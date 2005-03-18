from the it's-not-an-Impossible-Burger dept.
Blending around 70% ground beef with 30% chopped mushrooms could reduce the environmental impact of beef:
The idea is that mixing chopped mushrooms into our burgers boosts the umami taste, adds more moisture and reduces the amount of beef required for a burger. And reducing the need for beef has a big impact on the environment. According to the World Resources Institute [WRI], if 30 percent of the beef in every burger in America were replaced by mushrooms, it would reduce greenhouse emissions by the same amount as taking 2.3 million vehicles off of our roads.
[...] Richard Waite, from the World Resources Institute, is thrilled. "I think it's great!" he says. WRI has been pushing the blended beef-mushroom burger as a candidate to become one of America's most-served menu items, which WRI calls "power meals." According to Waite, the list of the top 20 meals served by food service companies currently contains only one plant-based item, a veggie wrap. The rest are meat-centric, including four versions of the classic hamburger.
Many niche burger makers and school cafeterias have joined the blended burger bandwagon. In the dining rooms of Stanford University, Waite says, it's the only kind of burger you'll find. But Sonic's 3,500 drive-in restaurants represent a huge boost to the concept.
Here's a recipe for a roasted mushroom base and beef-mushroom burgers.
(Score: 4, Disagree) by bob_super on Tuesday March 06, @02:08AM (13 children)
Step away slowly from the 99% beef patty (gotta have spices), and nobody gets hurt.
You may want to zigzag as you leave the place, just in case I have ideas about you sharing your ideas.
2.3M cars is what? 1% of the US's total? Start by enforcing proper pollution controls, if you care about the environment. Then save more gas by slowing them down by playing frogger in the 405 (at 4AM, when it's actually hard). Your odds of survival are better than if you try to put you shrooms in our meat.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @02:16AM (8 children)
You haven't really thought too much about the environmental impact of high density cattle farming on an industrial scale, have you?
Look, I'm all for a good burger now and then and I don't want to take that burger away from you. You clearly enjoy it and that's great, I think you should be able to keep enjoying. But maybe take a step back and think about those spices you so eagerly want and combine that with the extra flavoring you'll get from mushrooms. Also maybe try to eat it in a bit more moderation, if you can.
On top of that, you are aware that eating veggies does not in fact turn you into a gay wuss, are you? We'll still think as much of you as a manly man if you eat your veggies as well (See, an AND, not an OR) instead of just pigging on protein.
Also, about that 99% beef patty... have I got news for you, my friend. Because that what you've been sold as 99% beef, may be 99% beef, but that does not mean it's 99% /meat/.
(Score: 1, Troll) by leftover on Tuesday March 06, @03:07AM
You dissemble a lot about topics you really don't understand, don't you. Instead of posting here as an anonymous blowhard, I really think you should look into a couple of topics. First, find the sources of the "killer cattle" story. Second, look into the effects on human development when we started eating meat then think about who might want to reverse those effects. Perhaps you do not mind the idea that your children/grandchildren could be reduced to prey animals. I do mind rather a lot and I consider bloviators like you to be on the wrong side. Pathetic, still on the wrong side. Have a nice evening doing your homework.

(Score: 3, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday March 06, @03:49AM (6 children)
First, maybe you should define "high density cattle farming". Industrial scale, also. Most American cattle farmers are pretty small scale, and they aren't they aren't exactly "high density". Let me stick a disclaimer in here: I AM NOT defending the big commercial operations! The thing is, most beef comes from individual farms and ranches. The big operations are big - but there aren't all that many of them.
I suspect that you might be a city boy, and you've seen very little of America's country sides. You've watched a couple documentaries, in which an activist group has portrayed animal husbandry as a gross, evil, cruel, inhumane business. And, you've gobbled up a couple more documentaries about how much the cattle industry pollutes the environment. Well, those documentaries aren't exactly the norm.
Groups like PETA mostly have their heads up their butts, and contributors to those groups are mostly just virtue signaling tools. Life in rural America just isn't what all those activists would have you believe.
Cows fart. Big deal. Cows happen to be ruminants. Do you know what that means? They have more than one stomach. They produce a lot of gas in the process of digestion. Do you know what other animals are ruminants? Deer, buffalo, elk, sheep, goats, and more.
You like nature, right? Well, before the white man arrived, and destroyed a lot of nature, buffalo wandered this land in the millions. Elk probably not so numerous, but deer probably competed in terms of numbers. Ruminants are everywhere. And, they all fart like mad. That's nature.
Why you wanna mess with nature? You need to concentrate on reducing the number of internal combustion engines, and stop worrying about cattle. Cattle aren't unnatural, at all. They HAVE replaced the huge herds of buffalo, or American bison. But the cattle are probably a close approximation of the former herds of buffalo.
Run along now - verify my statements if you like. Then, get out there and protest against automobiles. Leave the burgers on the hoof alone!
Oh - here is a list of ruminants for you - https://www.animalwised.com/ruminant-animals-full-list-and-fun-facts-206.html [animalwised.com] Just for fun, you might look some of them up. Which of them are on endangered species lists? Which of them once numbered in the millions, or maybe even billions, but have been reduced to hundreds of thousands - or less? I leave you to learn, and to think. Maybe after you've put things in a more proper perspective, we can discuss the issue of bovine pollution some more.

