from the another-list dept.
Eleven U.S. states have pending animal abuse registry legislation:
Son of Sam, Ted Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer and the Columbine High School shooters are among the infamous criminals who had a history of hurting animals before they went on to target humans, a tendency that's part of what's behind a movement to create public online registries of known animal abusers.
New York is among 11 states with animal abuse registry bills pending in their legislatures, following Tennessee, which started its in 2016 along with a growing number of municipalities in recent years, including New York City, and the counties that include Chicago and Tampa, Florida.
"Animal abuse is a bridge crime," said the sponsor of New York's bill, Republican state Sen. Jim Tedisco, who noted that Nikolas Cruz, accused of killing 17 people in the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting on Feb. 14, reportedly also had a history of shooting small animals.
While the main goal of collecting names of convicted animal abusers is to prevent them from being able to adopt or purchase other animals, registry backers say such lists could also be a way to raise red flags about people who may commit other violent crimes ranging from domestic violence to mass shootings. But some animal welfare advocates, mostly notably the ASPCA, question how effective they can really be.
[Ed's Comment - Original link unreliable, so I have added additional links]
Additional Sources:
- http://www.vmdtoday.com/news/animal-abuser-registry-legislation-sought-stalled
- https://www.navs.org/state-animal-abuser-registries-proposed-2018/
- http://www.ladbible.com/news/animals-news-us-states-and-counties-are-registering-animal-abuse-like-sex-offences-20180218
- https://nhes.org/animal-abuser-registries/
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @11:26AM (2 children)
This is about as pure an example as possible of know-nothing politicians "Doing Something".
Worse, it promotes the idea that registries for "antisocial" behavior are a good, useful idea; I wouldn't be surprised if more such registries pop up in the future: "I'm sorry, sir, but your credit card has been denied; it says you're on the Obesity Registry. Can we interest you in a glass of water instead of the Pepsi?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @12:14PM
Considering almost all of the killers came from broken families you would think 'family-oriented' republicans will do something about that.
What is the least we can do?
This is a difficult problem, sir!
No you didn't hear me. What is the least we can do.
Um... we can ban tormenting animals. May be create a registry of the offenders?
Brilliant! The registry will keep reminding people that we did something even for rest of their lives!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @12:34PM
Animal abuse is one of the most significant and common signs of sociopathic behavior in children and teens. It's also a warning sign for escalating violence in adults.
The risk here is that animal abuse covers a spectrum of behavior that often doesn't indicate violent tendencies. Overt cruelty is a strong warning sign, but animal abuse also covers things like neglect and inappropriate but essentially non-cruel acts that might happen to injure or provoke an animal. So, much as the sex offender registry ends up with people who committed harmless crimes like public urination, it's important to make sure that, if this is implemented, it covers only the crimes which are likely to indicate a high risk of violent behavior. In the wake of the ongoing mass shootings, it's important to try to find an implementation of red flag laws that can prevent violence without indiscriminately restricting law-abiding and nonviolent gun owners.
Unfortunately, the original goal of the registry, to determine who should be able to adopt an animal, is somewhat at odds with this, since neglect is definitely something that would disqualify someone from that. So the implementation needs some finesse.
But ifyou want to equate obesity with mass murder, well, that's up to you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @12:41PM
Just wait. By the end of this century, I can see registries for abuse of insects.
(Po-Po) Drop the fucking fly swatter you God damn psycho!
(Citizen) But it caries disease and is inside my house.
(Po-Po) Spare me your fucking excuses and show me your hands.
(Citizen) What the fuck?
(Po-Po) Blam. You saw it. He was resisting arrest.