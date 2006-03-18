from the you're-not-just-bored:-the-wall-clock-IS-slow dept.
Electric clocks on continental Europe that are steered by the frequency of the power system are running slow by up to 5 minutes since mid-January according to a news release from the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity ('entsoe'). The transmission system operators (TSOs) will set up a compensation program to correct the time in the future.
Many electric clocks rely on the transmission system frequency to provide a source that minimises long-term drift. Quartz crystals have good short term stability, but dreadful long term stability, so plant and machinery that requires power to be turned on or off at a specific time each day without maintenance over a long period historically used clocks slaved to the power-system frequency, which is kept long-term stable by the system operators to prevent problems in power generation and transmission across national and supra-national grids - for example, attempting to switch supplies to generators that are not synchronised to the grid frequency can severely damage the generator.
It is normal for transmission system operators to allow the frequency to drop slightly at periods of high demand, thus slowing clocks, but usually, the frequency is increased during periods of low demand to ensure the long-term average frequency remains stable.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday March 06, @10:25PM
I wonder what affect increasing reliance on Wind generators have on maintaining a grid frequency standard.
Solar, (I suspect) can simply sync to the grid since it is faking AC anyway, but wind turbines are running complex machinery that runs at a speed dictated by the wind. They have a lot of electronics trying to match the grid, but the wind pays no heed.
(Score: 2) by KilroySmith on Tuesday March 06, @10:30PM (21 children)
So why would the grid reduce frequency during high usage? It's not like reducing frequency is going to save any power, nor does it seem a necessary aspect of having insufficient power available. Low voltage, sure, but frequency?
Any power transmission experts wanna take a stab at it?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Geezer on Tuesday March 06, @10:38PM (12 children)
Short answer: grid switching requires near-perfect synchronization of feeders to minimize unexpected drastic load shifts and "motorizing" the slower feeder. Synchronization requires adjustment at the generating station, and big turbo-generators, while very stable thanks to inertia, don't generally have quick "throttle response". What we call "slip" is almost inevitable.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Tuesday March 06, @10:44PM (11 children)
This makes me wonder how well a power system based on DC would work, since you wouldn't need to worry about the synchronization problems inherent with AC. Now that DC-to-DC converters are relatively cheap and readily available (unlike in Edison's time), it should be perfectly feasible to have a DC electric power system with ~200V power at point-of-use, and higher voltage feeds running to buildings and feeding converters on each, and appliances powered either directly by 200VDC or using a converter to get a much lower voltage like for electronics.
Obviously, this isn't at all feasible due to inertia, I'm just wondering.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday March 06, @10:55PM (3 children)
DC would be great for many uses at the building level. One large DC power supply. Lots of appliances and electronics within a building powered by DC. But what voltage? Electronics wants low voltages. But a vacuum cleaner still needs a LOT of power, and even, say 48 v is going to require thicker wires for higher amperage.
AC can go through transformers. This makes it possible to trade off current for high voltages for long distance transmission of power.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Tuesday March 06, @11:00PM (2 children)
Holding your finger on a DC wire is a lot more dangerous than the same voltage at AC. Your muscles will "turn on" at DC and you cannot release the wire, whereas AC allows you to get away from the wire again.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Arik on Tuesday March 06, @11:05PM
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday March 06, @11:29PM
I don't think this is true, given that physiological muscle relaxation time (30-75 ms for half relaxation) is longer than half the period of the AC we are using (10 ms at 50hz).
We** are electrochemical beings, the reaction speed is governed by the mobility of ions in acquatic solutions.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Tuesday March 06, @10:56PM (3 children)
There is a difference for local and global distribution. Global distribution is only effective using very high voltages (keeps current down and therefore limits I^2R losses). The synchronization problem is simpler when you have an HVDC transport, which is employed several places. However, DC is very ineffective for local distribution because the losses for DC-DC and DC-AC conversion are higher than AC-AC transformations and it is a lot more expensive too. That is, until you hit your local server rack-space, where DC distribution is more effective (partly because of UPS simplification).
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Tuesday March 06, @11:07PM (1 child)
However, DC is very ineffective for local distribution because the losses for DC-DC and DC-AC conversion are higher than AC-AC transformations and it is a lot more expensive too.
I'm pretty sure this is no longer true. AC-AC transformation requires transformers, which are large, heavy hunks of iron and copper, both of which aren't that cheap (esp. copper). DC-DC conversion uses semiconductors, electronic control circuitry, and not so much metal, mainly some relatively small inductors. Take a look at the power supply in any computer now; it's really a DC-DC converter with a rectifier for the AC side (which is why it doesn't care if you feed it 120VAC or 240VAC).
Basically, AC is obsolete thanks to modern power electronics. Your post sounds like it would have been exactly right circa 1990, but things have changed a lot since then.
(Score: 2) by jdccdevel on Wednesday March 07, @12:40AM
I'm not an electrical engineer, but my understanding is that a PC power supply built that way works because the wattages required are relatively low, such that semiconductors can handle them without burning up.
Try running a whole house's, (or an entire neighborhood's!) worth of power through a cheap semiconductor and I'm pretty sure you won't even be able to find the pieces after it explodes.
I know high voltage, high amperage DC to DC is possible, but it's still very expensive. Economies of scale may fix that... but that is nonetheless the case today. And there's no escaping the fact that high-voltage, high amperage currents would be required to provide enough wattage to run a house.
Even something as simple as a switch will wear out faster when used for DC current (AC current reduces contact wear due to arcing.)
Saying AC is obsolete flatly ignores all the uses for AC power that primarily don't involve electronics. (Appliances, heaters, machine tools, welders, fans, etc)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 07, @12:08AM
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday March 06, @10:56PM
DC long haul power lines are becoming a thing, as large scale EFFICIENT converter plants are becoming feasible.
