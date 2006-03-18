When Google agreed to buy Zagat for $151 million nearly seven years ago, the technology giant intended to bring the restaurant review empire into the digital age.

Now ownership of Zagat will change again — into the hands of an upstart restaurant review company that has harnessed smartphone apps, an Instagram hashtag and a texting recommendation service as parts of its path to growth.

That company, The Infatuation, announced on Monday that it would buy Zagat from Google. It did not disclose the amount.

"How often does an iconic brand like Zagat become available?" Chris Stang, a co-founder of The Infatuation and its chief executive, said in a telephone interview. "When you think about its history and what Zagat means to so many people, it's a huge opportunity."