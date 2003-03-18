from the not-toblerone dept.
A new progress in the scaling of semiconductor quantum dot based qubit has been achieved at Key Laboratory of Quantum Information and Synergetic Innovation Center of Quantum Information & Quantum Physics of USTC [University of Science and Technology, China]. Professor GUO Guoping with his co-workers, XIAO Ming, LI Haiou and CAO Gang, designed and fabricated a quantum processor with six quantum dots, and experimentally demonstrated quantum control of the Toffoli gate.
[...] The Toffoli gate is a three-qubit operation that changed the state of a target qubit conditioned on the state of two control qubits. It can be used for universal reversible classical computation and also forms a universal set of qubit gates in quantum computation together with a Hadamard gate.
Furthermore, it is a key element in quantum error correction schemes. Implementation of the Toffoli gate with only single- and two-qubit operations requires six controlled-NOT gates and ten single-qubit operations.
As a result, a single-step Toffoli gate can reduce the number of quantum operations dramatically, which can break the limit of coherence time and improve the efficiency of quantum computing. Researchers from Guo's group found the T-shaped six quantum dot architecture with openings between control qubits and the target qubit can strengthen the coupling between qubits with different function and minimize it between qubits with the same function, which satisfies the requirements of the Toffoli gate well.
Using this architecture with optimized high frequency pulses, researchers demonstrated the Toffoli gate in semiconductor quantum dot system in the world for the first time, which paves the way and lays a solid foundation for the scalable semiconductor quantum processor.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Sunday March 04, @05:31PM (2 children)
I have read this three or four times, and while I had considered myself literate and at least of average intelligence, I am not making much sense of it.
If any of my site-peers, brighter with this quantum circuitry than I am, can translate this into the vulgate for the rest of us, I for one would appreciate it. Because it sounds pretty cool.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @05:39PM
They made a new quantum gate. Given that fidelity is not quoted, it's probably shit. But we don't know, because the article is paywalled, and I'm too lazy to look for an arXiv pre-print.
(Score: 2) by ledow on Sunday March 04, @06:52PM
Anyone who claims to understand quantum physics is lying or insane.