19 children)
There are a couple of problems with that statement:
1. It's quite obvious that it's easier to make money if you start with money. He got huge advantages from his family connections, and the money he was able to bring to deals. His "head start" has continued through his life.
2. His investments have made less money than had he merely invested in a tracker fund, so he really hasn't shown any skill in business.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday March 04, @02:42AM (18 children)
And? What's your point? You think it's all down to luck? Spend all your retirement plans on lotto tickets then. Go ahead, I'll wait.
Now that we've established that even you don't believe that utter bullshit, let's have a sensible conversation.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @03:02AM (2 children)
False equivalence. Making use of the connections and money you have because you were born into a rich family is vastly more easy than winning the lottery.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday March 04, @03:20AM (1 child)
Lack of reading comprehension. He made an absurd statement and I invited him to put his money where his mouth is.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @03:22AM
You're still equating two situations that are entirely unlike one another. There was no reason to bring up lottery tickets at all.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @03:04AM (1 child)
There is a saying. Luck favors the prepared.
You can be presented an opportunity (the luck bit). Being able to act upon that and even seeing that there is one in the first place. Without the skills to act upon luck you get nothing. You may even have the skills and see the opportunities but do not have the means to do so.
Now you can also tilt 'luck' in your favor. You do that by putting yourself into positions where opportunities present themselves.
You are not always presented opportunities. That is luck.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday March 04, @03:07AM
Couldn't have said it better myself. Watching all these wage slaves spew butthurt over failings that are entirely their own fault is absolutely hilarious.
(Score: 4, Informative) by vux984 on Sunday March 04, @03:05AM (9 children)
His point is Trump exemplifies the study; luck not talent got him rich. In fact Trump is so mediocre that someone starting out with his wealth would be wealthier than Trump simply by having put it in a broad fund tracking the stock market and then doing nothing; ie by following the same advice given to folks with zero investing knowledge.
"Spend all your retirement plans on lotto tickets then."
Nobody is suggesting someone can or should decide they're going to be 1 in 10s of million lucky; and then act on that, as if that somehow would work.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday March 04, @03:17AM (8 children)
You're still not getting it. Whether his bets were the smartest bets out there or not is irrelevant. That he grew his wealth massively by his own decisions is what matters. The vast majority of this nation would be broke today if they'd got the same start Trump did. Nobody arguing with me has a clue how to acquire wealth other than via a monthly check. And that pisses them off royally.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Sunday March 04, @03:48AM
It would matter if that statement were true.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by YeaWhatevs on Sunday March 04, @03:49AM
Mmmmm, no. People with large inheritances are lucky, unless somehow you can show there is skill involved with choosing rich parents. They to start out with so much money that even relatively mediocre choices result still add up to a whole lot better returns in absolute terms compared to a poor person making better choices.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by vux984 on Sunday March 04, @03:51AM (5 children)
I think your not getting it. You wrote:
"The vast majority of this nation would be broke today if they'd got the same start Trump did."
I'm saying: No; they wouldn't be. As long as they did ANYTHING remotely sensible, they'd be in the same ballpark. If all they did was follow the simplest, most basic investing advice they could get.
Trump's 'decision making' ability really didn't amount to anything special; he could have closed his eyes and bought new york real estate by throwing darts at listings and he'd have done as well. If he'd thrown it at any number of major market tracking funds selected by darts, he'd have done as well. Anything that grows with inflation would be fine. Basically, with his start; as long as he didn't do something catastrophically STUPID he'd be in the same ballpark he is now.
To his credit he didn't do anything catastrophically stupid, but that's damning with faint praise.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @04:40AM
There are many who win more than a million dollars in the lottery and end up broke. Maybe that is because lottery players tend to have bad judgement, but it does give some support to the point that many could have had Trump's head start and ended up with less instead of more.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday March 04, @05:12AM (2 children)
We don't have to guess what would happen.
The actual result is that most windfall winners (not just lotteries) flame out badly. They don't follow said basic invest advice and they're surrounded by a toxic culture that chews them up.
