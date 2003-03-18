from the knock-knock dept.
Network guru Wesley George noticed the strange traffic earlier this week as part of a larger attack on a DNS server in an effort to overwhelm it. He was taking packet captures of the malicious traffic as part of his job at Neustar's SiteProtect DDoS protection service when he realized there were "packets coming from IPv6 addresses to an IPv6 host."
The attack wasn't huge – unlike this week's record-breaking 1.35Tbps attack on GitHub – and it wasn't using a method that is exclusive to IPv6, but it was sufficiently unusual and worrying to flag to the rest of his team.
Computers behind 1,900 IPv6 addresses were attacking the DNS server as part of a larger army of commandeered systems, mostly using IPv4 addresses on the public internet. Anyone running an IPv6 network needs to, therefore, ensure they have the same level of network security and mitigation tools in place as their IPv4 networks – and fast.
"The risk is that if you don't have IPv6 as part of your threat model, you could get blindsided," Neustar's head of research and development Barrett Lyon told us.
[...] Adding to the list of potential IPv6 security issues are: the fact that some mitigation tools only work with IPv4 (often thanks to hard-coded addresses written into their code) – or are put into IPv4 and only later ported across to IPv6; that a lot of IPv6 networking is being done in software (rather than hardware) opening up many more potential security holes; and that the expansion of packet headers in the IPv6 protocols creates potential new attack vectors.
[...] George hypothesized that one big future problem could be if a network is hit with a combination of IPv4 and IPv6 attack traffic – as happened in this case. A sysadmin could pull out all the normal mitigation tools but only kill off the IPv4 traffic, leaving the network under attack and the person in charge unable to figure out why.
Thanks to the dual-stack system most people are using to rollout IPv6 alongside their existing systems, Lyon also worries that an IPv6 attack could compromise the routers and switches used to run the networks side-by-side and so attack IPv4 networks through the backdoor.
This week's attack is "only the tip of the iceberg", Lyon said. His hope is this it serves as a wake-up call for sysadmins to apply best practices to IPv6 networks, and argues that "anything you do in the IPv4 world, you should be doing in the IPv6 world."
It's fair to say he is not confident that people will learn the lesson ahead of time though. "People don't tend to think of security as a priority for later," said Lyon. "It doesn't come until there's a crisis."
(Score: 0, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @06:55PM
IPv6 is all growed up. Even cyber criminals are using it!
Normally we say a new technology has been accepted by society when the technology is used for murder. It's just such a shame that all of the innovative apps produced by faggoty tech bros are completely intangible. Try harder, shitheads. You don't change the fucking world with intangible bullshit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @08:20PM (1 child)
What kind of an idiot...? Oh nevermind.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @08:29PM
Duh yeah. I runs mah blag on mah phone. I gots me BusyBox and muh BusyBox netstat dont bee showin me any EyePeeVee6.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Sunday March 04, @08:34PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Sunday March 04, @08:51PM
"Please look at our company's offerings"
Fascinating that this is both a statement of the bleeding obvious *and* an advertisement.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Sunday March 04, @10:03PM (4 children)
What's good for the IPv4 is good for the IPv6: Within the context of security, let's look at that.
There is a range of network security, with "live, routeable address and no security measures" at one end, and "air gap enforced by armed guards" at the other.
In the middle somewhere is NAT. I have read rants about how NAT is "worse than nothing" and "no security help at all", and how "NAT doesn't have a place in IP6" but NAT does take a network off the routable, live network, which is no substitute for other, specific security measures, but serves as a sanity check all its own--anything address+port you want open to the network only gets that way because you configured it that way (or ran software that configured it that way).
I think that just because NAT eases address strain on the IPv4 pool doesn't mean that it doesn't do other things. On my office network, everything's behind NAT, and sure, I only have a single IPv4 address per net connection, but the NAT gives me other benefits as well.
Do any of the anti-NAT folks care to refute this, that my knowledge may be increased? Or is this general common sense that all but a few understand?
(Score: 2) by rleigh on Sunday March 04, @10:47PM
Properly configuring a firewall for IPv6 is no more difficult than configuring IPv4 NAT port forwarding. In fact, my 5 year old ADSL router uses the same UI to do both.
(Score: 3, Informative) by NotSanguine on Sunday March 04, @11:08PM (1 child)
NAT is good for what it is. NAT, RFC 1918 [ietf.org] addressing and CIDR [wikipedia.org] have extended the life and usability of IPv4 significantly. So hooray for NAT!
I'm all for it. However, NAT is not and never was considered a permanent solution. Rather it was designed to maximize the utility of the IPv4 32-bit address space until IPv6 achieved broad adoption.
Once you move to IPv6, NAT becomes unnecessary. The address space is big enough for everyone to use globally routable addresses. If you're using NAT now, you have some kind of gateway/firewall device(s) which can block the traffic without NAT anyway.
That's the idea, at least. If, however, you need to communicate with IPv4 devices (you know, like most of the Internet at this point), you'll need to connect to endpoints that are IPv4.
In such circumstance, you have several options, not all of which require NAT as implemented in IPv4.
You'll could run a dual-stack [techopedia.com] environment, where NAT would still be required for IPv4 IPv4 host traffic.
You could also use translation mechanisms [ietf.org] (while this is not NAT, you'll likely still need globally routable IPv4 address(es)), or you can use something like NAT64 [wikipedia.org].
Once IPv6 has broad enough implementation however, dual stack NAT/NAT64/other translation is neither necessary nor desirable.
NAT has significant operational, security and resource utilization issues and should only be used where (sadly, this is in a lot of places) necessary.
You can also use 6to4 relays [wikipedia.org] and web gateways like SixXS [sixxs.net], although those are pretty kludgy IMHO.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Sunday March 04, @11:27PM
This is a terrific "why not NAT" answer, and I appreciate your taking the time to explain it. Thanks.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @11:56PM
NAT is not a firewall.
NAT is an ugly hack invented by people who don't understand the axiom there's nothing more permanent than a temporary patch. NAT doesn't actually offer any additional security over a proper layer two firewall. In fact, there are things a proper firewall can do that NAT can't do, such as controlling outbound traffic. A proper firewall will prevent an attacker from successfully using a 0-day "phone home" script on your server. NAT will happily allow the phone home script to phone home, giving the attacker a simple foothold on your network. NAT adds latency to an already expensive router hop that could otherwise be mitigated with a layer three switch. NAT requires additional, far uglier hacks to make things like SIP and other UDP protocols work. NAT breaks IPSec. This is only the snowflake on the top of the tip of the iceberg of the "bad" list for NAT.
NAT is like one of those drugs you see advertised on TV. It kinda-sorta works most of the time at its intended purpose but brings a laundry list of side effects that range in severity from "worse than the disease it treats" to "this shit will kill you."
The current state of IPv6 adoption is where we should have been 20 years ago. NAT is the network protocol RFC equivalent of kicking a can down a road. Everything that NAT does except prolonging the inevitable IPv4 exhaustion can be done better with other protocols/tools/configurations. Since IPv4 exhaustion is inevitable it can be summed up by saying "NAT does nothing useful."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @11:02PM
But there's hardly anyone using IPv6.