[...] An anonymous source, identified as a former Dynex exec, told The Sunday Times that the acquisition of Dynex Semiconductor by Chinese railway firm Zhouzhou CRRC Times Electric in 2008 "could have helped the development" of the Chinese navy's new railguns.
Dynex produces, as its name suggests, semiconductors, in particular insulated-gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs). These can be used as critical components in railguns and similar catapult-type technologies thanks to their very high voltage and current ratings.
"In these big electronic systems... you need to be able to turn on and off big power very, very quickly. And your standard power switches are too slow," the former Dynex exec told the newspaper.
The basic principle behind a railgun is that a current passed between two rails via a sliding armature generates an electromagnetic field that flings a projectile carried in the armature out into the great beyond. A little lateral thinking easily turns this into an electromagnetic catapult. To make it work you need seriously high currents and voltages – sufficient to generate 160MJ, if this paper is taken at face value.
[...] The national security implications of this tech transfer are obvious, and troubling. Britain's post-Brexit answer to maintaining national prosperity is to go full throttle into cutting-edge technologies, racing ahead of other countries to commercialise and license the technologies we develop. If that comes into conflict with our strategy of using Chinese capital to cover the upfront costs, and the result is that British advanced technologies find their way into Chinese weapon systems, that will not only make the world a less safe place, it will potentially harm Britain's standing with its allies – particularly the US, which is keen to confront Chinese challenges to its hegemony.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @05:16AM (3 children)
There are examples active, as in https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USS_Gerald_R._Ford [wikipedia.org] with it's https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electromagnetic_Aircraft_Launch_System [wikipedia.org] which also lists the energy (look for one gallon gasoline equivalent) and cycle time (faster than steam catapults). China should be developing their own if the report is true, because the tech is known to be viable.
(Score: 4, Informative) by tonyPick on Tuesday March 06, @06:38AM (1 child)
Not Anymore
https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2017/05/trump-wants-goddamned-steam-not-digital-catapults-on-aircraft-carriers/526386/ [theatlantic.com]
Or to Quote Trump Directly:
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @11:49AM
Sounds like Trump has been burned too with "marketspeak".
He may be in the same camp as I am, in believing that my old bimetallic thermostat may be superior to the latest NEST device when it comes to pure old robustness and reliability in an era where the marketeers are far more interested in getting me to open my wallet, only for me to discover I must agree to all sorts of terms and conditions before that I just bought might be allowed to work.
Believe me, military-industrial-complex executives spout off the virtues of high tech spending like preachers spout off the virtues of tithing.
( Well, as long as you are tithing to them, not something else you may think far more deserving of your support! )
Everybody is trying to sell crap to the Government, and Trump looks like he's wise to their monkey-business.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by pipedwho on Tuesday March 06, @05:42AM (4 children)
"Could have helped" is weasel words. In reality, there are dozens if not hundreds of Chinese made IGBTs that could have been substituted in to do the same job. Maybe a few months of extra R&D to get there if there was some specific parameter that wasn't available off-the-shelf, but nothing earth shattering.
IGBT technology is old news. Like 40 year old technology that has steadily improved over the years. Even back in the '80s with crappy ones that used to latch up when pulsed too hard, there were ways around that with good circuit design.
These days pretty much everything is made in China. Maybe someone has a cutting edge 'non-Chinese' variant of something that is 5% better - today. Tomorrow, there will be another 10% improvement from someone else.
So saying the Chinese buying Dynex 'could have helped' the development of Chinese rail guns, is like saying Wikipedia 'could have helped' Xi-Xing Ping extend his term indefinitely because of a Wikipedia article on how another historical figure rose to power. It is a meaningless phrase intended as nothing other than click-bait.
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @06:50AM (2 children)
China is playing to win. They demand technology transfer and "shared" ownership of joint ventures, and we demand nothing in return. This won't end well for us.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @08:09AM (1 child)
"And we demand nothing in return?" The company demanded £8 million for its sale. So it was not "nothing". The Chinese evidently bought them for their technology, and the Board of Directors of Dynex thought the Chinese gave them a good deal.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @11:56AM
Well, over here in America, executives get a bonus for laying off their workforce.
(Score: 4, Informative) by driverless on Tuesday March 06, @07:42AM
Was just going to say the same thing. You could pick any component you like and write a scaremongering article on it: Copper? Chinese railgun. Plastic? Chinese railgun. FR4? Chinese railgun. M5 bolt? Chinese railgun. Flour? Lo mein noodles eaten by guys building the Chinese railgun.
Sheesh.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @06:53AM (5 children)
The hyperloop is an almost-vactrain with an electric fan. An obvious alternative is maglev, but what about a rail gun?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday March 06, @07:04AM (1 child)
https://www.nextbigfuture.com/2018/03/test-track-has-33-times-lower-air-pressure-as-progress-towards-4000-kilometer-per-hour-trains.html [nextbigfuture.com]
https://www.nextbigfuture.com/2018/02/spinlaunch-is-using-large-centrifuges-to-accelerate-to-payloads-into-space-target-500000-per-launch.html [nextbigfuture.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @09:08AM
Spinlaunch - 500kg payload at a maximum acceleration of 10000g = 5000 weight-tons. Imagine the force in the bearings just before launch.
The track used for this acceleration will be heavy as hell - the energy efficiency is going to be abysmal - even with regenerative braking.
I have a feeling this is more spin than launch.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday March 06, @07:27AM (1 child)
https://arstechnica.com/cars/2018/03/is-it-time-to-take-the-hyperloop-seriously/ [arstechnica.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @09:22AM
Expensive to build, expensive to maintain, speed doesn't necessary equate with throughput,. I doubt the Hyperloop will qualify as mass-transit.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday March 06, @08:54AM
What a fan would be useful for in almost-vac?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @07:15AM (2 children)
...
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Tuesday March 06, @07:45AM (1 child)
Do they fall apart after use or rust stuck?
China is planning ahead ;-)
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Tuesday March 06, @12:24PM
> Do they fall apart after use or rust stuck?
Yeah, but that wasn't Chinese fault.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chieftain_(tank) [wikipedia.org]