(Score: 4, Informative) by Whoever on Tuesday March 06, @04:06AM
So, let's start with numbers:
there are just under 100M cattle in the USA, while the deer population is estimated at less than 1/3 of that.
That is an irrelevant number. What's important is what proportion of the livestock are in large farms that confine their livestock.
Approximately 80% of livestock were sold by farms with confined livestock.
https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/detail/national/home/?cid=nrcs143_014121 [usda.gov]
You were saying?
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @05:08AM (1 child)
Their diet has changed. Cattle nowadays are fed corn. Corn makes them expel gas far more than when grazing grasses. I'm not saying how much that contributes to climate change, only that looking at the raw head counts isn't good enough.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @11:13AM
Corn is a grass.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday March 06, @07:02AM (2 children)
Replace them with huge herds of kangaroos - they fart much less methane [theguardian.com].
Just don't try to milk them (especially the males) you may end gutted [youtube.com].
And don't punch them unless they are busy keeping your dog in a headlock [nationalgeographic.com].
(if you really want to know, you'll have to try it yourself, but the taste of kangaroo meat is pretty close to the one of a veal, except some more herby overtones and a somehow tougher texture)
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Tuesday March 06, @10:37AM (1 child)
"(if you really want to know, you'll have to try it yourself, but the taste of kangaroo meat is pretty close to the one of a veal, except some more herby overtones and a somehow tougher texture)"
I can attest to that. It's tasty.
If we all start eating kangaroos, though, will PETA complain we're eating Kanga and Roo?

(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday March 06, @12:08PM
Mate, I dare you to eat a kanga [kangaloader.com]
Roo meat is available at major retailers downunder.
(Score: 2) by jelizondo on Tuesday March 06, @02:20AM
Another 'merican who has not tried the real mushrooms [wikipedia.org] and thinks weed is a veggie...
Probably from California to top it off!
;-}
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @02:25AM
What if we call it "Mushroom Meatloaf" instead? Will that allow you not to shoot people?
(Score: 2) by Fluffeh on Tuesday March 06, @04:09AM
Actually, I love to cook - and I love a good burger - and I think that a patty with some vegetables in with the meat actually tastes a lot better than straight meat. I generally add some onion, some mushrooms, a tiny bit of carrot and sometimes a tiny bit of leek as well. But I put the veggies through a meat mincer, then put the meat and veggies through the mincer again to mix it properly (or just chop the veggies up super fine, then knead it in by hand) - but then the usual salt, pepper and other spices... man, it's the best burger you can get! MUCH better than plain meat. It looks like 100% meat when cooked - but has a much more rounded taste.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Tuesday March 06, @07:17AM
What's wrong with offering beef/mushroom burgers besides the traditional beef-only burgers? If those new burgers taste as great as the article claims, they will be bought not because of the environmental impact, but because of the taste. And if not, well, then they'll not be able to sell too many of them, will they?

(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @02:09AM (2 children)
Why do they hate my freedoms?
Because they're free to do so, that is why!
This is a good idea!
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @03:09AM (1 child)
Yeah. I would totally buy burgers like that, maybe not every time, but sometimes. I think I'll try this over the weekend.
(Score: 2) by KiloByte on Tuesday March 06, @12:44PM
The rule is to never, ever, buy pre-made mincemeat. You buy actual meat and mince it — usually in a batch, freezing the rest to save time. Commercial mincemeat consists mostly of udders, gizzards and such if you're lucky, wet cardboard if you're not.
You then have full freedom to add chopped mushrooms or whatever else the recipe calls for.

(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @02:16AM (5 children)
Mushrooms are great, but they're more expensive than ground beef unless you get the cheap flavorless kind.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Tuesday March 06, @02:33AM (3 children)
If you're talking about Agaricus bisporus [wikipedia.org], I don't think they taste flavorless at all. You'll want to sauté or roast them before sticking them in your burger meat.

(Score: 4, Informative) by dbe on Tuesday March 06, @03:06AM
Agreed, saute in butter (the real kind, not margarine), a lot of it... and you can get an amazing mushroom flavor.
Also don't cut them in too small pieces as they reduce a lot, you still want to have something to chew on.
Incidentally if you have to "re-hydrate" dry mushroom, butter does also the trick.
-dbe
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Tuesday March 06, @03:25AM (1 child)
The only thing about mixing ground beef and mushrooms in order to cut cattle production is that the medium that Agaricus bisporus (or crimini mushrooms) are grown in is cow manure. Fewer cattle means fewer mushrooms.
That said, there are many reasons why mixing mushrooms with ground meat not only improves the taste, but is healthier. I've used shiitake and oyster mushrooms mixed with beef for burgers and meatloaf. Very tasty indeed.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday March 06, @04:19AM
The substrate for these mushrooms can use a lot more than just
bullshitcow manure:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5483216/ [nih.gov]
https://www.degruyter.com/view/j/opag.2017.2.issue-1/opag-2017-0056/opag-2017-0056.xml [degruyter.com]
https://etda.libraries.psu.edu/files/final_submissions/5686 [psu.edu]

(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday March 06, @02:39AM
Also, one of the benefits of this mixture seems to be that the mushrooms can blend in and not affect the overall flavor of the burger much, aside from possibly making it juicier and adding more glutamates (umami/savory flavor) to it.
So the school lunch cafeteria can improve the taste while saving money.

