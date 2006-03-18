from the did-he-expose-himself? dept.
A retired Russian military intelligence officer has fallen ill in England after exposure to an unknown substance. Does that sound familiar?
A man identified by local news reports as a retired Russian military intelligence officer who once spied for Britain is critically ill at a British hospital, and the authorities were investigating his "exposure to an unknown substance."
According to several reports, the man, found unconscious on a bench in the city of Salisbury, is Sergei V. Skripal, 66. He was once jailed by Moscow, then settled in Britain after an exchange of spies between the United States and Russia in 2010.
The British police have not publicly identified the man in the hospital or a 33-year-old woman who fell sick with him at a shopping mall called the Maltings.
The authorities have, however, released enough detail about what they called a "major incident" to draw some comparisons, however premature, to the case of Alexander V. Litvinenko, a former Russian spy who was poisoned in London in 2006.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @11:44AM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @12:30PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @12:36PM
(Score: 1) by cocaine overdose on Tuesday March 06, @12:46PM (1 child)
England sure is getting a lot of poisoned Russian spies. Where are the Russian Poisoned American Russian spies? And the Russian Poisoned Chinese Russian Spies? What about Russian Poisoned Ukranian Russian Spies? Knowing England's history in WWII, it looks like MI6 has learned well from Churchill and American Universities. They're now crying rape after engaging in consensual homosexual intercourse, but not getting a reach-around from Russian poisoned Russian spies.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @01:09PM
OTOH finding somebody in UK is easier.
I agree with you, this does not seem the right moment for russkies to take revenge on a minor defector. Being chess playing russkies, though, means that being too obvious is their alibi for performing obvious things, so I would say p=.5