Merely preserving wealth would be a big improvement over just luck.
Second, I'm dubious about the valuation of stock market index funds. Such Profit calculators [soylentnews.org] are notoriously inaccurate.
(Score: 3, Informative) by vux984 on Sunday March 04, @05:38AM
That's a good point; it's also the case that wealthy families lose their wealth within a couple generations too. The same 70% in fact.
"70% of Rich Families Lose Their Wealth by the Second Generation"
http://time.com/money/3925308/rich-families-lose-wealth/ [time.com]
That's why I didn't go so far as to claim the 'vast majority' would do any better than Trump. I only disputed that trump was in any way very exceptional. He's in the 30% that held onto it. Ok, so I concede he did better than the majority would; and I guess that's an achievement... but it's really not much of one.
(Score: 0, Offtopic) by khallow on Sunday March 04, @05:43AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @08:16AM
Or at least an honorary one.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)
You are optimistic and enthusiastic. You have a reckless
tendency to rely on luck since you lack talent. The majority
of Sagittarians are drunks or dope fiends or both. People
laugh at you a great deal.
Sounds about right to me.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Sunday March 04, @03:13AM (2 children)
What's your point? Are you claiming that lotto winners are wealthy because of something other than luck?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday March 04, @03:18AM (1 child)
My point is put your money where your mouth is. I have.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @05:36AM
You’ve kissed your own arse?
Hardly surprising.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Sunday March 04, @02:48AM (2 children)
Everything in life is luck!
(Score: 3, Funny) by captain normal on Sunday March 04, @04:35AM (1 child)
For once I have to agree with you. This could be the start of a beautiful friendship.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Sunday March 04, @09:35AM
Thank you, it would be a great honor. Unless you're a loser. I don't like losers. What separates the winners from the losers is how a person reacts to each new twist of fate.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Sunday March 04, @04:59AM
Society and economy are complex, partially chaotic systems.
You can model them but you have to take into account every factor.
And after you do that, there is only a timespan over which the model is OK in the future. And application in the past is about tweaking parameters until it fits.
See weather forecast.
Now, I have no time for TFA, my only question is, does this model include secret societies, magic/spirituality/religion/sexuality (not per se, but in their effects on the singular and social mind), criminal activities with accent on money laundering, the interests of the banking and insurance behemoths (but I repeat myself), the arts/communication AKA propaganda?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @06:44AM
How successful is his brother who also got the same amount of investment?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday March 04, @10:03AM
What do you think "exploit" means in
?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @12:56AM (8 children)
Oh, goodie, another comment from somebody who doesn't understand how to acquire wealth mocking those that are trying to study the problem rather than uttering this dribble..
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday March 04, @02:18AM (7 children)
Please, child. Anyone who does not have any wealth but tells you they know how it is acquired is full of shit. I have almost no ambition beyond going fishing when I want to go fishing and I had enough saved up to sit on my ass without lowering my standard of living for two and a half of the past three years.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Sunday March 04, @02:35AM (4 children)
... not much of a feat when your standard of living means living in Mom's basement.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday March 04, @02:48AM
It's easy to do regardless with ambitions like mine. I can get by quite happily only bleeding off around thirty grand a year from my savings. It's not even difficult. Not buying stupid shit that I don't need and barely want is the vast majority of my budget plan.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @02:59AM (2 children)
Lucky to have been borne to a mom with a basement.
(Score: 3, Funny) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday March 04, @03:09AM (1 child)
I live in Tennessee at the moment. You don't build a basement here unless you've just always wanted an indoor pool.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Sunday March 04, @05:06AM
It would make the fishing easier.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @02:38AM (1 child)
Only two and a half years? Wow, you really are poor.
Though I suppose having any savings at all counts as wealthy in the US these days?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday March 04, @02:51AM
Never said I was out of savings. I just started earning again because I found something that interested me.
Not being in massive debt counts as astounding, fantastic, amazing, incredible financial wisdom in the US these days.
(Score: 2) by unauthorized on Sunday March 04, @01:04AM (2 children)
Oh look, a study that (confirms/rejects) my biases, better completely ignore it and reaffirm my dearly held beliefs!
