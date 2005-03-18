Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SpaceX Rockets Toward 50th Falcon 9 Launch Tonight: Tues 2018-03-06 05:33 UTC (00:33 EST)

posted by martyb on Tuesday March 06, @12:20AM   Printer-friendly
from the that-was-pretty-quick dept.
Techonomics

Update: Spaceflight Now reports successful Hispasat 30W-6 separation from the Falcon 9 rocket.

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Falcon 9 satellite launches are big business for SpaceX.

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket into space from Cape Canaveral, Florida late Monday, Pacific time, for the 50th time since the first Falcon 9 mission less than eight years ago.

It's perhaps fitting the milestone mission will be a rather routine delivery of Hispasat 30W-6, a Spanish communications satellite, to a geostationary orbit high above the equator. Such commercial satellite missions, along with the occasional flight to resupply the International Space Station, have been the bread and butter of SpaceX's business for the past several years.

Along the way, the Falcon 9 has also pioneered the era of the reusable rocket. The company has successfully landed and recovered a Falcon 9 a total of 23 times (a pair of those landings included boosters that made up the Falcon Heavy launch last month). Six of the 23 landings involved rockets making their second flights.

The launch will be live-streamed on YouTube. Here is SpaceX's description of the mission:

Scheduled for Mar 5, 2018

SpaceX is targeting a Falcon 9 launch of the Hispasat 30W-6 satellite to a Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO) on Tuesday, March 6 from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. The two-hour launch window opens at 12:33 a.m. EST, or 5:33 UTC. The Hispasat 30W-6 satellite will be deployed approximately 33 minutes after launch.

A two-hour backup launch window opens on Wednesday, March 7 at 12:33 a.m. EST, or 5:33 UTC. SpaceX will not attempt to land Falcon 9's first stage after launch due to unfavorable weather conditions in the recovery area off of Florida's Atlantic Coast.

Original Submission


«  About a Third of All Web Sites Run on WordPress | Blended Beef-Mushroom Burgers  »
SpaceX Rockets Toward 50th Falcon 9 Launch Tonight: Tues 2018-03-06 05:33 UTC (00:33 EST) | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)