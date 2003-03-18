[...] Adding to the list of potential IPv6 security issues are: the fact that some mitigation tools only work with IPv4 (often thanks to hard-coded addresses written into their code) – or are put into IPv4 and only later ported across to IPv6; that a lot of IPv6 networking is being done in software (rather than hardware) opening up many more potential security holes; and that the expansion of packet headers in the IPv6 protocols creates potential new attack vectors.

[...] George hypothesized that one big future problem could be if a network is hit with a combination of IPv4 and IPv6 attack traffic – as happened in this case. A sysadmin could pull out all the normal mitigation tools but only kill off the IPv4 traffic, leaving the network under attack and the person in charge unable to figure out why.

Thanks to the dual-stack system most people are using to rollout IPv6 alongside their existing systems, Lyon also worries that an IPv6 attack could compromise the routers and switches used to run the networks side-by-side and so attack IPv4 networks through the backdoor.

This week's attack is "only the tip of the iceberg", Lyon said. His hope is this it serves as a wake-up call for sysadmins to apply best practices to IPv6 networks, and argues that "anything you do in the IPv4 world, you should be doing in the IPv6 world."

It's fair to say he is not confident that people will learn the lesson ahead of time though. "People don't tend to think of security as a priority for later," said Lyon. "It doesn't come until there's a crisis."