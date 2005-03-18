from the yeah,-sure-they-do dept.
WordPress now powers 30% of web sites, regardless of whether they use a content management system (CMS) or not. This is a 5% increase over the last few years.
The Next Web summarizes:
That's according to W3Techs, a service run by Austrian consulting firm Q-Success that surveys the top 10 million sites ranked on Alexa. Its numbers are updated daily, and today it sees WordPress accounting for 60 percent of the CMS market.
WordPress has been in the lead for a good while now, with rival systems like Joomla, Drupal, Magento, Shopify, Google's Blogger, and Squarespace trailing by a huge margin (Joomla takes the #2 spot with 3 percent of sites). Of course, it's worth noting that 50 percent of all sites are either built from scratch or utilize CMSes presently not monitored by W3Techs.
So WordPress has a wide lead over similar tools like Joomla, Drupal, and several others. WordPress started about fourteen years ago back in 2003 and is built from PHP. It would have been interesting to see a break down of the mixed 50% in regards to how much has returned to static pages.
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Monday March 05, @11:00PM (1 child)
WordPress is a CMS masquerading as blogging software. Beats me where I first read that but I believe it.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Tuesday March 06, @12:22AM
Perspective is an interesting thing. You're forgetting: time. WordPress is now heavily used as CMS, but it started out as, and can still function well as a simple blog. Default new install is pretty simple blog.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @11:12PM (5 children)
I was so glad to finally get out of the Apache + mod_php paradigm, over 8 years ago. The amount of caching bullshit you had to layer on top in a futile attempt to make it performant.
Then you'd get slashdotted and your hosting suspended.
Oh god, wordpress had a web-facing admin panel, my PTSD is returning!
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @11:16PM (4 children)
So what do you have now? Client and server side javascript? Python? Or did you go full 90s and revert to HTML only?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @11:30PM (1 child)
Probably a proprietary CMS built with Java 5, that hasn't had a security update in 9 years.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @11:34PM
That's redundant.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @11:34PM
I use text format created using ed(1), with ASCII (none of that UTF-8 garbage!) content coded in hexadecimal.
0x54 0x68 0x69 0x73 0x20 0x69 0x73 0x20 0x74 0x68 0x65 0x20 0x62 0x65 0x73 0x74 0x20 0x77 0x61 0x79 0x20 0x74 0x6f 0x20 0x77 0x72 0x69 0x74 0x65 0x20 0x61 0x20 0x62 0x6c 0x6f 0x67 0x21 0x20 0x20 0x48 0x6f 0x6f 0x72 0x61 0x79 0x21 0x2e
0x42 0x6f 0x6f 0x79 0x61 0x68 0x21
(Score: 3, Interesting) by RS3 on Tuesday March 06, @12:41AM
He's running Webserv on DOS and .bat backend. http://www.instructables.com/id/Retro-dos-web-server/ [instructables.com]
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday March 05, @11:30PM
I heard soylentnews ran on Jizzma.! :)
Or, Jewsma, according to some here. :0
