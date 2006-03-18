from the still-have-a-long-way-to-go dept.
Naaman Zhou at The Guardian writes that Australia's free human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme in schools has been highly successful. The International Papillomavirus Society calculates that within 40 years, the number of new cases of cervical cancer will become nearly negligible.
HPV (human papillomavirus) is a sexually transmitted infection that causes 99.9% of cervical cancers. In 2007, the federal government began providing the vaccine for free to girls aged 12-13 years, and in 2013, it extended the program to boys.
Girls and boys outside those ages but under 19 can also access two doses of the vaccine for free. In 2016, 78.6% of 15-year old girls and 72.9% of 15-year old boys had been vaccinated.
As a result, the HPV rate among women aged 18 to 24 dropped from 22.7% to 1.1% between 2005 and 2015.
Eradication is still a few decades out but within reach. The vaccinations are backed up by more advanced cervical screening tests, which are themselves highly successful in detecting high-risk HPV infections before they turn really bad.
Australia could become first country to eradicate cervical cancer. The Guardian
(Score: 1, Troll) by Freeman on Tuesday March 06, @07:12PM (13 children)
Click-bait headline missed. Seriously though, if you're vaccinating all of the girls. What is the reason for vaccinating the boys? Considering that boys most definitely don't have a cervix. Does HPV do any real harm other than cause Cervical Cancer?
(Score: 5, Informative) by Kilo110 on Tuesday March 06, @07:18PM (3 children)
https://www.cdc.gov/std/hpv/stdfact-hpv-and-men.htm [cdc.gov]
HPV can apparently still cause certain types of cancers in men and also warts.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by pipedwho on Tuesday March 06, @08:58PM (2 children)
And specifically, in addition to penile and anal cancer, there's this bit of useful information: HPV can also cause cancer in the back of the throat, including the base of the tongue and tonsils. So oral sex with an infected party can also be dangerous if you end up with a HPV infection in your mouth or throat.
Of course, this isn't a cure for other STDs that have nasty life threatening problems like HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @10:30PM
It doesn't make sense that you could get anal cancer. There shouldn't be any HPV on poo or toilet paper.
Missing the target seems improbable. I suppose you might if you were going at it wildly in a rocking chair or sling and then slipped out of the correct hole, but that should happen almost never.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday March 07, @12:05AM
Cervical cancer *is*one of those nasty, life-threatening diseases.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday March 06, @07:25PM
It causes Cancer of the Ass. Which is what Vince Lombardi, great guy, died from. And a lot of times boys or men -- including the gay ones -- like to have ass sex. A boy gets the HPV, you protected his girlfriend, that's great, she'll be fine -- maybe, probably, a little bit sore, but fine. But you didn't protect his boyfriend? Maybe the boyfriend ends up like Vince. Sad!
(Score: 5, Informative) by frojack on Tuesday March 06, @07:25PM (5 children)
Carriers.
The vaccination rate is about 75-ish percent, but that has pretty much killed off the spread of HPV. Clearly this is another example herd immunity, and one NOT yet ruined by the antivaxer crowd.
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Tuesday March 06, @08:28PM
Yet. They're working on it, though.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday March 06, @08:37PM (2 children)
We also have this free vaccination where I live, so I expect we will see similar results.
Our local anti-vaxxer movement is very busy trying to drum up support for their views, including a national speaking tour by some visiting loony.
Curiously it seems to be run by midwives, not sure why that would be.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @09:10PM
A national anti-vaxxer speaking tour? Oh, to be a pathogen!
(Or what could possibly go wrong...)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by meustrus on Tuesday March 06, @09:44PM
Because anti-vax is ultimately about distrust of the medical establishment. Midwifery is a practice one gets into because of the exact same distrust.
While one may be seriously harmful and the other an arguable social good, they come from the same place. To the average C student, the two are about equally valid. This serves to highlight that non-scientific practices are not necessarily wrong, but that you will find it much harder to tell which ones are.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday March 06, @10:07PM
The anti-Vaxxers are much more concerned with infant vaccines than they are pre-pubescent vaccines.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday March 06, @08:56PM
It's a vaccine against HPV, not against cervical neoplasm. Since a major source of cervical tumors is HPV infection, and since boys can carry HPV, it therefore stands to reason...come on, finish this thought yourself, it's not hard.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 07, @01:15AM
Which shows that you're unaware of how HPV spreads. Hint -- through sexual activity. Get it now?