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday March 04, @02:20AM (1 child)
You'd prefer taking financial instruction from some schmucks who've never actually participated in the economy?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by unauthorized on Sunday March 04, @05:04AM
I prefer taking instructions from whoever makes the strongest argument, and an argument from authority is not a strong argument.
The wealthy know as much about economics as bodybuilders know about medicine. Success does not equal knowledge unless the measure of success overwhelmingly favors the knowledgeable, which is certainly not true for finance.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @01:05AM (1 child)
There is a difference between acquiring and producing wealth. Lately, the way to acquire wealth has been to support the correct politicians.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday March 04, @02:21AM
Yup and that thoroughly sickens me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @01:10AM
Wooo, I didn't even have you call you out on this one. People are figuring it out TMB, being a bossy (bully lite) person does not generate truth.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @01:42AM (3 children)
So where are your billions of dollars then, Buzzy? Unless, of course, the study actually IS bullshit, and you're not a billionaire only because you're a moronic fucktard.
So which is it? Is the study accurate, or are you a moronic fucktard?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday March 04, @02:28AM (2 children)
I have no desire for billions of dollars. I made as much as I wanted to (Yes, I turned down work that would have made millions for me.) for years running my own business then closed it up and lived off my savings while doing fuck-all but fishing and whatever else I felt like doing. For over two years. I still have savings but I got interested in a project I heard about six months or so ago and couldn't help myself.
I know it butthurts you that you can't understand something as simple as acquiring wealth but you really, really just don't. And pretty much no college professor or student does.
(Score: 3, Informative) by bzipitidoo on Sunday March 04, @03:45AM (1 child)
There's an old saw that you should never discuss religion or politics in polite company. But that's nothing compared to discussing personal finances. People evade and lie more about money than anything else, and not just in words. Lots of poor people put on a big, flashy show designed to impress others with their wealth. But then they turn around and groan about how indebted they are and they can't afford shit, their kids are sick or starving, etc. and so much of that is bullshit. They get madly jealous of those who have a little saved up and the freedom that brings, and may even try to bring them down to their level. Once had a manager start a pissing contest in which the "winner" was the person with the most debt. I refused to participate, wouldn't tell them what debt I had, and they assumed that must mean I was in decent shape financially, maybe didn't have any debt, and they got jealous and angry with me.
People also love the mental shortcut of judging a person's wealth by the car they drive, and cannot believe anyone would drive less than they can afford. And the national religion is to spend. If you don't spend everything you have, it's why are you hurting the economy and "why do you hate America?". Employers too exert pressure to spend, baby, spend. Another boss once told me that he didn't like it that I hadn't bought a new car. Many of them really believe a desperate employee is more reliable, more "committed", so to speak, and one way to make them desperate is get them to rig a financial bomb on their lives. Lose that paycheck, and kaboom! Goodbye house, car, spouse, and your respectability, and your kids will hate you for being unable to feed them. Why, you might even ought to jump from the top floor of the financial institution you used to bank at. Employees who won't put themselves financially upside down to please management are "flight risks". Those kinds of employers and managers seem unable to comprehend that slaves don't make better employees, just can't believe that no matter how many times you remind them that the slave driven society could not win the war with the free society, and it was largely because of slavery that they were so much weaker economically.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday March 04, @10:40AM
If you aren't in debt, what leverage does an employer has to make you swallow their shit?
He was searching the less risky underling to fuck over... mmkay?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @03:33AM
This guy seems to know...
https://www.ted.com/talks/bill_gross_the_single_biggest_reason_why_startups_succeed [ted.com]
Spoiler: Lucky timing is the single biggest factor for success.
(Score: 1) by Sabriel on Sunday March 04, @06:05AM
Them: this study finds the majority factor appears to be luck.
You: they're ignorant because they say it's all luck.
