“We thought this was a problem that we could tackle,” said Matt Rubashkin, co-founder and CEO of the Silicon Valley-based startup. “There really needs to be a better way to attack the system. How do we empower doctors and help them focus on what’s important?”

Rubashkin and LexiconAI co-founder and CTO Ian Plosker both had worked in the digital health area previously, and saw firsthand how much time was being wasted on documentation.

The two joined forces with the intent of leveraging voice and speech recognition to reinvent how medical data is captured. They focused on using deep learning to let providers capture medical information more seamlessly, without interrupting their patient interactions. The result: LexiconMD, a mobile app that takes in unstructured speech and spits out structured data.

The app records the conversation between doctor and patient and streams the audio to LexiconAI’s cloud-based engine, which returns the captured text —complete with best word suggestions — in just 500 milliseconds.

The app integrates with many electronic health record systems to make it possible to automatically fill the right fields with the returned data, and Rubashkin claims that LexiconMD is 94 percent accurate out of the box. (For systems with which LexiconMD isn’t yet integrated, physicians can still use the speech recognition capabilities and simply plug the data that’s returned to them into the correct fields manually.)

“When people interact with LexiconMD, it’s like interacting with a human,” said Rubashkin. “Instead of you having to use specific words and adapt to it, our goal is for LexiconMD to adapt and learn from you.”