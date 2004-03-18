from the classical-loss dept.
The World Socialist Web Site reports
The binational and bilingual classical radio station XLNC1, which broadcast on 104.9 FM, had its last day on the air yesterday. The station, whose broadcast area covered the regions of southern San Diego County, Tijuana, and northern Baja California, announced on February 9 that it would no longer broadcast due a lack of funding.
The station was unique in that it was one the few in the world that was both binational and bilingual. Its tower was located in Baja California, and the station was known for announcing composers and titles in both Spanish and English, often using one language to introduce a piece and the other language when the piece ended. The station will maintain streaming via their online services, but radio listeners in the region will no longer be able to tune into 104.9 FM.
XLNC1 was founded in 1998 by Victor Diaz initially as an Internet radio station. In 2000, it began broadcasting at 90.7 FM. In 2004, the station nearly shut down due to signal and financial problems, and eventually moved to 104.9 FM in 2008.
Diaz stated that he created the station to educate audiences in both Mexico and the United States about classical music and its mission was "to make great music accessible to everyone." Following Diaz's death in 2004, his wife Martha Barba kept the underfunded station afloat, often with personal funds.
During its 20 years of operation, commercial-free classical music has been played on XLNC1 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The wide-ranging programming includes the most popular melodies in classical music each weekday morning, the "Top 400 Hits of the Last 400 Years," and weekly broadcasts of the New York Philharmonic, as well as the San Francisco Opera during its season.
Nightly Gala Concerts are known for their diversity. For instance, this week alone, "The Greatest Video Game Music," performed by the London Philharmonic Orchestra, will follow "Music by Nikolai Myaskovsky" performed by the USSR Radio Symphony Orchestra.
"This is a great loss for both the community of San Diego and Tijuana," XLNC1 owner Martha Barba told the WSWS. "XLNC1's significance was to unify both the United States and Mexico by erasing borders with classical music. We hoped to better the relationship between the community of San Diego and Tijuana by bringing them together with music. We also hoped to teach future generations the importance of classical music and inspire them to pursue their passions in music and the creative arts.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday March 05, @07:16AM
Very much like S/N, 3mbs [3mbs.org.au] - community radio in Melbourne, mainly classical with some jazz, manages to survive in Melbourne based on volunteer work and donations/subscriptions.
Yes, from time to time they are as nagging as Wikipedia when they have a fund-raising action, but otherwise they manage to even sponsor concerts and/or launch young artists in annual competitions. They do rely on a (non-for-profit) corporate structure instead on a single person - no matter how passionate.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @07:35AM
All 23 listeners are heartbroken that their ultra 1337 music is gone.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by canopic jug on Monday March 05, @08:42AM (3 children)
As much as I used to like to listen to radio I have to admit that it is dead and probably will go away completely somewhat soonish. The big killer was the consolidation of stations and elimination of local stations that happened several times. Yeah the transmitters were still local but the programs and play lists were decided and recorded far away after that. It wasn't bad enough for established listeners to bail but it was bad enough to start a decline of new listeners.
Lately you also have the failed attempt at digital audio broadcasting (DAB). DAB just doesn't have the range [theguardian.com], it requires unusual specialist equipment, and there are paywalls. Thus it makes a recipe for failure and no motivation to adopt by listeners. Remember, when radio took off it was an open standard and any kid (in the US) could throw together a Heathkit or equivalent and tune in. Before the really big, destructive consolidation by Reagan and his cronies, AM was still common and there were many stations reaching each area. For that a crystal (diode) and an ear piece was all that was needed. AM wasn't high quality but it was simple and ubiquitous, even some high schools operated stations during school hours. Copyright trolls didn't exist and play-for-pay incidents were covered as the scandals they are.
Now you have competition from streaming services. With a multicore, Internet-connected, portable computer in every pocket that becomes a very convenient option. Much of this is about convience. In some countries there are no data caps [soylentnews.org] and when combined with full geographical coverage, and the illusion of more choice, there is no compelling case for kids to even think about radio.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Monday March 05, @10:13AM (2 children)
And I just got through buying three TECSUN ICR-110 AM/FM/MP3Player-recorders.