Is it a reading comprehension problem or do you have a cognitive bias?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by idiot_king on Sunday March 04, @12:04AM (19 children)
This is precisely the problem the socialism and Marxism attempt to solve. Luck is NOT A SCIENTIFIC CONCEPT! The fact that these numbskulls think that someone who happens to be both the CEO of a Fortune 500 company and also happens to have several friends and relatives also in high positions just magically runs into "lucky" situations means that they completely don't understand what they're investigating.
This was solved well over 150 years ago!
Come on people! The answer is simple! Socialism, Marxism, Communism... take your pick!
(Score: -1, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday March 04, @12:40AM (5 children)
The answer is simple -- be Jewish.
(Score: 1) by west on Sunday March 04, @12:44AM (3 children)
no, no.
asians and jews are the top two "groups" in terms of wealth in the west.
this clearly means that those two stacked their RPG stats into luck.
int = 5
str = 5
stam = 5
mana = 5
luck = 999
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday March 04, @02:30AM (2 children)
Nope, WIS. With a good WIS score, even abysmal luck can be planned for and mitigated.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @02:48AM (1 child)
High CHA + Gender:Female
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @05:38AM
#MeToo!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @07:15AM
http://jppi.org.il/new/en/article/english-haredi-poverty/ [jppi.org.il]
http://blogs.reuters.com/events/2013/06/07/jewish-poverty/ [reuters.com]
https://www.quora.com/Why-are-Hasidic-Jews-in-Williamsburg-Brooklyn-so-poor [quora.com]
http://www.tabletmag.com/scroll/65713/kiryas-joel [tabletmag.com]
http://www.nytimes.com/1997/04/21/nyregion/religion-and-welfare-shape-economics-for-the-hasidim.html [nytimes.com]
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/middleeast/israel/1503484/Welfare-cuts-drive-Israels-pampered-Haredi-Jews-below-the-poverty-line.html [telegraph.co.uk]
(Score: 5, Interesting) by julian on Sunday March 04, @12:48AM (10 children)
"Luck" is just our word for favorable outcomes of systems too complicated to model effectively. The universe doesn't include a concept of "fairness" as a primitive, but human society can reach levels of sophistication, efficiency, and pleasure if we invent such a concept and notice how it modifies our lives.
A Marxist pursuit of equality is pathological, and deadly. But that doesn't mean Marx was totally wrong about the contradictions of capitalism. A society ruled by unregulated capitalism is a nightmare of inequality. A rigidly equal society is a hellscape as well. These ideas are tools, and like tools for building a house can be used appropriately or inappropriately. An understanding of Marx without an appreciation for Adam Smith is like trying to build a house with only a reciprocal saw. Restricting yourself to a single ideology is needlessly stifling, and robs you of the contributions of many intelligent thinkers who took different paths.
The most useful mental model I've come across is not equality, but sufficiency. Everyone should be able to access sufficient resources to develop their own personal potential. That personal potential will definitely be unequal when measured person to person. But no one should be punished for being born merely below average. Society should be more like a sport, and less like a war. When two baseball teams play a game, one always wins. But the winning team doesn't beat the losing team to death with baseball bats. The losing team isn't enslaved to the winning team. They aren't driven into debt for losing. Everyone wants to win, but losing isn't a punishment.
Modern civilization is rich enough that we can afford to treat success like a game. I still want to win that game, but I also want to know that even the losers will be taken care of--and partially because I might be one of them, by "luck."
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Sunday March 04, @01:12AM (4 children)
So you believe that the Universe is deterministic? In other words, you were pre-destined to write your post? The Universe deterimined that you would write it and you really had no choice?
(Score: 2) by julian on Sunday March 04, @01:18AM (3 children)
At bottom it seems to be probabilistic, but we don't choose the outcomes of those random values either
(Score: 1) by anubi on Sunday March 04, @01:51AM (2 children)
Chaotic.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Sunday March 04, @02:05AM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by ilPapa on Sunday March 04, @02:08AM
Anemic.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @01:21AM (3 children)
Nonsense. Most definitions of success involve power over others; which is essentially a nicer name for being able to inflict suffering at will. To imagine such ability not to be abused, is to imagine a sentient species that is totally not human.
