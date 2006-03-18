from the picking-up-steam dept.
The Rift now represents about 47 percent of all VR headset users on Steam, according to the survey, sneaking just past the Vive at about 45 percent. Microsoft's Windows Mixed Reality initiative, launched late last year, accounts for just over 5 percent of the VR users on the platform.
[...] The Valve hardware survey is a self-selected voluntary sample of all Steam users and only detects VR headsets that are actively plugged in to the computer when the survey tool is run. Still, the rough parity between the two headsets is noteworthy given the Vive's use of the SteamVR standard, which Valve continues to update.
While the Rift is relatively easy to set up and use through Steam, the HTC Vive isn't officially supported on the competing Oculus Home platform.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @12:51PM (4 children)
I hadn't seen any media coverage of VR for over 6 months now. I assumed it was DOA.
Saturation bombing for two years, then nada.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday March 06, @01:53PM (1 child)
On one hand, we're only supposed to be interested in 4K, today.
On the other hand, remember when the other site had a schedule for posting e-ink stories (or, remember e-ink?) and I used to call them out for fun, but they just kept arriving on time? That this isn't a scheduled promotional posting on other sites would imply it might be organic natural consumer interest as opposed to astroturfing, so maybe its good news for VR.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday March 06, @01:57PM
4K? It's 8K time... [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by quacking duck on Tuesday March 06, @02:41PM
Mainstream coverage will be nil. Even in gaming media it remains a niche because, well, it is, and will remain that way for at least 5-10 years and at least generation of hardware.
I got the Playstation VR last month on sale, as a mid-point between inexpensive phone-insert headsets and an expensive Occulus/HTC setup that required an expensive gaming PC on top of that. It's been a lot of fun but some definite issues that need fixing in their next-gen hardware.
Based on my experience so far though, I do believe VR will continue development, and while it's still a niche, it is not a fad like 3D TV, which died a couple years ago.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @01:29PM
Like hidden in the summary.
Lies, huge lies, statistics...
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday March 06, @01:56PM (5 children)
So we're at the 80s home computer era of VR, where we have endless "my apple II rox your C64 sux" "Trash-80 4 ever" "My atariST rules". So since VR isn't going to mainstream for many years because it has to consolidate quite a bit, who out there is the "amiga" who out there is the "c64" who out there is the "trash-80" who's the "apple-ii" etc?
I'm guessing the PS4VR is the Amiga, the Rift is the AppleII, the Vive is the Trash80? Or do I have it backwards?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday March 06, @02:48PM (3 children)
That, and because it's fairly expensive ($400+ at the high end on top of everything that desktop users already have) and punishing to early adopters.
Many cheaper headsets don't have 6DOF [thetechieguy.com] built in, almost all headsets have fields of view closer to 100-110° rather than 180-200°, and the high end headsets have the annoying cord/tether to get in your way (solvable with either a high frequency, low-range wireless connection, or by packing a lot of computing/graphics power for gaming into a standalone headset). In a few years, most of these issues could be overcome, there will be a lot more content, and the resolution and frame rates for headsets will be up.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Tuesday March 06, @03:12PM (2 children)
That has to be an impressive wireless connection though. A 4k screen, probably the minimum for semi-decent VR, refreshing at 90Hz and with 32-bit color requires roughly a ~24Gb connection (3GByte/second). That's more than 3x faster than the theoretical limit of an 802.11a/c connection fully utilizing all eight channels. 802.11ad has a little headroom, assuming ideal performance, and its claimed 10us lag should be plenty low, so perhaps it's just a matter of waiting for it to become affordable enough to add into the mix.
Compression might help things somewhat, but introduces lag and provides very limited benefit, unless you're using lossy compression with the associated reduction in image quality.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Tuesday March 06, @03:42PM
When I mention high frequency wireless for VR, I'm thinking of something exactly like WiGig [wikipedia.org], which has been pushed as a standard that could enable wireless headsets [venturebeat.com], and is now also called 802.11ad. I think you mean 7ms rather than 10μs.
Compression could be introduced alongside foveated rendering [wikipedia.org]. If we can introduce artifacts only into the areas that the eyes aren't focusing on, they might not be noticed at all.
Great image to demonstrate foveated rendering here. [theverge.com]
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday March 06, @09:00PM
World's full of people who think 1280 x 720 is high def, so lower is likely quite adequate. PS4VR looks OK enough and its specs aren't too over the top.
Oldest trick in the book for compression is doing the graphics locally... a helmet with video card hanging off the back as a counterweight would work pretty well. Another game is 5 to 10 year old graphics coprocessing as seen in phones and tablets still sells a lot of product without requiring huge heat sinks or power.
Something like google cardboard with somewhat higher power graphics and much better optics would probably work well.
Of course this brings up the next problem of zero bits per second DC power. I guess a microwave magnetron pointed at a rectenna diode array on the helmet would transfer quite a few mobile watts.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Tuesday March 06, @10:56PM
1) The Amiga isn't in the same class as the CoCo 1, 2, or 3, C64, or the Apple II, except for POSSIBLY the IIgs. The Amiga fucking rocked PCs 5 years newer let alone Motorola 6809 8-bit systems. Ask me what the Blitter address registers are, I dare you.
2) There is no comparison. In the 80s and early 90s our computer technology was fully documented including the hardware. This generation we are asked to choose between what type of bread we want on our shit sandwich. We unwrap the opaque wrapper on the shit sandwich and find they all have the same bread: more shit.
(Score: 1) by conn8d on Tuesday March 06, @02:53PM (5 children)
I waited for Samsung to unveil their latest Gear VR on the S9 launch, then nothing. I wonder if Samsung is dropping it and I should go with something else.
I don't want to get a new computer just for VR though. My computer was top of the line circa 2011. I upgraded to max the RAM, got a better wireless card, and a terabyte SSD. I wouldn't dump all of that just to get the Oculus Rift. Would anyone?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday March 06, @03:04PM (3 children)
I'm pretty sure the only upgrade that a VR headset really needs is a GPU (the top of the line 2011 CPU would probably hold up well). Unless the issue here is "running on old Windows" or something terrible.
Even if you did get a new system, couldn't the wireless card and SSD transfer over? RAM could be an issue if the new box doesn't take DDR3.
Back to your current system. What's the newest and most powerful GPU that could be stuffed in there?
(Score: 1) by conn8d on Tuesday March 06, @03:44PM (2 children)
Thanks, I had no idea the main component was the GPU. My comp is at home, but I think it's a DELL Laptop XPS 17 (L702x) Intel Core i7 with a NVIDIA GeForce GT 555M GPU.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday March 06, @04:56PM (1 child)
7 year old Laptop != VR Capable system. 7 year old Laptop == Overheated Mess. Please insert $1k for VR compliance: https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16883102355&cm_re=VR_Ready-_-83-102-355-_-Product [newegg.com]
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday March 06, @05:03PM
I didn't realize how close the GTX 1060 was to the GTX 980 (GTX 970 or AMD Radeon R9 290 were/are considered minimum requirements for Oculus).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @03:07PM
Thing is you could most likely just upgrade the GPU and be ready to go, Sandy Bridge processors are still fine for gaming tasks. Though I can't recommend that becayse of the ridiculous prices these things currently carry, if I was to sell the second hand 970 I bought off a mate last year I'd double my money. Crazy times.