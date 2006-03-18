from the The-fat-lady-has-sung dept.
The late Russ Solomon radically changed retail music until the arrival of digital music players, streaming, online retailers, and late-stage big box stores all combined to cut deeply into the market. Now he, like music stores in general, has passed on:
A pioneer who was admired by employees and competitors alike, Solomon made Tower a $1 billion-a-year business stretching from Boston to Bogota, Colombia, with major outposts in Tokyo and London. He operated on a philosophy that was obvious to him but extraordinary for its day: Build big stores and pack them with as much music as possible. The company eventually branched into books and video.
The Rolling Stone also had this quote from a 2015 documentary on Solomon and his stores:
"You find the people that get their shit together, who get the job done, regardless of how much fun they have — and you leave 'em alone," Hanks told Rolling Stone of Tower Records' laissez-faire management style. "It's pretty dangerous, but it works for the era and for the music business. Russ kept finding himself in the right place, at the right time, with the right attitude."
Over-expansion played a large role in the stores going under.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 07, @03:29AM
(Score: 3, Interesting) by ilPapa on Wednesday March 07, @03:41AM
All in all, that does not sound like such a bad way to go out.
(Score: 3, Informative) by mendax on Wednesday March 07, @03:41AM (2 children)
Tower Records should never have gone bankrupt. I alone spent enough there to keep them in business!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by FatPhil on Wednesday March 07, @07:22AM (1 child)
So all my money went to "Andy's Records", which was local-ish and independent, and seemed to be run with the same kind of hands-off management as Tower. Some stores even had 2nd-hand stores-within-stores, that was my thang. It too is kaput.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 07, @12:14PM
When I still lived in the Fatherland I used to spend large parts of my (then pitiful) salary at Spillers Records. They're still there, although the website looks almost as old as the shop itself: https://www.spillersrecords.co.uk/ [spillersrecords.co.uk] .
(Score: 2) by Hawkwind on Wednesday March 07, @04:25AM
In Sacramento we had all the Towers, records, books, posters, jeans, shoes. The first three made for good times. Last year a Jewish deli opened up downtown that is named after him, Solomon’s Delicatessen.
(Score: 0, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 07, @04:35AM (1 child)
Yeah, right, that's what brought brick-and-mortar record stores into extinction.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 07, @07:10AM