(Score: 2) by julian on Sunday March 04, @01:24AM (1 child)
Great contribution, Nietzsche. Thankfully, very few people believe your bullshit or ever did.
(Score: 2) by deimtee on Sunday March 04, @02:35AM
That's actually one of the main points of 1984 that almost everyone misses. Near the end when O'Brien is talking to Winston he asks 'How do you know when you have power over someone?' and Winston has an epiphany and correctly answers 'by making him suffer'. Unless he is suffering, how do you know it is your power, not his choice.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday March 04, @02:38AM
Mine is to be able to go fishing whenever I want. Oh, and a nap after lunch. Often at the same time (bells on the ends of my catfish rods). I fit the Gen-X lack of ambition stereotype to a T.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Sunday March 04, @06:59AM
Actually, nobody has any evidence of what a real Marxist society would be like. My guess is that it couldn't get off the ground, but if it did, nobody knows what it would look like. Communist is less Marxist than Roman Catholic is Christian.
FWIW, it's my suspicion that a Marxist society of any size wouldn't work for a week, but nobody can point to an experimental test. And you've got to specify objective tests for how to measure success or failure before you start the experiment, and justify them from Marx's writings. (Not, for example, Lenin's radical reinterpretation of them.)
Socialism is too vague a term. It covers an entire range from the current US to religious communes to....well, any society that takes care of its members. Nothing that vague can be an answer to much of anything. (FWIW, it's an observed fact that societies that historically see themselves as more genetically related tend to care for their less able members to a greater extent. Which may explain the US, but also predicts a European change as population migrations happen. Japan, however, is a good counterexample to this statement.)
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @03:07AM
Come on people! The answer is simple! Socialism, Marxism, Communism... take your pick!
Sure if you like massive deaths. Those systems only work while the money is still around. Once it runs out the guns come out and the dictators show up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @06:53AM
Come on, people! It worked out so well for Venezuela!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @12:05AM
It is why Jesus loved the poor. He knew not all of them were lazy good for nothing pieces of shit. If he had lived long enough he would know those were the silver spoon type like our Don jr.
Camels through the eye of a needle. Good luck you mostly lucky few.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @12:09AM (5 children)
Even if you strike it rich by luck, if you are a dumbass, you'll lose it all in no time.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by unauthorized on Sunday March 04, @12:49AM (4 children)
That's not quite the full picture. Wealth has a negative feedback effect on losing it - the richer you are, the harder it is to lose money. As long as the effect of wealth is higher than the drawback of your personal ability, you will remain wealthy.
Trump is quite rich well into his old age, need I say more?
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @12:58AM (3 children)
Trump didn't strike rich by luck, his daddy handed it to him, sending him to expensive boarding schools and UPenn. The fucker has German ancestry, and it's the Nazi Germans that try to annihilate the Jews for their avarice, the definition of irony.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by unauthorized on Sunday March 04, @01:08AM (2 children)
*facepalm* Being born to wealthy parents is the definition of luck.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @01:41AM (1 child)
And look at Trump now. Melania is refusing to hold his hands in public. Ivanka has to answer to his infidelity. Trump wants to wage trade wars against all, allies and foes.
Trump is making America super-fucking GREAT, not like never before.
The only thing saving his tenure is Mike Pense being his replacement.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday March 04, @10:52AM
Do you think he chose Mike Pence by luck?
(grin)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by jelizondo on Sunday March 04, @12:28AM (3 children)
There the story of a man who from very humble origins rose to be very rich back in Galicia. On an interview, the reporter asked him about his early life and the rich guy recounted how he wanted to be a sexton in his local church but was rejected.
Later the reporter marvels at him, ‘You have achieved much, being one of the richest men in Spain. Imagine don Venancio, what could you have been if you had learned to read and write!’ to which the rich man replies: ‘I would have been a sexton in Galicia!’
