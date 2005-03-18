from the that-was-pretty-quick dept.
Update: Spaceflight Now reports successful Hispasat 30W-6 separation from the Falcon 9 rocket.
Falcon 9 satellite launches are big business for SpaceX.
SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket into space from Cape Canaveral, Florida late Monday, Pacific time, for the 50th time since the first Falcon 9 mission less than eight years ago.
It's perhaps fitting the milestone mission will be a rather routine delivery of Hispasat 30W-6, a Spanish communications satellite, to a geostationary orbit high above the equator. Such commercial satellite missions, along with the occasional flight to resupply the International Space Station, have been the bread and butter of SpaceX's business for the past several years.
Along the way, the Falcon 9 has also pioneered the era of the reusable rocket. The company has successfully landed and recovered a Falcon 9 a total of 23 times (a pair of those landings included boosters that made up the Falcon Heavy launch last month). Six of the 23 landings involved rockets making their second flights.
The launch will be live-streamed on YouTube. Here is SpaceX's description of the mission:
Scheduled for Mar 5, 2018
SpaceX is targeting a Falcon 9 launch of the Hispasat 30W-6 satellite to a Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO) on Tuesday, March 6 from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. The two-hour launch window opens at 12:33 a.m. EST, or 5:33 UTC. The Hispasat 30W-6 satellite will be deployed approximately 33 minutes after launch.
A two-hour backup launch window opens on Wednesday, March 7 at 12:33 a.m. EST, or 5:33 UTC. SpaceX will not attempt to land Falcon 9's first stage after launch due to unfavorable weather conditions in the recovery area off of Florida's Atlantic Coast.
(Score: 2) by jelizondo on Tuesday March 06, @02:23AM
So it has come to this [xkcd.com]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday March 06, @02:43AM (1 child)
It's only news if it blows up! They have made launches boring again! What a boring company!
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Tuesday March 06, @08:31AM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Comparison_of_orbital_launch_systems
What that table shows me is that SpaceX are still the promising kids who are growing up. Let's hope they don't turn to drugs and girls when they hit /that age/.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Tuesday March 06, @06:25AM
https://twitter.com/SpaceflightNow/status/970903415646752768 [twitter.com]
(Score: 1) by cocaine overdose on Tuesday March 06, @12:52PM
Now if only Tesla could launch the same amount of Model Ss. Otherwise, that reality distortion field comes one day closer to being popped abruptly.