Lots of DC lines are used in offshore Wind Turbines because AC underwater cables are so lossy.
They put the converter stations on-shore to feed the grid.
(Score: 2) by number11 on Wednesday March 07, @12:30AM (1 child)
And it did exist, of course. That was what Edison built in the US (cue nasty PR battle between Edison as a DC proponent, and Westinghouse/Tesla as AC proponents). And there were places (parts of NYC, at least) that had DC until the mid-20th century. Cheap (tube) AC-DC radios were common ("All American Five", nasty things, chassis was hot to ground, filament voltages selected to work all in series at 115V).
One negative to DC: power switches must be much beefier. AC quenches the arc, but DC tries to keep it going.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 07, @01:00AM
I was in a warehouse building near Boston Chinatown in the late 1970s -- the freight elevator was DC. When the DC service finally ended around 1980, the building owner decommissioned that elevator (building no longer used for heavy freight.)
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 06, @10:40PM
Those giant spinning generators slow down under heavier loads and the line frequency is directly proportional to the rotation rate of the generators.
(Score: 3, Informative) by BsAtHome on Tuesday March 06, @10:42PM (5 children)
A higher degree of load will slow the generator (drag) and therefore reduce the line frequency. To increase the transfer of energy you need to "push" the voltage/current curve, which must be done by leading the curve and that means pushing the frequency upward.
The trick is to keep a constant frequency, which is a hell of a job because most of the EU is interconnected and runs synchronized. Just, for a moment, imagine the problems you have in a synchronized system when there is 2000...2500 km between endpoints; the phase @50 Hz is reversed at that distance. That means that pushing at one end will be seen at the other end quite some time later. The next problem is that the transmission lines have a limited capacity. Pushing beyond that capacity will trip a breaker, generate hell and may cascade.
So, if one (outer) edge has too little capacity, then the other systems cannot push back hard enough or they will trip an intermediate line. Therefore, the frequency will drop due to higher demand than possible supply. Otherwise you must take the edge off the synchronized system, which is a lot more problematic than you might think.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday March 06, @10:59PM (2 children)
Stupid speed of light is to blame for needing to build generation plants somewhat close(er) to the load than across the continent.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Tuesday March 06, @11:04PM (1 child)
It is actually much worse... the phase relation changes more rapidly in practice because there are many intermediate stations. And yes, the speed of light is a harsh and unforgiving mistress.
The phase is not a problem as such, but the group-delay is, which makes the control-system much more complex to keep stable.
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Wednesday March 07, @01:00AM
Electricity in wire* doesn't travel at the speed of light. Just something approaching the speed of light.
* Talking about propagation of the electric field. The electrons move at a much slower speed.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Tuesday March 06, @11:02PM (1 child)
Sounds like they need to not be as interconnected, at least with AC transmission lines, and perhaps instead use HVDC to join different systems or regional grids.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 07, @01:00AM
HVDC seems to be the choice for water based connections, and also becoming the norm for new land based ones as well as adapter between regions.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday March 06, @11:06PM
I don't think they are throttling to a lower frequency on purpose, it's actually the natural response of the grid on overload. Take the example of a mechanical to electrical generator, when you draw more power, the mechanical source has to work harder.
You know what a car engine does when you start to climb a slope. If you floored the throttle but your load is too heavy for the engine's power, the RPM (thus frequency) is going to drop anyway.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Justin Case on Tuesday March 06, @10:48PM (1 child)
There's no need to get excited about this. The authorities are taking care of everything, so you may return to your favorite entertainment.
That rumor you heard -- the one where Grandpa's electric alarm clock must be "phased" out so that everyone has to buy internet-of-things alarm clocks with ntp clients -- that's just another distraction coming from the usual troublemakers. They will be dealt with.
Again, remain calm. Everything is proceeding according to The Plan.
Don't expect government to fix anything. Government gives corporations permission to exist and limited liability.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday March 06, @10:59PM
Going for the humor, and missing badly, but YES, this is a long solved problem just about everywhere in the world that has an actual grid.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday March 07, @12:28AM
> Quartz crystals have good short term stability, but dreadful long term stability
A sub-$ cheap crystal will run 50ppm over its lifetime ... Resultant clock would be off 4.3s per day, or 5 minutes every 69 days.
For $10, you can divide that by at least 3, giving you barely a minute a month
Depending on frequency, you can get 2.5ppm for about $50 (YMMV). That's 2.5ppm over a 15-year lifespan. Talk about dreadful stability...
And its more to get a Stratum-1 clock, but you can grab a GPS and antenna for pretty cheap if receiving RF isn't an issue.
It's been really cold in Europe, and power companies may have let the frequency drift a bit to help handle the extra demand, which lasted much longer and got the grid much closer to capacity than your average TV pickup [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Wednesday March 07, @12:47AM
Shitty consumer quartz crystals kept in-doors (temperature and humidity wise) on the typical EU national grid barely drift half a minute a month (10ppm/32kHz) and won't fail for a good decade. e.g. Look in eBay for "programmable relay switch timer 220v 16a" and you'll find 4$ wall mounted units that let you turn your water heater on and off and keep the time with 5ppm RTCs. There's 7$ units going into the rail (DIN or whatever) with all the implied protections that do 30amps.
Industrial RTCs go well into the 1.5-3ppm between -50C to +80C. Military grade RTCs are said to lower this to 0.5-1.0ppm between -50C to 90C.
Honestly you'd think after making a career off cleaning up harmonics and correcting the power factor, industrial EEs will know better than to trust the grid to keep timing and would switch to a digital solution.
