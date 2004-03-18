from the sad-state-of-affairs dept.
There are three northern white rhinoceroses left. The last male of this subspecies lives in Kenya and is already quite old for his kind of animal. He is ailing now.
But recently, a secondary and much deeper infection was discovered beneath the initial one and Sudan was taking longer to recover, "despite the best efforts of his team of vets who are giving him 24-hour care", the organisation said.
There are two other white rhinos left in the world – a female named Najin and daughter Fatu, both also living at the conservancy in Kenya. Health problems or their ages – around 28 and 17, respectively – have left them unable to reproduce.
Wildlife experts and conservationists expressed deep regret over the prospect of the northern white rhino completely dying out. Technically, the species is already classified as extinct because it no longer exists in the wild, conservationists said.
The last few there and elsewhere have been protected 24/7 by heavily armed guard to try to slow down poaching. However, poaching and the other underlying reasons for the impending extinction are unlikely to be solved within the next few decades.
Sources:
Last male northern white rhino Sudan falls ill as species edges closer to extinction. South China Morning Post
The world's last male northern white rhino is on death watch. CNN
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Captival on Sunday March 04, @11:26PM (4 children)
Clone them.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday March 04, @11:47PM (3 children)
Make steaks from them, sell those steaks for tens of thousands of dollars each to rich weirdos, donate the proceeds to conservation.
By the way, if the Whites of South Africa don't get the hell out of there, they too will be extinct. I don't know what kind of crack Whites were breathing when the decided to place their colony sandwiched between the ocean and a gigantic continent full of angry savages. You gotta hand it to those Whites, they sho' is some foolishly arrogant motherfuckers.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday March 05, @01:30AM (1 child)
Agreed, it's too late for the white rhino - move on.
Doubly agreed, the real lesson here is to stem the tide before all we have left is h. sapiens and pond scum. Heh, funny memory of Douglas Adams' proposed origin of life on Earth: seeded here by aliens who expected to grow steaks from scum eaters, maybe this is all just part of their plan, and we're the steaks.
Especially now, 150 years ago it was all the rage to strike out from Europe, kick ass on some foreign people and start a colony of whites - paid well too. 30 years ago the writing was clear on the wall for whites in SA, and I knew some who were leaving then. Ones that are still hanging around in-country must have a special kind of optimism.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @06:40AM
Pretty sure that was Larry Niven, 'Bordered in Black'.
Douglas Adams had life starting when a time traveller dropped a sandwich. (Dirk Gently series)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Monday March 05, @04:22AM
Since they wouldn't know anyway and the rhinos would be already extinct, the interest of shareholders are better served if the rich weirdos are served beef from old oxen under the label of "rhino game meat" and the proceedings are distributed as dividends.
Remember, it's the primary duty of a corporation to generate profits!
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @11:58PM
evolution in action
(Score: 5, Insightful) by acid andy on Monday March 05, @12:12AM (6 children)
There's not much hope for humanity when people still believe that grinding up the horn of one of these animals and eating it will heal them or make them strong. If it wasn't so miserably tragic it would probably be funny.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 0, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @12:23AM (3 children)
Still more believeable a fable than magical zombie carpenters from the sky.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by acid andy on Monday March 05, @12:36AM (2 children)
On the plus side, the zombie carpenter had useful advice about being nice to people, instead of a scam to profit from the slaughter of rare species for a small and ultimately useless component part.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @02:01AM
"Do not suppose that I have come to bring peace to the earth. I did not come to bring peace, but a sword"
(Score: 0, Offtopic) by LoRdTAW on Monday March 05, @02:43AM
*IF* Christ himself wasn't a scam artist or another level of scamming on top of that which turned into the greatest organized scam of all time. If you think about the grandiose stories of christ's miracles such as walking on water, spitting into dirt making mud from said spit and rubbing it onto a blind mans eyes which instantly restored his sight, touching and healing lepers, water to wine and a bunch of other crap I probably tuned out in catholic school; I'ts likely they were completely fabricated by the authors supposedly about 20 years after christ died when they decided to write the damn thing.
My little theory is that christ was a sort of david koresh / l. ron hubbard type who was a regular joe who realized he was a better grifter than carpenter and switched to preaching about being the son of god to gain their following (jews. am I right, Eth? I kid. anyway...). Then there are the stories of miracles but who's to say that the apostles weren't his inner circle of henchmen who pulled off all the stunts in the background. Take the water to wine miracle for example. Who's to say that after the jugs were placed outside, unobserved, a couple of apostles jumped the fence/wall/whatever, swapped the water for wine (probably stolen) and voila! Miracle! The more "miracles" he pulls off the more convincing he is to the dumber populace, hence why he hung out with a lot of poor people and ne'er-do-wells; they're gullible and desperate. I'm sure he got's lots of free pussy from said whores for blessings and whatnot while he tried to figure out his next move was. I'm sure he also pissed off a lot of people along the way, especially the political and religious elders who don't like people going around claiming to be the son of god and king of the jews. So he had to keep moving around which is why all of his dumb miracles are in different cities and towns. He was either smart and didn't stick around too long until someone caught on or he was ran out of town after he was caught. Either way, he kept pissing a lot of people off his his shenanigans until it got all the way to the top, pontius pilate, the prefect who is like a governor in the USA. He saw christ as a real trouble maker and threat to local order so he did what I can only say is the "sane" thing for his time, get rid of the bastard and make sure everyone, including his little pack of stooges, not to fuck around like that. EVER.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @12:54AM (1 child)
I've gotten better results with kaiju bone powder anyway.
(Score: 3, Funny) by LoRdTAW on Monday March 05, @02:58AM
I've grown fond of human horn.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @02:46AM (1 child)
I thought the last Northern White RINO was Mitt Romney.
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by realDonaldTrump on Monday March 05, @05:20AM
He called me on the phone. He "begged" me to endorse him for the Senate in Utah. I could have said, "Mitt, drop to your knees" and he would have dropped to his knees. He was begging me. Begging me. I wish him well!
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @03:47AM
And with that, all the money, time, and extraneous resources spent to save the equivalent of a carnie freakshow are lost forever. We could've stopped this. By donating only 7 and an eighth cents a day, we could've paid off ASPCA and moved on with our lives. Now we're three rhinos short and have the responsibility of sending out a pithy AP statement when the last one dies in his pen. Not because it matters, but because it gives us closure. Do not mourn the northern white rhinoceros, for its fate is the same as the miniature ponies that get taken around to C list hospitals. They'll be printed on a brochure and forgotten.
Damn you, northern white rhinoceros. Why don't you make like rural America and just stay out of the news. I don't have time to feel sorrow, I have a #WITBragDay viral marketing campaign to head!