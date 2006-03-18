from the now-I'm-getting-hungry dept.
Google to Sell Zagat to The Infatuation, an Upstart Review Site
When Google agreed to buy Zagat for $151 million nearly seven years ago, the technology giant intended to bring the restaurant review empire into the digital age.
Now ownership of Zagat will change again — into the hands of an upstart restaurant review company that has harnessed smartphone apps, an Instagram hashtag and a texting recommendation service as parts of its path to growth.
That company, The Infatuation, announced on Monday that it would buy Zagat from Google. It did not disclose the amount.
"How often does an iconic brand like Zagat become available?" Chris Stang, a co-founder of The Infatuation and its chief executive, said in a telephone interview. "When you think about its history and what Zagat means to so many people, it's a huge opportunity."
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Snort on Tuesday March 06, @08:39PM (8 children)
Tossed to the side of the road.
Getting purchased by Google may be a win for investors but suicide for the company/idea.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday March 06, @08:50PM (7 children)
Data acquired. Termination initiated.
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Tuesday March 06, @09:37PM (3 children)
The part I don't understand, what value did Zagat have other than a name? Was it really worth acquiring them for the raw text of reviews in the age of yelp?
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday March 06, @10:32PM
Its only because Google ignored Zagat that Yelp stole a march on them. So I suspect the buyer got a good deal.
Now if Google would just step into the telephone number documentation market and put all those crap reverse-phone number look up scams out of business that would be great.
Nothing I hate more than trying to find out who called me, only to find the ALLEGED answer hidden behind some revenue seeking paywall. Google had a start at this many years ago but abandoned it because unlisted number we getting captured/reported.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday March 07, @12:04AM (1 child)
> in the age of yelp?
Go ahead and tell me which Yelp reviews are the family, cousins, friends, competitors, building owners, delivery guy...
Frojack/Colo below also have examples of inherent bias of the reviews. And that's assuming that Yelp really did stop racketing people for optimized reviews.
I'll take the printed guide over Yelp any day. It might not be fully neutral, but it ain't the cesspool that Yelp is.
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Wednesday March 07, @12:47AM
When did you buy your last Zagat guide? Shit quality or no, I know that I personally just try to filter the readily available sources.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday March 06, @11:42PM (2 children)
"Mists of dreams drip along the nascent echo and love no more. End of line."
What I'm wondering is...wtf is Zagat again? Never fecking heard of it: really, is it worth $150million?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday March 06, @11:47PM (1 child)
When you go to your next few non-chain restaurants, look for a Zagat sticker or plaque near the door.
I've seen them, but I can see how its influence has waned as Yelp and others have taken over. Even the user reviews included with Google Maps are probably more relevant to people.
Next to die: the Michelin Guide [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Wednesday March 07, @12:52AM
bribesroyalty payments.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @10:36PM (4 children)
How do they make money, selling guidebooks?
Don't get me wrong, zagat is inifinitely better than yelp and their ilk, but how do they make their money? Michcelin Guide still has the snob appeal, and I suppose zagat, too, to some degree, but how do they actually stay in business?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by frojack on Tuesday March 06, @11:11PM (3 children)
Well, they don't, apparently.
What ever means they used to use to rate eateries is going out the window in favor of the App approach under new management.
And with that comes the rat-work of the competitors savaging the competition, the loud mouthed lout who got tossed out, and the woman who's pissed because her husband made eyes at the wait staff.
To get rid of that mess you just about have to dumb it down, get rid of the extensive verbiage in reviews all together.
Maybe go with simple ratings, perhaps down to the menu item level, and let the averages take over.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by c0lo on Tuesday March 06, @11:39PM (2 children)
Maybe that's just me, but after having a good time and unwind in a restaurant, the last thing in my mind is to open the mobile and rate the experience - this is what I was trying to get away from, right? The next day may be too late for a review, the event is already in the past, I may or may not even remember to do it.
On the other side, if having a bad experience, I might be tempted to give a negative rating right away
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Tuesday March 06, @11:59PM (1 child)
> the event is already in the past, I may or may not even remember to do it
If you didn't extensively detail your diner on social media, did it actually happen?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday March 07, @12:34AM
That the quux of the matter! The fscking tip of the ice-cube!!