To me, broadcast radio is always there, whether or not I am within range of cell tower ( Can you hear me now? ), or within range of WIFI.. like in DelTaco.
Admittedly, the reason behind getting these radios is they run on single lithium 18650 cells, and I have already standardized almost everything I have on these, as I have them in extremely abundant supply ( due to a few "raids" on a WalMart Laptop and Power Tool battery recycle bin - which netted me several dozen good cells ).
I live in an earthquake prone area and feel "the big one" is already overdue.
I know I can keep those lithium cells charged, no matter what. I can't tell you how many times I have retrieved my "emergency flashlight", only to discover its alkaline cells I had packed with it were gone. So, all flashlights I have are now Ultrafire WF-502's that run on this cell and provide lots of light.
In the event that we do have a major "act of God" come down on us, I think the old analog radio stations are going to be one of the last things to be forced off the air. By gawd, even if I have to go back to vacuum tubes, even I can reconstruct a primitive AM transmitter that will at least cover my city.
In the car, its always AM for the long distances, and FM if local... or satellite radio.. but I really did not want to pay for satellite radio. Besides I like the discussion talk shows still on late night AM.
I would think calling for broadcast radio's demise is premature, although I do have a feeling broadcast TV may be in for hard times, unless phones start coming out with TV receivers just as I have a FM radio chip in my phone... and I finally figured out that indeed I can use the phone without the internet provided I have had it on the internet previously and it TCP/IP'd over the internet back home to get the station list. To me, such a waste. Isn't there a simple FM chip driver app that gives me two sliders on the display... frequency and volume? ( Oh yes, give me division, so once I put the frequency bar in focus, I will have to make lots of swipes to tune the band - otherwise, I shake too much and I never will get the dial in the right spot ).
If I ever learn how to write apps, that is going to be the one I practice on - cuz I would really like to have a good plain old FM radio emulator on my phone - that does not require anything but the battery to run. I get a calculator. My phone has a FM chip. I want a radio too. I also have a GPS chip. Would love to have complete standalone GPS functionality, even if it meant I had to get a SDcard for it to store the maps in.
Its probably out there, but I admit I am too ignorant at this time to know the difference between a useful app and malware until I installed it.
Incidentally, thanks, guys, for steering me onto the Brave android browser, in reply to my previous wailing over lousy browsers that locked up when I lost my WIFI connection.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Monday March 05, @10:49AM
To me, broadcast radio is always there, whether or not I am within range of cell tower ( Can you hear me now? ), or within range of WIFI.. like in DelTaco.
Radio budgets won't always be there, as we are reminded in TFA. Traveling a bit, I used to listen to radio in several countries and noticed the drop in both the quality and quantity of material each time the budgets get cut. Ideleogues are always trying to find new ways to cut funding and thus eliminate the stations. See the ongoing fight to keep NPR alive in the US as an example, but other countries do the same too even ones that used to have top quality programming. One new trick is to propose that the stations be required to buy so many hours per month of over-priced, low-quality, slanted material from private companies. Even with the qualiy issues aside, that's far more expensive than in-house material and so is a defacto means to cut the budget without looking like a budget cut.
I prefer to look at the direction of change as well as sometimes the rate of change, rather that where things happen to be at this particular moment. At the moment there is still radio, but over the last decades the direction has been towards a lot less. Lately movement has been faster in that direction.
Your radio setup sounds interesting. I should probably do the same, not that it will help much in a really big crisis, but it could be good to have for smaller troubles.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday March 05, @11:22AM
Two notes:
1. the GPS chip in usual smartphones are less reliable (in terms of reported position) than standalone satnav devices
2. offline maps for GPS navigation apps on mobiles will not be free.
With the above being said: search google play for the major brands of gps navigators.
E.g. TomTom
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tomtom.gplay.navapp [google.com] - free.
Offline maps: https://www.tomtom.com/en_us/drive/maps-services/shop/travel-map/ [tomtom.com] between $50 and $150 - latest covers most of the country you'd think to go as a tourist.
Garmin
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.garmin.android.obn.client&hl=en [google.com]
Free maps (not sure if offline) - in.app purchase for premium features.