The open source version of Java Enterprise Edition (Java EE) has been renamed Jakarta EE to satisfy Oracle's desire to control the "Java" brand.
The renaming became necessary after Oracle moved Java EE to the Eclipse Foundation, a shift it hoped would see developers become more engaged with the project.
But Oracle wouldn't grant the project the rights to use the Java brand. In February 2017 the Eclipse Foundation conducted a ballot to pick a new name. On offer were the names "Jakarta EE" and "Enterprise Profile". The vote went in favour of the former, 64.4 percent to 35.6 percent.
One important argument for allowing the libre version to keep the Java name was compatibility, but that didn't sway Oracle. In January, senior director of product management for WebLogic Will Lyons wrote that while javax package names and namespaces would remain for compatibility, new API technologies would need to adopt the new name.
Other projects will also be rebranded and are detailed in the article.
Eclipse Foundation executive director Mike Milinkovich wrote that EE.next will next create a compatibility program to give developers permission to use the Jakarta EE trademark.
In the meantime, he wrote, "as of today, it is preferred that when you are generically referring to this open source software platform that you call it Jakarta EE rather than EE4J. EE4J, the Eclipse Top-level project, is the only name we've had for a couple of months, but as we at least tried to make clear, that was never intended to be the brand name".
(Score: 2, Insightful) by conn8d on Monday March 05, @07:59PM (4 children)
This article tries to paint Oracle in a bad light by trying to control their brand. I doubt "The Register" wouldn't try to control "their" branding in a similar manner. So Oracle is not doing anything unethical here.
As far as I can see, Java is incredibly healthy. As a Java Dev, I have seen great improvements on the entire ecosystem and see it as far superior option to many other alternatives. Constantly attacking Oracle, however, do nothing but hurt the community.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Monday March 05, @08:03PM (1 child)
Oracle has painted themselves in a bad light with many of their prior actions. Maybe this one is understandable, but when someone earns a crappy reputation, people will criticize them for other actions that might not be that bad.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday March 05, @08:13PM
"Cover Oregon"
Enough said
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday March 05, @08:08PM
Neither the Register article nor our summary do anything but state the facts.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @09:46PM
I love the Java ecosystem, especially Apache's offerings. We use the Oracle JVM at work, but I use Iced Tea at home. If Oracle were the only place to get a JVM, I would be worried. As long as Iced Tea is a drop-in replacement, I'll be comfortable using the wealth in the community ecosystem.
I thought I recognized the name Jakarta from a long time ago. Here it is [apache.org]. Stuff like Ant, Commons, log4j, Maven, and Tomcat are listed under ex-Jakarta. Apache Jakarta was retired on 2011-12-21.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday March 05, @08:12PM (2 children)
What is Indonesia' position on the "Java" brand?
The Canadian Supreme Court ruled a while back that any business may call itself "McDonalds" provided it doesn't sell hamburgers
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Monday March 05, @08:56PM (1 child)
Sure. And if you decide to call a car "Java", then Oracle cannot stop this. But
JavaJakarte EE is software, and on software, Oracle owns the trademark "Java".
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @11:13PM
Obviously can't use EE since they're computer engineers, not electrical ones :)
(Score: 4, Funny) by DannyB on Monday March 05, @09:15PM
One of the votes on reddit, which was my favorite was:
Jakarta EE Web Tooling Framework
(JEE WTF)