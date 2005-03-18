from the chi_a-does-what? dept.
The Chinese government has banned George Orwell's dystopian satirical novella Animal Farm and the letter 'N' in a wide-ranging online censorship crackdown.
Experts believe the increased levels of suppression - which come just days after the Chinese Communist Party announced presidential term limits would be abolished - are a sign Xi Jinping hopes to become a dictator for life.
The China Digital Times, a California-based site covering China, reports a list of terms excised from Chinese websites by government censors includes the letter 'N', Orwell's novels Animal Farm and 1984, and the phrase 'Xi Zedong'.
The latter is a combination of President Xi and former chairman Mao Zedong's names.
[...] It was not immediately obvious why the ostensibly harmless letter 'N' had been banned, but some speculated it may either be being used or interpreted as a sign of dissent.
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/asia/china-animal-farm-ban-censorship-george-orwell-xi-jinping-power-letter-n-a8235071.html
(Score: 2, Insightful) by conn8d on Monday March 05, @09:16PM (7 children)
Funny how we have banned a certain "N" word for awhile now. There is so much we can teach the Chinese, it's not even funny.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Snow on Monday March 05, @09:23PM
There used to be a lot to teach, but then they hacked all our servers and just took it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @09:35PM
We in the west would never hide Orwell's works, right? Wrong.
https://www.pcworld.com/article/168654/kindle_e_book.html [pcworld.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @10:12PM
We did not ban the word, we just culturally decided to ban it. Go ahead and say it anywhere anytime. The worst thing that will happen from the government is nothing unless you wander into hate speech territory. The worst that can happen to you from "society" is a quick ass kicking and possibly death, however you could then apply existing laws against assault.
You may not care for the distinction between private and government retribution but it is still an important one.
(Score: 2) by vux984 on Monday March 05, @10:14PM (3 children)
The "N word" is "nigger".
It isn't banned. Its not used in polite company, the mainstream media self-censors it, and white people in general avoid using it because of the connotations it carries. We invite being labelled as racists if we do because at this junction in time and place its only real use for a white person is to express racism. That's what the word means. So I don't even consider it self-censorship, that I don't use it. It says a thing I would never intentionally say; so the word has no use for me.
Nevertheless the government isn't going to make anyone take it down or block it. And I doubt even SJW types are going to get especially agitated that I simply named it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @10:23PM (2 children)
but the ban on the n word also removes niggard from the polite lexicon and niggard is the perfect word to designate a cheap ungenerous person.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @11:13PM (1 child)
Oh noes polite society will gasp as they try to figure out if you said nigger or niggard!! ZOMG the huge manatees!
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Tuesday March 06, @12:23AM
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JNCF on Monday March 05, @09:29PM (1 child)
Sauce. [cnn.com]
Also note that TFS makes two separate claims about Animal Farm: that the novella itself was banned, and that the use of the term "Animal Farm" was temporarily banned from websites. I feel like the firsr claim might be sloppy journalism, but I also wouldn't be surprised if Animal Farm was banned in China.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @11:13PM
N > 2 is the only way the scientists in China were able to evade censors with their thoughts about the matter, but as we see it became a popular enough way to evade censors that it caught their attention due to too many people doing that.
(Score: 3, Funny) by frojack on Monday March 05, @09:31PM (2 children)
Just be tha_kfull they o_ly ba__ed the letter _ i_ter_ally, i_stead of se_di_g a Court Order everywhere.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Monday March 05, @09:45PM
The u.derscore is ba..ed too. A.d .ot too soo. the period will vaish followed byspacestoeverbeiggoe
Thatwillmakeaicekeyboard!
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday March 05, @10:09PM
Wait for the result of the Microsoft case at the Supreme Court.
If it goes the wrong way, the Chinese will start demanding that any company doing business in china follow the Chinese rules for all their servers worldwide.
Interestingly, besides Vidia and Itel, most US tech giants will not have to change the signs on their buildings. Coincidence, or amazing planning ?
(Score: 1) by petecox on Monday March 05, @10:22PM
With the trade war, America will be safe but I fear the rest of the world will be a morass of defective keyboards exported with a gap where the letter should be.
(posted without said character)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @10:30PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @10:41PM
iggers
(Score: 2, Funny) by pTamok on Monday March 05, @10:43PM
It would be perilous to emphasize a particular letter, so it is probably best to write text completely without the use of that letter. A thesaurus might be useful. A person whose task is to edit text to remove poor ideas might fail to see the lack of the aforesaid letter. This method would allow a message to pass. It helps if the writer has bad British, as stilted text would be expected.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @10:55PM
Ban all the things that talk badly about you or that you do not like. That seems kind familiar. Hey youtube take notes!
(Score: 4, Funny) by SomeGuy on Monday March 05, @10:55PM (1 child)
Do you want to install Windows 10 now?
[Y] [Banned]
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @12:14AM
Wrong. Dialogues are all passive aggressive these days.
When do you want to install Window 10?
[_ow]
[I_ a mi_ute]
[Remi_d me i_ a_ hour]
[Surprise me]
[JUST FUCK ME UP]
(Score: 1) by mrkaos on Monday March 05, @11:33PM
Banning the letter 'n' means that his name is now: Xi JiPig that's why you really need to think these moves through. I prefer saying Ze Pig, like it's french :)
Needless to say many of my Chinese friends get very uncomfortable when I say that.
My ism, it's full of beliefs.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @12:33AM (1 child)
There are elements in the world who would like to see the Chinese system changed. China is on the dreaded PNAC list, after all: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_for_the_New_American_Century [wikipedia.org]
If China bans an item, you can bet they are defending themselves from outside interference. And Jews being Jews, started both world wars and committed crimes against humanity on a large scale. Israel is a terrorist state, sponsoring terrorism. There is nothing beyond them. Increase in censorship all over the world is no coincidence. The Israelis are behind it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @12:52AM
When declaring The Party can do no wrong - do it as The Party mandated. N is Not For You.