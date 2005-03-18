from the more-you-tighten-your-grip dept.
Turkey, positioned geopgraphically on the edge of Europe and politically inside of NATO, has been heading in a troubling direction for some time in regards to speech. Crackdowns on dissent and even open speech are increasing and Internet communications are the specific focus of some of the recent actions. Coming up is legislation intended to curb the Internet (WWW) in ways similar to how television and radio have already been limited:
Having already brought Turkey's mainstream media to heel, and made considerable headway in rolling back Turkish democracy, the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has set its sights on a seemingly innocuous target: a satellite television preacher named Adnan Oktar.
[...] "It is just about control," said Kerem Altiparmak, a human rights and media lawyer. "Considering what has been happening in Turkey, I have no doubt this is a hegemonic power, controlling newspapers, TV and the judiciary, that is now out to control the [I]nternet sector."
All the restrictions are made that much easier through increased use of and dependence on centralized services like Facebook by the remaining opposition.
Source : Erdogan's Next Target as He Restricts Turkey's Democracy: The Internet
(Score: 5, Informative) by takyon on Monday March 05, @06:05PM
Ongoing target:
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @11:47PM
i banned Twitter and Facebook from my life. Does that make me an authoritarian despot?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @06:18PM
Or "regulation". To protect us from Russian hackers trying to bamboozle us or something.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @09:53PM
Only the censorship that the DNC approves of. Censorship the DNC doesn't approve of is a human rights violation.
Well, not really the DNC. The people controlling the DNC. The capitalist ruling class.
(Score: 2, Funny) by SparkyGSX on Monday March 05, @06:31PM
Erdogan was democratically elected. Apparently, the majority of the population likes him, so they get what they deserve. If they don't like what he does, they should elect someone else, and they shouldn't have voted to expand his power last year.
I just wish other leaders would tell him to go fuck himself next time he feels "offended" by something a journalist in a foreign country writes something he doesn't like.
If you do what you did, you'll get what you got
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @06:47PM
Hitler was elected too, you know.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Monday March 05, @07:28PM
Yep, and this wasn't really a problem for anyone else until he invaded Poland. The problem was when leaders of other nations turned into spineless losers, and it's the same here. Let the Turks get the government they deserve and that they voted for, but don't let this expand outside the country's borders.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday March 05, @07:48PM
I should also add that it's not a bad idea to intervene militarily if some minority population is being harmed. But here again, other nations need to grow a spine.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by canopic jug on Monday March 05, @08:19PM
but don't let this expand outside the country's borders.
That ship has long since sailed.
Afrin [bbc.com] is just one of several incidents where Turkey has already spilled over its borders, also in this century. Yet again it appears to be ethnic cleansing [nytimes.com].
A far as the human traffickers [cnn.com] go, Turkey has allowed them to operate with impunity and sending wave after wave into international waters to either drown or be picked up [spectator.co.uk] by European countries. Yet, the threat to open the land routes into Europe [independent.co.uk] are being made, too.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 3, Informative) by PartTimeZombie on Monday March 05, @08:22PM
Apart from anybody the Nazis didn't like of course. [wikipedia.org] If you take the time to look at the Wiki article, you will note Dachau was opened in 1933, pretty much as soon as the Nazis won power.
If they accused someone of a crime, the Special Courts [wikipedia.org] made sure a conviction was obtained.
Let's not pretend the Nazis were the good guys until they invaded Poland OK?
Your point about Western leaders failing to hold Erdogan to account is a good one though. The problem is he has been until now a reliable ally of the US (in particular) so has been allowed to get away with whatever he wants.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday March 05, @08:31PM
I did mention oppression of minority groups in my follow-on post, which I would have put in the post you replied to if this site had a proper "edit" functionality (i.e., I should be able to edit a post within 30 seconds of posting it; I realized my omission within 5 seconds on this one).
As for them being "good guys", I never said that, just that the people of Germany were getting what they voted for. Remember, every nation gets the government it deserves. A bad government in a nation is a direct effect of bad choices by the people of that nation in almost every instance (exceptions for things like invasions and occupations of course).
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Monday March 05, @10:15PM
Fair enough.
I am not sure I'm convinced by the whole "people get the government they deserve" argument though, propaganda being as pervasive as it is.
I recently argued with someone online about the awful propaganda TV commercials the largest company in my country is playing at the moment, but he just thought it was a perfectly normal "PR campaign", as if there is a difference.
As far as the Nazis go, they received 30% or so of the vote in the 1933 elections, then used violence, intimidation and bribery to gain total power, so maybe 30% of Germans got what they deserved, the rest got what they were given.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Monday March 05, @11:52PM
Well, except for the foreigners, the gays, the Jews, the communists and anyone else he either didn't like or wanted to scapegoat who lived in Germany.
Prison, executions, beatings, confiscation of property, legalized discrimination, forced relocations, etc., don't count as "problems" for you?
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @07:41PM
No he wasn't, read a book.