(Score: 4, Touché) by HiThere on Tuesday March 06, @02:20AM
What else is there to say? Various kinds of "hamburger helper" have been around for decades, and mushrooms sounds better than most of them.

(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday March 06, @02:35AM (2 children)
Man, the mushroom and swiss burger has been around for like ever. It's good too. I will whoop an ass if anyone tries to tell me I can't have a burger made entirely out of cow bits though.

(Score: 2) by leftover on Tuesday March 06, @03:22AM
Right with you on both points. With really great mushrooms (fresh morels) beef is the extender. Lesser fresh mushrooms are modifiers for beef and they do make an improvement. Dried mushrooms are a sad and wasteful end for what was once good stuff. Now I am really hungry and it is a ridiculous time to fire up the grill.

(Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday March 06, @03:59AM
Poor folks have probably been doing this for many millennia. Growing up, we tried all kinds of different mixers to make the ground beef go further, and some of them really improved the burgers too! Chopped mushrooms, onions, garlic, peppers or whatever is handy, if the mix is too dry add egg, if it's too moist add bread crumbs. Best results require you not add too much, but 70% meat doesn't sound out of line.

(Score: 4, Informative) by ilPapa on Tuesday March 06, @02:48AM
I used to go to a food truck that mixed chopped nopales in with ground beef to make its hamburgers. They were the most delicious goddamned things I ever tasted and nopales are incredibly healthy.
If any of you live in the Southwest or on the West coast, you really ought to try nopales. They're flat blades from cacti, peeled and then sliced. Here in California, they're really inexpensive and you can use them in lots of tasty dishes. If you have a Mexican produce market near you, they'll usually have nopales. Here in Cali, they're in virtually all grocery stores.

(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday March 06, @03:19AM (4 children)
Ok, to all the party goers who have attended my cookouts for the last 20 years. This is how I do it. Get some ground beef, depending on how many people you expect and how many leftovers you want. Get some mushrooms, button is fine, portabello is great, shitaki is overpriced for what we're after. In a bowl combine the ground beef, shrooms, some salt, some pepper, some worchester, and either an egg or bread crumbs to hold it all together.
Now for the fun part. Got 4 people to feed? Make 8 patties. Take 1 patty, put a slice of cheese on it (and other stuff, pickled jalepenos are my fave), and cover with another patty. Squeeze the edges to make a seal. Toss on the grill for 2-3 minutes, flip, 2-3 minutes later serve.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Tuesday March 06, @03:28AM (2 children)
Sounds good. What time's dinner?
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday March 06, @03:56AM (1 child)
20 minutes ago, sorry. Wanna wash the dishes?
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Tuesday March 06, @07:25AM
Only if you pay me a million for it. I mean, dish washing is supposed to make you a millionaire, isn't it? :-)

(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @04:09AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @03:34AM (1 child)
Top the burger with sauteed mushroom. And no, I didn't invent this - it's been around as long as there was hotdog. Or something.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday March 06, @04:21AM
Or top the beef-mushroom burger with more mushrooms.

(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @05:15AM (3 children)
Or you could simply sell burgers at 70% of their current size. Most people eat too much anyway. Don't pollute my meat with additives. If you add sugar you can substantially reduce the amount of beef while keeping the calorie count the same too. Why not make that proposal? Because it's stupid. Same with this. Sell smaller burgers. Provide mushrooms as a topping. How much is the mushroom industry paying for the PR for these combined burgers?
(Score: 2) by PocketSizeSUn on Tuesday March 06, @07:08AM (1 child)
This years trend (Mushrooms in everything) was in the pipeline for about a year.
The weird one coming is mushroom+coffee.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Tuesday March 06, @10:47AM
I like mushrooms and this combination sounds good to me. I even think we should change how we produce and consume to lessen our impact on the environment, because there are more than 7 billion of us (there were 4 billion when I was a kid--that's not a comforting growth curve).
But why does every blessed thing these days that would otherwise be fine to propose have to be couched with an ulterior motive? Moreover, why does everything these days have to be composed as clickbait: "This year's hot new trend: mushrooms! In everything! Because it's so eco-friendly!!" It's sanctimonious and obnoxious and narcissistic all at the same time.

(Score: 2) by Preston on Tuesday March 06, @11:33AM
What about 70% smaller and 30% of that new total being mushrooms? 🤔
