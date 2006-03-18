from the fly-the-geofenced-skies dept.
An American upstart [sic] says it is the first company to implement the EU's vision of drone air traffic management – over the skies of Switzerland.
Airmap, one of many small companies around the world hoping to make a breakthrough in the elusive field of unmanned traffic management (UTM), has joined forces with Swiss air traffic control firm Skyguide to implement the EU's U-Space vision for UTM in the Alpine nation's skies.
Although Switzerland is not a member of the EU, it is a member of the EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA); its skies are managed under the same rules as those of the EU countries surrounding it.
"After a year of successful collaboration with AirMap, we expect that the AirMap UTM platform meets the highest standards required for a Swiss U-space," said Klaus Meier, CIO of Skyguide, in a canned quote. The company's PR tentacle added that it "really puts US drone progress into perspective" in a not-so-veiled swipe at the American Federal Aviation Administration and its occasionally controversial AUVSI trade association-cum-rule-writing group.
The system will, the companies say, enable such things as dynamic geofencing, "instant digital airspace authorisation", real-time traffic alerts, live telemetry "for airspace managers" and unspecified "other services" to enable "simultaneous flights in shared airspace". All of these things were set out in the EU's Single European Sky Air Traffic Management Research Joint Undertaking (SESAR JU; this is about as catchy as EU acronyms ever get), which was established to write an EU-approved set of rules for drone flights across the bloc.
(Score: 1) by cocaine overdose on Tuesday March 06, @05:19PM
After countless times hearing choppers fly by overhead, and assuming all of the rich were being transported to their bunkers with a full 30 minute head-start on the nuclear missile warning, I am saddened by having one of the few events that bring me hope crushed mercilessly. That distinct sound of a high-powered hand dryer against fat, replaced with an unorganized swarm of mechanical bees.
It's unfortunate that the AFAA won't get with the times. These melodies of rhythmical expulsion of flatus, through a very loose anus, are a perfect match for the vibrations from hell, derived from diesel-powered brat carriers, the woodwinds of metal murder machines, going 50 above the limit down a neighborhood road, and the lovely and harmonic symphony of power tools and lawnmowers, specifically at 6 AM every Sunday when the air is less saturated and the sound is more pure (the cable-riser uninitiated need not read further). I predict real estate prices will drop further in American cities and another recession will ram it's head up that loose anus. The end times are near, invest in generators.