(Score: 2, Informative) by pTamok on Monday March 05, @09:19PM
Well, it depends. Hitler was the leader of the largest party in the Reichstag after the elections of 31st July 1932. The NSDAP were allocated 230 out of 608 seats. It's worthwhile reading the Wikipedia paragraph relating the rise to power of he Nazis - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazi_Party#Rise_to_power:_1925%E2%80%931933 [wikipedia.org] for a quick overview, and also the timeline: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Early_timeline_of_Nazism#Weimar_Republic. [wikipedia.org] Key points include the Reichstag Fire decree [wikipedia.org], of dubious constitutionality, and similarly, the passing of the Enabling Act [wikipedia.org].
It is not hard to draw parallels with the rise of authoritarian right-wing political groups that have good media skills (or at least, successfully control the media) currently. Whether one would be correct to do so is another question. It is also remarkably convenient to use extraordinary events to arrogate emergency powers. Some might argue that the Gulenist coup attempt [wikipedia.org] was one such event, and certainly, one result of it was the declaration of a state of emergency [wikipedia.org] where 'Under the state of emergency, under Article 121, "the Council of Ministers, meeting under the chairpersonship of the President of the Republic, may issue decrees having the force of law on matters necessitated by the state of emergency..." with decrees subject to subsequent parliamentary approval.'.
Hitler's NSDAP was electorally very successful. That success was twisted in constitutionally dubious ways to enable Hitler to gain absolute power, but that could not have been done without the large base of support the NSDAP had.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @08:34PM
No, Hindenburg was elected. Hitler abolished the office of the Presidency, combined it with Chancellor, and made himself Fuhrer. He never won an election, but that hasn't stopped armchair historians from claiming he did every time they want to invalidate one.
(Score: 2, Informative) by pTamok on Monday March 05, @10:19PM
In April 1932, Hindenburg beat Hitler in elections for the Presidency (Hindenburg 53%, Hitler 36.8%, and a Communist candidate 10.2% of the vote)
In July 1933, Hitler's party, the NSDAP, won 230 out of 608 seats in the Reichstag. The second largest party was the Social Democratic Party, with 133 seats, followed by the Communists with 89, the Centre Party with 75, and the German National People's Party with 37 seats. It was impossible to form a stable governing coalition with a majority of seats. A new election was called in November, where the NSDAP still were the largest party (but with fewer seats - NSDAP 196, Social Democrats 121, Communists 100, Centre Party 70, German National People Party 51). As no coalition could be formed with a majority of the seats, eventually Hindenburg invited Hitler to form a cabinet in a minority government, which was done in January 1933. It was likely the leader of the Centre Party, Franz von Papen's [wikipedia.org] influence on Hindenburg that convinced Hindenburg that Hitler could be an acceptable Chancellor.
Once Hitler was Chancellor, he made use of the Reichstag Fire to start concentrating power to himself, and the rest, as they say is history. The Wikipedia article on von Papen is well worth a read - effectively von Papen convinced Hindenburg to appoint Hitler as Chancellor of a minority government as he (von Papen) believed he had an agreement with Hitler and could control him.
One can argue that if von Papen had not been a 'useful idiot', Hitler would have found another way to achieve power, but certainly, as history played out, von Papen's influence, for good or ill, helped Hitler greatly.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @11:05PM
Make whatever argument you want about the conditions which led to Hitler's rise, I'm not arguing that the events didn't surround an election or even that Hitler's performance in the election didn't lead to his appointment as chancellor, but saying "Hitler was democratically elected" is false. Hitler wasn't anything elected. Hitler lost the 1932 election, he was APPOINTED Chancellor, and he DECLARED HIMSELF Fuhrer.
Say he was popular if you want, that's true; calling him a democratically elected leader is a lie.
(Score: -1, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @06:50PM
Under capitalism, people could voluntarily interact in such a way that a strong man such as Erdogan rises to power over society—that is, such a man gains the right to allocate a great deal of society's wealth (for instance, Jeff Bezos is such a man, but on a smaller scale). Of course, if such a man begins making poor decisions for society's resources, he will lose his ability to make such decisions over society's wealth (that is, he will lose his purchasing power, property, etc.), and he will thus either fix his errant ways or go bankrupt.
The problem with Democracy is that morons are readily catapulted up to the lofty driver's seat of a massive, coercive machine that can be steered into steamrolling everyone in its path; capitalism, in contrast, requires people to continually prove their worth as drivers of said machine, and competition within a market implies that there probably won't ever be one powerful driver, anyway.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @07:00PM
This is what amerilards actually believe.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @07:10PM
America has a very strong centralized government, which is supposedly a union of other centralized governments, each of which is staffed according the principles of a representative democracy, which (as implied already) is a philosophy of societal organization that has is anti-capitalism in nature.
Americans love coercion, but they also love individual freedom.
This marriage of contradiction has given birth to America.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @08:25PM
I believe your post is accurate, your title is not. Many morons really do believe in the capitalist "strong man" approach, that is what gave us Trump (along with a few other reasons) and we're seeing what a "master" of capitalism is really like in the White House.
