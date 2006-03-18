from the good-protocols-gone-bad dept.
A group of American university researchers have broken key 4G LTE protocols to generate fake messages, snoop on users, and forge user location data.
Those working on the coming 5G protocols should take note: the vulnerabilities are most worrying because they're written into the LTE protocols, and could therefore have an industry-wide impact.
Identified by Purdue University's Syed Rafiul Hussain, Shagufta Mehnaz and Elisa Bertino with the University of Iowa's Omar Chowdhury, the protocol procedures affected are:
- Attach – the procedure that associates a subscriber device with the network (for example, when you switch the phone on);
- Detach – occurs when you switch your device off, or if the network disconnects from the device (for example because of poor signal quality, or because the phone can't authenticate to the network); and
- Paging – this protocol is part of call setup, to force the device to re-acquire system information, and in emergency warning applications.
The researchers' paper (PDF) describes an attack tool called LTEInspector, which the researchers said found exploitable vulnerabilities that resulted in "10 new attacks and nine prior attacks” (detecting old vulnerabilities helped the researchers validate that the new vulns were genuine).
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @04:03PM (1 child)
We need to get back to basics: A network of simple, standardized access points.
When your wireless network depends on beaming signals over large distances, then you need to be a large corporation to be able to maintain it and to comply with the rules of some kind of local VIM. That means proprietary protocols, which means feature complexity for the sake of market differentiation.
That's a stupid way to do it.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @06:01PM
That would handle connect/disconnect events and secure encryption of the data line.
But the truth is: They don't *WANT* these protocols secure. Government agencies need to ensure they can compromise specific cell phones at any time. Securing the network so only the cell phone and its service provider (not the network provider) can intercept transmissions would be very concerning for them.
At this point in time all standards need to be scrutinized heavily, because government agencies and their agents are working hard to compromise standards in ways nation states can utilize while locking down hardware and standards in way normal citizens cannot.
(Score: 2, Informative) by requerdanos on Tuesday March 06, @05:06PM (14 children)
Dear Richard Chirgwin of The Register,
The agglomeration of letters "vulns", in addition to having a sound that grates on the nerves, is not a word, is not a plural of also-not-a-word "vuln", and is not a common abbreviation, acronym, or other unit of communicable speech or writing. It's not even valid leet-speak or recognized slang.
Although the reader can guess its meaning from its context, that's not an argument for using it in any communication, much less written communication intended for mass dissemination.
Repent.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Tuesday March 06, @05:22PM (7 children)
While it's a shortening of vulnerability, vuln also means wound/harm so it's appropriate for software defects.
https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/vuln [wiktionary.org]
https://www.thefreedictionary.com/vulns [thefreedictionary.com]
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Tuesday March 06, @06:18PM (6 children)
Well, your harm/would usage is listed as an obsolete verb (not applicable), and the "shortening" listing is simply a note documenting the misuse in question. I am not saying it's inappropriate to use "in relation to software defects." It's not appropriate to use in communications to any audience wider than two nerds using made-up words.
Sure, I am a nerd, and I make up words, but I don't publish articles written from them. Different audience, difference scope, different vocabulary.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Tuesday March 06, @07:48PM (5 children)
Language evolves. If someone uses a word and someone else understands it, it's a word.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday March 06, @09:13PM (3 children)
If that is true, people would immediately derive meaning from 'words' like:
afluenza
jerkov
mansplainer
If what you say is true, then I would expect people to immediately infer meaning from these words, and potentially that these words would come into common use and therefore become actual words. Just not yet appearing in the Oxford dictionary. Like Perfory [urbandictionary.com]. But most people here probably don't remember perfory due to excessive use of laser or inkjet.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Tuesday March 06, @09:22PM
Not everyone knows all words, and many words require context.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polysemy [wikipedia.org]
BTW, Google happily found those words that you listed.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Tuesday March 06, @09:28PM (1 child)
Also:
"Vuln
Abbreviation for "vulnerability." Another way to refer to bugs or software flaws that can be exploited by hackers."
https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/mg79v4/hacking-glossary [vice.com]
So, not the first time or place the word has been used, and people know what it means. You are, of course, free to not like it, much as I hate the usage of "dampening" to mean "damping", or "less people" instead of "fewer people", but we're both fighting a loosing battle.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Tuesday March 06, @09:35PM
Our language is defined by shared opinion. I am sharing mine and I encourage you to share yours, even if we are outnumbered by people who believe that "not tight" and "not win" and "misplace" are interchangeable L-words.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Tuesday March 06, @09:29PM
Examples of desirable and undesirable [soylentnews.org] language evolution appear in a different comment in this thread.
