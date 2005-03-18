18/03/05/2349204 story
posted by mrpg on Tuesday March 06, @08:00AM
from the good-and-bad dept.
from the good-and-bad dept.
Alibaba reckons the world needs another quantum computer in the cloud, so it's opened up access to an 11-qubit system.
The system landed almost exactly a year after IBM announced its five-qubit quantum offering. In November last year, Big Blue embiggened the system to 20 qubits.
So as well as being the second cloudy quantum computer on the market, Alibaba's offering is also the second-fastest, as the company correctly claimed in its announcement.
The Alibaba offering is a collaboration with the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), and is cooled to as low as 10 milli-Kelvin (-273 °C).
Alibaba's announcement did not, however, detail the tools or APIs customers will use to interact with the system.
Alibaba Fires Up a Cloudy Quantum Computer | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Tuesday March 06, @08:36AM
What was it that Popper said about the non-falsifiable?
The "free" in #freearistarchus is the "free" in "free jazz"
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday March 06, @08:50AM
Quantum or not, what is certain about the API is it will not be using the letter N or comparisons with 2.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @09:13AM (2 children)
Kindly fix typo, I believe it would be especially confusing to the population of US. It should be temperature space °C.
( e.g. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Degree_symbol#Typography [wikipedia.org] )
This has flavors of https://www.buzzfeed.com/patricksmith/menu-fails-that-will-ruin-food-forever [buzzfeed.com] (not sure about attribution, obviously)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @10:15AM (1 child)
While we're being anal-retentive, it should be "10 millikelvin" or "0.01 kelvin" not "10 milli-Kelvin". The unit of measure is a non-capitalised "kelvin".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @11:35AM
Offtopic, but I would like to know...
if kelvin is not capitalized, does the same hold true for centigrade, rankine, and fahrenheit? Same with volts and amperes, or any unit of measure?
(Score: 1) by cocaine overdose on Tuesday March 06, @12:33PM
Knowing Alibaba and the Chinese, their Qubit system is probably 11 transistor amplifiers wired in parallel with total I/O speeds of 11 "Qubits" per second. Or maybe they've glued an "intern" to a very powerful toy model train and driven him through many small rooms filled with "Department of Wellness and Safety Certified Safe for Human Encounter" materials, while being hooked up to a remote microphone and a heartbeat sensor. If the heartbeat sensor says he's alive, that's a 0. If it says he's dead, that's a 1. If the microphone detects screaming and the heartbeat sensor says he's dead, that's a superposition of both dead and alive. We only need 11 of these novel and revolutionary devices to power our advanced Qubit engine.
Industry disruption aside, Alibaba Cloud keeps charging me $10 to check for "ability to pay" everytime my monthly usage goes up a few cents -- and hasn't refunded any of the Hamilton's they've China'd away from my PayPal.