Rising to the top in a capitalist system absolutely does NOT make someone the strongest and smartest. As a previous article pointed out a majority of wealthy people get there by luck and not merit, though there is usually a mix of both or else we'd probably have a muddy pig for president.. oh.. right. Usually merit is a trait of successful people, usually.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @10:27PM
Government is inherently anti-capitalism; this includes the American government.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by bradley13 on Monday March 05, @06:51PM
"Erdogan was democratically elected."
Perhaps. But remember what Stalin said: "It's not the people who vote that count, it's the people who count the votes." Given the levels of violence and intimidation against anyone who disagrees with him, Erdogan's election may be exactly as legitimate as Putin's.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Monday March 05, @06:58PM
(Score: 2) by Arik on Monday March 05, @08:16PM
I suspect your thoughts are fatally flawed in that respect. A longer, more intricate, Constitution would not be more effective at restraining the government - to the contrary, it's likely to be less effective. The more complicated something is the easier it is to play games with it.
A good consitution would be as simple as possible, but no simpler.
I don't think the US Constitution is perfect but it seems to be in the right ballpark there.
Which is why it's taken so long for some of the basic guarantees to be eroded by practice. For the most part, the provisions are simple enough that you don't need a team of lawyers to understand them, which has helped to give them practical force.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 3, Interesting) by PartTimeZombie on Monday March 05, @08:49PM
Plenty of democracies have no written constitution at all, I live in one.
This has the benefit of giving us flexibility in how we are governed. It has also given rise to a system where political parties have no formal place in our system either, ensuring that we haven't wound up with only two parties.
When our voting system was deemed to be no longer fit for purpose, we changed it, holding a national referendum to decide on which new system we wanted.
Written constitutions are not entirely a good thing.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @09:14PM
You think that the two party system was written into the US constitution?
No.
The rules in the constitution just lead to that inevitable result.
We could also hold a referendum to change the way voting is done (adding an amendment), but it wont happen because those in power like being in power.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @07:34PM
You tend to get a bit of a boost in your election if you jail dissenters and journalists. If not a boost, it at least helps with getting your message out.
(Score: 2) by quacking duck on Monday March 05, @09:33PM
That is a huge assumption. It isn't true for democracies with more than two major political parties, like Canada, where it's very common that a party wins the majority of seats with between 30-40% of the vote.
Hell, it isn't even true for the USA, where Trump lost the popular vote by almost 3 million votes compared to Clinton yet still became president.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Subsentient on Monday March 05, @06:55PM
Instead of getting bogged down in the infuriating details, focus on the unquestionably terrible big picture. -The Onion
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 05, @08:20PM
So next move will be Merkel getting engaged to him, seeing as she loves selling out Europe.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by archfeld on Monday March 05, @07:42PM
Isn't it about time that we in the so-called west stop supporting the lowest common denominator and start demanding more from our leaders, stop fomenting rebellion to tear down those we oppose and start devoting our time, energy and money to supporting that and those whose ideals we support. Why do we spend more arming radicals that oppose everything we stand for rather than feeding and educating our own and those places that want and need the same. I guess that sort of thing has never actually existed in the history of the world, but there can always be a first...
https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/johnlennon/imagine.html [azlyrics.com]
For the NSA : Explosives, guns, assassination, conspiracy, primers, detonators, initiators, main charge, nuclear charge
(Score: 3, Touché) by takyon on Monday March 05, @07:59PM
Isn't it about time we eliminate all religions, national borders, property rights, and hunger? Just be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes. You may say I'm a dreamer, but there can always be a first...
https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/johnlennon/imagine.html [azlyrics.com]
Also I want my universal basic income to come with a separate LSD stipend.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Grishnakh on Monday March 05, @08:36PM
I don't think he was advocating eliminating national borders and property rights at all, but instead having a country's government worry first about its own people (eliminating hunger for instance) and not arming rebel groups just because we don't like the people they're rebelling against, and instead only helping and allying with people who we really do share common values. I feel like a Trumpist for saying this, but it does make sense to me. Some say we need to have "strange bedfellows" because of "realpolitik", but we tried that with Afghanistan and Iraq in the 80s and look where it got us. If we're going to help anyone in the mideast, it really seems like the Kurds are the best ones, with values closest to our own (relatively secular, interested in western-style democracy, etc.).
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday March 05, @09:10PM
Yeah I was mostly going by the linked song lyrics.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Tuesday March 06, @12:07AM
Sorry Grishnakh, but I *like* that song, and know the lyrics:
"Imagine there's no countries It isn't hard to do
Nothing to kill or die for And no religion, too
Imagine all the people living life in peace"
"Imagine no possessions, I wonder if you can.
No need for greed or hunger, a brotherhood of man.
Imagine all the people, sharing all the world"
What's more, John Lennon himself said [wikipedia.org]:
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday March 05, @11:14PM
Who spoke of LSD? As per the thread title, you can only dream of LCD-s.
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Tuesday March 06, @12:47AM
Isn't that what we are doing on here? Dreaming while staring at LCDs?