The TL;DR is that just because something frequently happens, does not always mean that it's a good thing. Often, it isn't.
(Score: 3, Funny) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Tuesday March 06, @05:25PM
He will likely send you a neg on that and ask that u go away.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday March 06, @05:27PM (2 children)
Language changes over time. His use of "vulns" is perfectly valid for the audience he is trying to reach. Though one might liken it to an adult trying to sound "cool / hip".
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Tuesday March 06, @06:32PM (1 child)
And it does so in three ways.
1. Someone or some group finds a clearer or more apt way to do a feature of language and it catches on. (example: English plurals with unmodified root plus -s or -es instead of changing the root to add -en, French ê in place of es) (N/A here)
2. Someone or some group starts doing a feature of language a merely different way and it catches on. (Example: modern English verb endings versus previous -eth endings, Latin American seseo vs. Spanish distinción with letters c, s, and z) (N/A here)
3. Someone or esp. some group isn't good at language, misuses it, and propagates the misuse. (Bingo.)
That #3 means that if enough people say that "up" means "down" then it becomes arguably so. They have already done this with "literally" being bastardized into "figuratively" and other wrongness-enshrined-by-idiots language changes.
It also means that if enough people misuse language (a large minority, or a majority) then the wrong becomes the new right. That doesn't mean that this is a good thing; it's just an undesirable side effect of 1. and 2. above. People who know the difference should at least mention it when it comes up. Changes destined to become the new standards will survive such mentions. "Vulns" totes will not, in all rational hope.
That use is arguably at least not completely invalid within that group, but this is not usage within that group; it's an article published to the wider world. Different group (security nerds+world at large vs. security nerds), different vocabulary (correct and standard vs. whatevs random crappy you wanna throw togethies.)
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday March 06, @07:48PM
(you miss out on the vocal sound to capture the exact meaning, but . . .)
That's really baaaaaad, maaaaaan!
(then someone else uses two positive words to suggest agreement . . .)
Yeah, right.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @05:55PM (1 child)
It's The Register. What you gonna do next, post on SN that some Hip Hop black guy should not use Nigga?
(Score: 3, Touché) by requerdanos on Tuesday March 06, @06:34PM
May it be as you say.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by DannyB on Tuesday March 06, @05:55PM (5 children)
I have suggested this possibility before [soylentnews.org] (on more than one occasion) that either:
1. Stingray works by using stolen credentials / crypto keys
2. Stingray works by knowledge of inherent weakness baked in to the protocol and not easily changed
This article would seem to suggest the latter.
And of course, I suggested the likely outcome.
DannyB previously wrote [soylentnews.org] . . .
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Tuesday March 06, @07:27PM (3 children)
May it be also noted that things like Stingrays are an inevitable consequence of bad ideas like deliberately defective encryption designed to be trivially exploited by "the government" or "law enforcement".
Mistakes in design here give us a preview of what happens if you include mistakes in your design.
Almost as if it were Defective by Design [defectivebydesign.org]...
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday March 06, @07:52PM (2 children)
Whether it is by design or not may never be known. But it doesn't not change the outcome.
There is no need to assume incompetence when mere malice will suffice as an explanation.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday March 06, @07:54PM (1 child)
Ugh! . . . doesn't not.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Tuesday March 06, @09:32PM
Whether your design is bad because you missed something, or because you are incompetent, or because you are malicious, or for any other reason, good or bad, the fact remains, your design is still bad.
This applies in communication protocol security, encryption, indeed everywhere in the known universe.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @11:57PM
With its secrets one could build an app that let you know when you were being spied on