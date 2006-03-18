from the sweet-subject dept.
The American College of Physicians has issued less strict guidelines for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes, but some doctors and groups like the American Diabetes Association stand by accepted practices:
A major medical association today suggested that doctors who treat people with Type 2 diabetes can set less aggressive blood sugar targets. But medical groups that specialize in diabetes sharply disagree.
Half a dozen medical groups have looked carefully at the best treatment guidelines for the 29 million Americans who have Type 2 diabetes and have come up with somewhat differing guidelines.
The American College of Physicians has reviewed those guidelines to provide its own recommendations [open, DOI: 10.7326/M17-0939] [DX], published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. It has decided that less stringent goals are appropriate for the key blood sugar test, called the A1C.
(Score: 2, Funny) by cocaine overdose on Wednesday March 07, @01:34AM (1 child)
Is there a reason why ketogenic diets aren't tried as a first line before ponying up that metformin and raking in the insurance money?
"He [Dr. George Grunberger] says that is based on a misinterpretation of old studies conducted for purposes other than setting optimal blood sugar levels."
Am I misreading the ACP guidelines? All studies for A1C levels are, at the very latest, 10 years old. With many being within the last five years. Maybe it's my A1C of 23%, but I can distinctly make out a pair of hands being rubbed.
(Score: 2) by Kawumpa on Wednesday March 07, @09:37AM
While changes in lifestyle and diet can often work wonders, you are forgetting the major obstacle to this course of action: No, not big pharma, patients. It's true that many patients wouldn't need any medication at all, it's just that far too many lack intelligence and motivation to completely change habits acquired over the course of (often) decades when a pill will do. It's just easier.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday March 07, @04:37AM (1 child)
That's not an argument to authority either; presumably, the people who spend time on diabetes know diabetes better than the generalists. If they say relaxing the standards is a bad idea, I will trust them. I've seen what diabetes does to people in the late stages.
(Score: 2) by Kawumpa on Wednesday March 07, @09:31AM
I would generally agree with your sentiment, but recently cardiologists convinced me how flawed this argument can be. There recently was a documentary by French director Anne Georget about cholesterol and the flawed/questionable science behind statins. Cardiologists here condemned the documentary for how it allegedly misrepresented the successes of statins in preventing cardiac events. While this is true, the statements neglected to mention that statin use comes with an increased diabetes risk. So, while the use of statins may be benefical for patients with a history of cardio-vascular problems, the increased risk of developing diabetes in otherwise healthy patients, ie. just increased levels of LDL (which in itself says almost nothing about a patients health, especially not about cause and effect; see eg. the "french paradox"), makes a strong argument against using statins in those cases. To make a long story short: Sometimes experts fail to see and/or mention the whole picture due to tunnel vision and scientific reductionism.