No ‘self-made’ man will admit how much luck played a part on his success, but I know I happened to be on more than one occasion at the right place at the right time and got great breaks thru luck, destiny or $Deity’s grace; so I know my success was not entirely due to my effort, well-know intelligence and good looks. :-)
(Score: 5, Funny) by Gaaark on Sunday March 04, @12:58AM
Then there the story of a guy who was shooting at some food when up from the ground came a bubbling crude; oil, that is. Black gold. Texas tea.
But then there's that other bunch that went on a three hour tour. A three hour tour!
It's all luck, lol.
:)
(Score: 3, Troll) by jmorris on Sunday March 04, @12:58AM (1 child)
Many are in the right place at the right time and simply fail to notice the opportunity as it passes them by. That is a big part of success. Being the best at a specialty just means you will be a valuable employee slaving away in a cube farm unless you have that risk taking attitude and keep alert to opportunity when it appears.
We see these "studies" every time Democrats are wanting to launch a fresh round of coveting and stealing. You have to remove the idea those who have more did something to earn it to rationalize seizing it. Most people still have enough residual morality to resist the idea of outright theft. So Progs control education, media and language itself to break that resistance down. Look at terms like "unearned income" rising to popularity, official use in the tax code, etc. instead of "investment income."
Striking it super rich does have an element of luck, but becoming a top 1% person is almost automatic if one does certain things and doing other things will just as surely doom one to the bottom of the stack.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @02:48AM
...and the existing financial resources to survive taking a risk that might not pan out.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by west on Sunday March 04, @12:41AM (1 child)
It concludes that the majority of riches do not result from talent, intelligence or hard work
please define in empirical terms which have ample enough data:
-talent
-hard work
then find the data set of people (random/disperse in persons and geography and time) which inclused those aforementioned metrics.
it doesn't exist. ergo this is bullshit.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @01:08AM
At the same time and for the same reasons, the idea that rich people are necessarily intelligent and hard working is bullshit.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @01:07AM
And quite a bit of theft is "legal" -- longer copyrights, patent trolls, monopolies, rigged markets, etc.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by stretch611 on Sunday March 04, @01:39AM (2 children)
Its only luck, if you consider luck the reason of who gets born into the wealthy families already.
There is a saying on Wall St, "To turn $10,000 into $20,000 takes a lot of skill and hard work (and many fail); To turn $10,000,000 into $20,000,000 is inevitable." It is a lot easier to manage your money, when you do not have to worry about where your next meal will come from if you are wrong. You can take higher risks when your livelihood is not on the line. Also, if there is a downturn, if you can afford to wait it out for a rebound, it makes a lot more money than having to sell at a loss so that your family doesn't starve or get evicted.
If you are in or go to college... If your family is paying all the bills... including rent, food, and spending money while you are there... You can go to class... have time to talk to professors and other students if you have questions, plenty of time to get the work done, and have time to socialize to meet other people with their own ideas and make friendships that will get your foot in the door for years to come.
If you need to work while in college... You go to class... you run out as soon as it ends to get to work on time, you leave work exhausted get home and fall asleep. You are lucky to get all your work done on time and probably have no hope of waiting after class to get your turn to talk the professor with everyone waiting before you. Lets face it, your grades most likely will not be as good either with your time constraints... you may do well in your field if you are gifted, but there are a lot of other subjects you need to take too. Even if you are only working part time, it will still take a lot out of you... and you may need to spend a bunch of time going back and forth.
If you are a model/actress... It is easier if you come from pre-existing wealth as well. You can grow up with all the best modeling schools, trained in proper poise, even have your parents around to take you to needed auditions and talent competitions. As you get older, you have the money to travel to and spend the time in expensive places that will get you noticed. If you are poor and are forced to work for a living, it is much harder to spend the time getting noticed or have the time to spend in a spa to sit and wait in order to get the best skin and complexion. Not to mention, it costs more money to eat healthy, and daily life stresses will make a difference on your health and looks.