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday March 06, @07:28PM (2 children)
Their ultimate survival seems to depend on how successful they are at eradicating cancers, mass shootings and coal deposits, when every living thing in their natural environment is trying to kill them.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @07:53PM
You're just a soft yank. After enough crocodile bites you become immune.
(Score: 2) by ilPapa on Tuesday March 06, @09:53PM
I was in Australia back in the early 2000s. I was presenting at a conference at one of their major universities. I was invited out for a drink after one of the sessions, and I was taken to a biker bar. They was some prodigious drinking going on and I asked if the place was safe. My colleague pointed to a particularly rough group, one of which (and I'm not making this up) had a tattoo on his shaved head. "See those guys?" he said, "That's the philosophy department". Apparently, there was an assistant dean who was not in attendance because he had been eight-sixed for fighting. I believe I contracted alcohol poisoning that night and I had to wear very dark sunglasses through all the next day's sessions.
Having said that, I did not encounter any of the very deadly wildlife in Australia (not counting the Philosophy department). However, in the past few months, I have learned that in Australia there are 1) spiders that eat birds and 2) birds big enough to eat kangaroos. Until they get that under control, I don't expect to be traveling to Australia again.
(Score: -1, Troll) by cocaine overdose on Tuesday March 06, @07:31PM (2 children)
Upon first read, I questioned the hype-factor of the title. Upon second read, "the federal government began providing the vaccine for free to girls aged 12-13 years," popped out at me. Is Australia really pin-pointing the root cause here? If your middle school-aged girls are getting HPV at a significant rate, I believe there is something amiss. I cannot put my tongue on it, but it smells fishy. Otherwise, I must commend our fellows over in the New Holland penal colony for their advancement in herpetology. Whether these vaccines were or were not "intercepted" from Chinese merchant ships, by the indigenous population of Conberra, whomst armed themselves with a fleet of hand-crafted skiffs and battle kangaroos, learning nothing from their past, is not important. What is important, is the advancement of developing nations' HDI to above 0.01.
In their mother language, which is still yet to be fully deciphered, "No worries, she’ll be right mate."
(Score: 4, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @07:38PM (1 child)
The idea to is to specifically vaccinate for HPV before sexual contact (highly likely exposure on first partner) ever occurs, so middle school is a good target age to give them the immunity before they’re exposed to the virus.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @10:40PM
So we start with a boy and girl, both age 10. They skip the vaccine. They start dating at age 14. They get married at age 18, and thus have their first and last partner. What makes exposure highly likely? HPV does not come out of thin air.
Maybe this is a problem specific to places like Australia, where the woman can't carry protection. In many parts of the USA, she'd be able to stop a rapist with a gun.
(Score: 5, Funny) by DannyB on Tuesday March 06, @07:42PM (37 children)
1. If we vaccinate 15 year olds then they will have sex
2. . . . without getting cancer that should result
3. . . . as God intended.
4. It would cost public money to have such a program. (socialism! next we would have roads without toll booths!)
5. The HPV virus would die out, and it is (questionably) a form of life, and thus should be protected. (despite the irony of comparing the value of life in items 1-2 above)
6. Rich people can afford it for themselves and their offspring and thus we do not need a public program.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @07:55PM (24 children)
A quick googling yielded: "Each shot costs $130 to $150, for a total of around $390 to $450 for the series. "
That's for a lifetime, right? If you can't pay that for your kid, then you shouldn't have had kids, and your kids should be taken away to be wards of the State.
Also, rich people tend not to have HPV, because they're not filthy animals who can't restrain themselves.
(Score: 5, Informative) by DannyB on Tuesday March 06, @08:14PM (4 children)
Interesting.
Agree. But that assumes this strange little known concept called Responsibility. Of course, having a job an opportunity might result in some responsibility. Or at least occupy one from reproducing on a whim, because "I'm bored".
Hilarious. Yeah, right.
The rich are the worst of all because they don't have pesky distractions like having to think about where their next meal is coming from. Or the mythical 'consequences' that poor people talk about. At least we'll always have the virus that causes affluenza.
Lack of consequences leads to lack of inhibition to conceal the worst aspects of humanity that most people would find shameful to exhibit.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @08:20PM (3 children)
According to your thinking, the "rich" are most likely to engage in risky, unsafe, diseased sex.
Therefore, the "rich" are the ones who need to be targeted for this vaccine.
And, the "rich" can pay for it themselves (as you say).
