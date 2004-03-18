from the what-could-possibly-go-wrong? dept.
Physicians spend less time than ever with patients — just 27 percent of the workday, according to a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine in 2016.
The main culprit: electronic health records. Doctors find themselves increasingly glued to computers, acting as glorified data entry administrators.
Even when they’re in the same room as patients, doctors interacted with them only 52 percent of the time. However, the study also found a contra-indicator: doctors who used some kind of document support — a medical scribe or dictation service — spent more time interacting directly with patients.
That’s a dynamic LexiconAI hopes to capitalize on using GPU-infused AI.
“We thought this was a problem that we could tackle,” said Matt Rubashkin, co-founder and CEO of the Silicon Valley-based startup. “There really needs to be a better way to attack the system. How do we empower doctors and help them focus on what’s important?”
Rubashkin and LexiconAI co-founder and CTO Ian Plosker both had worked in the digital health area previously, and saw firsthand how much time was being wasted on documentation.
The two joined forces with the intent of leveraging voice and speech recognition to reinvent how medical data is captured. They focused on using deep learning to let providers capture medical information more seamlessly, without interrupting their patient interactions. The result: LexiconMD, a mobile app that takes in unstructured speech and spits out structured data.
The app records the conversation between doctor and patient and streams the audio to LexiconAI’s cloud-based engine, which returns the captured text —complete with best word suggestions — in just 500 milliseconds.
The app integrates with many electronic health record systems to make it possible to automatically fill the right fields with the returned data, and Rubashkin claims that LexiconMD is 94 percent accurate out of the box. (For systems with which LexiconMD isn’t yet integrated, physicians can still use the speech recognition capabilities and simply plug the data that’s returned to them into the correct fields manually.)
“When people interact with LexiconMD, it’s like interacting with a human,” said Rubashkin. “Instead of you having to use specific words and adapt to it, our goal is for LexiconMD to adapt and learn from you.”
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @09:05PM (3 children)
Al says you're Tarded and Fucked Up. That'll be this many dollars, bro.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday March 04, @10:11PM (1 child)
What we need is an AI-powered death panel.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday March 04, @10:53PM
That will cost some extra dollars, though.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday March 04, @11:00PM
"So doctor, this is kind of embarrassing, but you'll need to look inside my butt for something I put up there. It's a --"
Completions: Over 6,000,000 results returned (1.2 seconds)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday March 04, @09:12PM (2 children)
Some doc in Maine lost her license because she refused to use them
One of my witch doctors was unable to understand them
I once worked on such a system. I protested that doctors would refuse to deal with it
"Doctors are employees" was my coworkers reply
"Woe is MDC." -- Anonymous Coward
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @09:40PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @11:01PM
Let's fuck them because we can (oh, is good to be the king, even if only once in a while) ...and...
My ignorance is as good as your knowledge and experience.
Seems like two constant attitudes in software engineering.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday March 04, @09:21PM (1 child)
What could POSSIBLY go wrong? I mean, no one has EVER hacked into a doctor's ISP, or hacked a medical database, right? To hell with HIPPA, right?
Death smiles at everyone. Sailors smile back.
(Score: 4, Funny) by frojack on Sunday March 04, @10:33PM
We'll find out these streams end up being sent to India for verification or something, and somebody will hack that.
Realistically, they, (the AI company, and or the Doctor, and the clinic) will have to retain the original audio recording for legal protection.
So there's another million records that can be subpoenaed.
Doctor walks into a bar.
Waitress: What will you have.
Doctor: Oh, a Bloody Mary.
AI: (siri voice from pocket) Vaginal or Trauma induced?
Doctor: Shutup you stupid AI, this is club.
AI: So Blunt force trauma then?
Doctor: Son of a bitch, what a pain in the ass!
Ai: So Rectal Blunt force trauma then? Was that the bitch or her son?
Waitress: Hey, who you calling bitch?
Doctor: no, not you, its this cockamamie app.
Ai: So Rectal Blunt force trauma, with genital maiming?
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @09:57PM (6 children)
Maybe docs should wake up to the fact that they are in a service industry?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by requerdanos on Sunday March 04, @10:22PM (5 children)
Whether or not they achieve this awakening you call for, a disparity remains between the amount and expense of training and education required by a doctor vs. a data entry clerk. If you are using the one to do the work of the other, that's arguably very poor value.
Solutions in the past have included having Doctors dictate patient notes, which takes less time and allows them to spend more time with patients, the notes being transcribed later by people who went to school for two years instead of fourteen, working for 150%-250% of minimum wage instead of 999% and up.
However, some smart+unfeeling bean counters discovered that, if you vastly reduce the amount of attentive time Doctors spend with patients, you can fire the data entry person and only pay one of those salaries, having its recipient do the job of both, poorly, instead of his own job, well.
This inarguably is a cost savings measure in that at the bottom of the sheet, fewer dollars are paid out in salaries, and fewer dollars are spent on dictation systems. It's just a stupid one that causes you to get a lot less of everything for your dollar that you're paying Doctors with.
My health care provider, the United States Veterans' Administration, believes strongly in having its Doctors perform their own data entry. I am not impressed with the result.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @10:44PM (3 children)
Docs have an infamous reputation for nasty hand writing, and even without that, all the medical jargon requires specialized education, even for data entry clerks.
Docs need to realize what they are trying to achieve, as a profession, rather than getting drenched in their entitled sentiment.
I am not a doctor, but I say this as someone who have a couple physicians in my family - I see the both sides of the issue.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday March 04, @11:10PM (2 children)
Translation: I haven't spend 15 years studying and training in medicine, but my ignorance is as good as their experience. And I'm telling ya, doctors better learn this and learn it quick:
Or else... beware the wrath of AC.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @11:31PM (1 child)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by krishnoid on Sunday March 04, @10:47PM
That's hardly fair. I'm sure Finance is doing a great job identifying cost savings, and extending that perspective, they should be able to find even more.
For example, what's this "Microsoft Excel" thing on our last budget report? Pfft -- you can do just fine with a paper ledger, and notepad.exe if you want to get fancy.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday March 04, @11:36PM
"And the patient suffered from diabetes mellitus accompanied by low insulin sensitivity -- hey, is this thing working? Normally it completes the whole sentence."
[crickets]
Best completion: and pancreatic insufficiency (6.7 seconds). Resuming blockchain verification and mining ...