Even athletes... Having access to the best gym equipment is expensive. If you can afford the expensive and/or exclusive clubs, you can guarantee that the gym always has enough equipment that at least one is always available and in perfect running order. Money allows you to have professional personal trainers. Lack of money means you have to work for a living and not spend all the time you want in pursuit of your athleticism. Not to mention money will pay for you to go to the best college for your particular sport. If you can't afford to go to the right places, chances are you may never be noticed. (while there are scholarships for sports, not all of them are full scholarships, and there are far fewer scholarships than there are kids with raw talent.)
tl;dr : It takes money to make money... the best predictor of future wealth is existing wealth.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @02:44AM
If you really want to see this in action, look at the personal finances of olympic athletes. Those in an expensive sport like dressage or pentathlon invariably come from a wealthy background.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Sunday March 04, @03:22AM
People like Uzzard will never admit this, because their entire worldview is based around it not being the case. Don't even waste your time replying to him, except with things like "have fun in Hell." We are not dealing with a rational human being here.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @03:06AM
It's not that you're stupid, you just have bad luck. Yeah, that's it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @03:36AM
https://www.ted.com/talks/bill_gross_the_single_biggest_reason_why_startups_succeed [ted.com]
Spoiler alert: Lucky timing is the key to success
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Sunday March 04, @05:43AM
TFA (and the quote in TFS) say that the most talented people don't become the richest. But that does NOT imply that it's ALL luck. TFA makes clear that one has to be talented enough to take advantage of lucky breaks.
A more accurate headline would be: "Study concludes that luck, COUPLED WITH talent or smarts, results in GREATEST wealth."
I think most people would agree with that.
The surprising factor here is that the role of luck may be larger than most people would expect (though not me, since I've realized for several years now the role randomness plays in life is quite significant, as anyone who understands basic stats would realize). Better summary quote from TFA:
(Score: 2) by TGV on Sunday March 04, @07:27AM
Ok, that's it. I'm out of here. This site has become worse than slashdot.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by corey on Sunday March 04, @08:28AM
...that success in life isn't measured in money but in the number of people mourning you at your funeral.
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Sunday March 04, @12:00PM
...this counterintuitive result...
There is a well-known phrase: "If you're so smart, why ain't you rich?", which indicates that being clever and being rich are not perfectly correlated, and this is often enough to be noticeable.
I believe many 'self-made' people do not acknowledge the degree of luck that has enabled them to prosper - usually through ignorance of their 'lucky breaks', and often assuming the results are due to their innate abilities being better than others, or because they work harder, or smarter. Their beliefs can be hard to shake, and they often proselytise. It gets tiring for the unsuccessful to continually be told they only need follow the rich person's example to get rich, and it is a pity the America Dream includes the idea that hard work alone is sufficient to become rich (at least, interpreted by many people), and therefore, if you are poor, you are lazy. For some poor people, their lives are an unremitting grind of hard labour, so it is not surprising they feel aggrieved when someone who has never "done an honest day's work in their lives" tells them how to behave.
Louis Pasteur is recorded in a lecture in 1854 as saying "Dans les champs de l'observation le hasard ne favorise que les esprits préparés.", which is frequently translated along the lines of 'Chance favours the prepared mind' (missing out some of the limitations of applicability of the actual phrase, which is more like "In the field of observations [in scientific research] chance only favours the prepared mind"; and while it may be true that some people are better prepared than others to take advantage of lucky breaks, it is also true that you need the lucky break to take advantage of, and not all people get them. Not everyone is a lottery winner.
Often the argument is that you have to take risks to win big. The problem with this is that not everyone who takes big risks wins big. Some do well following a Martingale strategy [wikipedia.org] with their lives, others find destitution. The winners tend to get more publicity. There is an old saw: "Only gamble with money you can afford to lose" - which obviously favours those with excess wealth.
I am lucky enough to have been born in the 20th century in an affluent Western society. My standard of living betters that of the monarchs of most of history. My life is one of amazing luxury compared to most human lives, yet I am still envious of those who have more. Human psychology is strange at times.
(Score: 2) by inertnet on Sunday March 04, @12:03PM
Intelligence is not a requirement for pursuing wealth. On the contrary, unlimited wealth often results in obnoxious and unhappy children. If you don't want your kids to turn out like that, you should be smart enough not to try and acquire millions or billions of dollars.