Ergo, there's no problem.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday March 06, @08:55PM (2 children)
You derail from your own statement that the Rich can restrain themselves. (therefore don't get HPV)
You ignore that I point out they are as human as everyone else, no better, but are sometimes unrestrained in showing the worst behavior. Because consequences. Or lack thereof.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @09:00PM
We can all see what was said. That is not what went down.
(Score: 2) by ilPapa on Tuesday March 06, @09:59PM
There is substantial evidence that the rich are considerably less human than everyone else.
Don't eat stuff of the sidewalk - Lux Interior
(Score: 3, Informative) by DannyB on Tuesday March 06, @08:20PM (9 children)
President Regan could have done a lot to stop, slow down, or merely educate about AIDS. For very little money. But the wrong people were getting it.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @08:26PM
Do you people even hear yourselves? You're nuts.
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @08:58PM
Do you people even hear yourselves? You're nuts.
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @09:09PM (1 child)
Do you people even hear yourselves? You're nuts.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Spook brat on Tuesday March 06, @09:58PM
FYI, your repeated posts are being marked redundant per the moderation guidelines. [soylentnews.org] Please read the sections titled "What is a Good Comment? A Bad Comment?", and "Be original:".
Travel the galaxy! Meet fascinating life forms... And kill them [schlockmercenary.com]
(Score: 2, Troll) by VLM on Tuesday March 06, @09:41PM (4 children)
I saw a documentary on that topic from PBS so its kinda leftist biased, but the summary is in the earliest days the .gov blew as much time and effort as they could and were told to fuck off by the gays who felt it was just persecution. The gays only came around and flipped to the other extreme after the death rate went insane high. When even the leftist documentaries look like that, the narrative that Reagan left them to die is pretty laughable.
Its not even a good meme. The right hears that, knows the leftists are trying to guilt trip them, and replies with a nice short "good" or "wrong people is in the eye of the beholder" or whatever.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @10:07PM (1 child)
That's not true. In the early days, they were focused only on the gay community, and basically used it to spur homophobia. The gay community is the only reason that the virus ever received any serious attention as the view by most folks was that it was just gays and drug users that were effected. It wasn't until years into the epidemic that anything meaningful was done about it.
After years of protests and bringing it up again and again and again, eventually the government started taking it seriously.
And no, the community was not responsible for holding research back for all those years.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Tuesday March 06, @11:37PM
That's both right and wrong. Many in the gay community were "committed" to indiscriminate sex (among willing partners). They were quite reluctant to accept advice on how to restrict the spread of AIDS. This isn't to say that they held back research, but they weren't willing to change dangerous patterns of behavior for quite awhile. So they (and needle sharing drug users) acted to significantly spread and intensify the AIDS epidemic for long after it became known.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 5, Informative) by ilPapa on Tuesday March 06, @10:07PM (1 child)
That is horseshit.
https://www.vox.com/2015/12/1/9828348/ronald-reagan-hiv-aids [vox.com]
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/mar/11/nancy-ronald-reagan-aids-crisis-first-lady-legacy [theguardian.com]
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/arts-and-entertainment/wp/2015/12/01/a-disturbing-new-glimpse-at-the-reagan-administrations-indifference-to-aids/?utm_term=.5da97d04537b [washingtonpost.com]
And thirty-plus years later, the GOP is still complete shit when it comes to AIDS:
https://www.politico.com/story/2016/08/under-pences-leadership-response-to-heroin-epidemic-criticized-as-ineffective-226759 [politico.com]
Don't eat stuff of the sidewalk - Lux Interior
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @10:29PM
Don't mind VLM, he is the resident neo-nazi-lite. He spews mind numbingly bad information and believes there is a conspiracy to keep whitey down.
TL:DR just mod down and move on
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday March 06, @09:01PM (8 children)
Even if this could be made freely available to teens in the US which seems unlikely . . . Good thing then that there are people who would want to make it illegal for kids to get this without their parents' consent or knowledge. That would prevent the parent from exercising some kind of right.
Hopefully most kids would have no reason to hide the fact that they get a vaccination.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @09:07PM
Indeed, parents are allowed to cut a chunk of flesh from the sexual organ of a completely healthy child.
(Score: 2) by Spook brat on Tuesday March 06, @09:40PM (4 children)
(sarcasm tag added for clarity)
That is one of the most interesting statements I've read in a long time, and I'm not sure what to make of it. I'm worried that anything I say will be a strawman attack, since I honestly don't comprehend your position. I'm going to lay out what the situation is as I see it; would you please explain where you see me going wrong?
Assumption: adults are competent to judge what medical procedures they want to receive in order to keep themselves healthy, and are responsible for their own health care.
Assumption: children are not competent to judge what care they need, and a responsible adult needs to oversee their care to keep the children healthy.
Observation: responsibility without authority is meaningless, therefore a child's legal guardians are granted authority to oversee all aspects of the child's medical care, including what care to reject. The guardians are held accountable legally for the outcomes of these decisions (neglect/abuse are both crimes and are prosecuted).
Observation: while different people mature at different rates, the law needs some way to distinguish adults from children, and imposes arbitrary (and unavoidably faulty for everyone) thresholds for emancipation into adulthood. Despite being arbitrary and universally unfair for the child, this clarifies and limits the accountability of the guardian: full responsibility and authority until the child reaches age of majority.
In the framework I just described, what legal guardian wouldn't be freaked out by hearing that someone injected something into their child without consulting the guardian? Would allowing such a thing make the guardian guilty of neglect?
Please explain what part of the above you think is inappropriate, because it's obvious you think there's some problem with it, and I can't fathom what it should be.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Tuesday March 06, @09:50PM (2 children)
As a practical matter all vaccines have side effects up to and including death, admittedly at low rates.
"We don't have to tell you that there's a 1 in 1e7 chance your kid would end up dead, so we didn't, so tough cookies, have a nice funeral" seems a weird protocol.
Also any parent knows the nightmare of getting school to not stand in the way of simple prescription medicines, but this gets a free pass, in fact its mandatory, because of a tangential relationship to whore like sex. You need a doctors note to administer freaking advil but this will be forced into your kids like it or not, which is just a little inconsistent.
Another oddity is the three hour parent and child concussion training and waiver form I have to sign for all sports including, I kid you not, track and field. But this is tangentially related to whore like sex lifestyle so you will not be informed nor require consent.
You can hand wave around all the poor impoverished kid sex stuff and with careful propaganda techniques it can be made to seem seems rational or crazy to oppose, but in comparison to other school relationships with medicine or school relationships with medical issues and consent, its totally bizarre.
(Score: 2) by Spook brat on Tuesday March 06, @10:01PM (1 child)
Travel the galaxy! Meet fascinating life forms... And kill them [schlockmercenary.com]
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday March 06, @11:04PM
I'm not too displeased with it seriously. It is the edge and corner cases I'm thinking of. Really, there are just some people who should not be parents.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday March 06, @11:07PM
I think you are right. I think that is the right place to put things.
But there are some bad parents that have kids more responsible than the parents are.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Tuesday March 06, @11:42PM
To clarify what I believe to be your point:
Unless the vaccine has been improved, it is only effective before you are exposed to the virus. So to be maximally effective, the vaccine needs to be given before the first sexual encounter. I'm not sure why they decided on 10 years rather than 2 years, but there's probably some reason. One reason might be that it's only effective for a few years after being given unless it's reinforced by exposure to the virus, but that's a guess...some vaccines work that way (see tetanus).
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Wednesday March 07, @01:28AM
It is widely available in the US. Most kids get it from their doctors. Especially as more people have insurance these days.
What's more, putting your kids at risk of getting cancer is bad parenting. Irresponsible at best and neglect at worst.
There's absolutely no reason to "hide" anything, unless there's something shameful about not wanting to contract cancer. Is there something shameful about that? I don't think so.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday March 06, @08:35PM (3 children)
Hmm ... so if we combine the two:
(Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Tuesday March 06, @08:50PM (2 children)
Good idea to get them started early understanding that they must pay for sex.
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Tuesday March 06, @09:22PM (1 child)
Tax the prostitutes!
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Wednesday March 07, @01:34AM
Ja cobber. Tell 'em send us hoors! Tousands and tousands of hoors. I marry 'em I betcha!" [archive.org]
(Score: 2, Disagree) by VLM on Tuesday March 06, @09:37PM (3 children)
Somewhat more practically and realistic:
1) Its success rate is only about 70%, and teens are stupid, so you know the inevitable result is "I got the shot I'm 100% bullet proof" leading to inevitable infection. Its almost medical malpractice, like teaching teens the best method of birth control is pulling out. Actually probably 10% of the teens are likely dumb enough to think they're on birth control or the vaccine magically is effective against gonorrhea, leading to lots of extra pregnancies and STDs. Given the general level of stupidity and rareness of the disease it "cures" I'm not sure the sum total of human suffering will lower because of this vaccine.
2) The problem isn't the cost, which is only $200 per person, but the aggregate of selling millions of doses at that price, where its billions in profit and of course uncountable government officials are getting kickbacks. Now they DO get kickbacks for everything so corruption does not prove its bad for you, but there are implications from history where some official making a quick buck does not imply safety for everyone else. F my constituents, I got my bribe. As a side dish, mysteriously, its one of the most expensive vaccinations in human history; isn't that fascinating that the best way to increase sales of a total ripoff would be government mandates to buy it?
3) Those cancers killed a lot of people in the past but have trended downward such that they're a rounding error. The odds of a woman dying of that in 1910 are actually depressing; the counts in 2010 are literally around lightning strike / meteor hitting head upon reentry. By the time a young chick in 2010 is "die of cancer" age, what will the numbers look like? For this, we're paying a lot of money and taking a lot of risk. How about I sell you the most expensive vest ever sold in human history, that will be required for all public school teachers to purchase, that is guaranteed to prevent death from goring horn attacks 70% of the time solely from Northern White Rhinos (which is about 3 animals away from extinction today)? How much money can I make off that fearmongering? Enough to pay off politicians to demand it, that's for sure.
4) No long term studies. None. Zero. All you literally have is prayer that they didn't fuck up. Actually we're rushing a long term study into place as fast as we can using the general public as involuntary test animals, which historically has been ethically and morally challenging. Luckily last century nothing bad ever happened medically like:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tuskegee_syphilis_experiment [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thalidomide [wikipedia.org]
So only a paranoid lunatic would suspect malfeasance, that never happens, well, maybe it happens every decade to tens of thousands but who cares theres profits to be made. But hey, if 100% of American women die or become sterile in, perhaps, 20 years, it was just an innocent unavoidable accident, and there's plenty of people who won't lament the loss, right?
I'm surprised how fast its being rushed into place for such a fringe disease, fastest in human history with the least long term testing. But hey, its only the health of our kids, what could possibly go wrong, LOL?
There are also engineering arguments like $200 of extra budget for better cafeteria food per kid would result in less malnutrition and obesity which surely will kill more kids than a declining disease. In terms of human lives saved, $200 of diabetes screening or diet education or gun safety or driving training would likely save more lives... I know all that matters is politicians kickbacks, but if we want to pretend its "for the kids own good" we're going to have to ignore that its really shitty allocation of limited resources.
(Score: 5, Informative) by ilPapa on Tuesday March 06, @10:12PM (2 children)
Good grief, you are such a dumb fuck. I mean if you google, the very first goddamn peer-reviewed article is titled: "Long-term efficacy and safety of human papillomavirus vaccination"
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4262378/ [nih.gov]
Don't eat stuff of the sidewalk - Lux Interior
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @10:56PM (1 child)
Don't bother with VLM, he is either a circle jerking jackass who refuses to acknowledge info that doesn't confirm his bias
OR
he is a professional troll account used to sow discord and make conservatives look exactly like their more negative caricatures
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Tuesday March 06, @11:46PM
The problem is, *some* conservatives, just like *some* liberals, are exactly like their more negative caricatures. I've met a few of both.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday March 06, @10:09PM (3 children)
Texas made this vaccine mandatory for Middle and High school attendance even before it was proven safe or effective in children, but that's another story.
(Score: 4, Informative) by ilPapa on Tuesday March 06, @10:13PM (1 child)
No, they didn't. It had been proven safe and effective, but the god-bothering jackoffs in Texas don't believe in science, so they just ran around saying, "There have been no studies!" because they don't believe in clinical studies.
Don't eat stuff of the sidewalk - Lux Interior
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday March 07, @12:51AM
Even the governor himself backtracked - after the fact (and the money was in-pocket):
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/rick-perry-reverses-himself-calls-hpv-vaccine-mandate-a-mistake/2011/08/16/gIQAM2azJJ_story.html?utm_term=.39bb8c7ceafe [washingtonpost.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 07, @12:41AM
Steers and queers, which one are you boy.
And people doubt that this site is semi-populated by bots....
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @11:37PM
I think I'd go for a more accurate headline like "Australia Could Become the First Country to Eradicate HPV". I'd think that there are quite a few other causes of cervical cancer apart from the human papilloma virus too, although it seems far and away the most common cause.