Computer Scientists May Have Solved the Mystery Behind the 'Sonic Attacks' in Cuban Embassy

PastTense writes:

"A team of computer scientists from the University of Michigan may have solved the mystery behind strange sounds heard by American diplomats in Havana, who later suffered a variety of medical disorders.

Professor Kevin Fu and members of the Security and Privacy Research Group at the University of Michigan say they have an explanation for what could have happened in Havana: two sources of ultrasound — such as listening devices — placed too close together could generate interference and provoke the intense sounds described by the victims."

Computer scientists may have solved the mystery behind the 'sonic attacks' in Cuba

This is an update of previous stories here:
US Embassy Employees in Cuba Possibly Subjected to 'Acoustic Attack'
U.S. State Department Pulls Employees From Cuba, Issues Travel Warning Due to "Sonic Attacks"
A 'Sonic Attack' on Diplomats in Cuba? These Scientists Doubt It

US Embassy Employees in Cuba Possibly Subjected to 'Acoustic Attack' 12 comments

An Anonymous Coward writes:

The US believes several State Department employees at the US embassy in Havana were subjected to an "acoustic attack" using sonic devices that left at least two with such serious health problems they needed to be brought back to the US for treatment, several senior State Department officials told CNN. One official said the employees could have suffered permanent hearing loss as a result.

The employees affected were not at the same place at the same time, but suffered a variety of physical symptoms since late 2016 which resembled concussions.

Conspiracy theory fodder, or actually possible?

alt links:
https://archive.fo/yZB5q
https://web.archive.org/web/20170809231552/http://edition.cnn.com/2017/08/09/politics/us-cuba-acoustic-attack-embassy/index.html

U.S. State Department Pulls Employees From Cuba, Issues Travel Warning Due to "Sonic Attacks" 15 comments

takyon writes:

State Department orders nonessential diplomats and families out of Cuba following mysterious attacks

The US State Department is pulling out all families of employees and nonessential personnel from Cuba, after a string of mysterious attacks against US diplomats.

Several US officials tell CNN that 21 US diplomats and family members became ill after apparent sonic attacks. The American embassy will continue to operate with a 60% reduction in staff. The officials said the US will stop issuing visas in Cuba effective immediately because of the staff reductions and the decision is not described as a retaliatory measure. Officials say there will still be consular officials in the embassy available to assist US citizens in Cuba.

The State Department is also issuing a travel warning, urging Americans not to travel to Cuba because they could also be at risk as some of the attacks against diplomats have taken place at hotels where Americans stay, a senior State Department official told reporters Friday.

Also at the Miami Herald, BBC, and NYT:

Some of those attacked have suffered significant injuries, with symptoms including hearing loss, dizziness, tinnitus, balance and visual problems, headache, fatigue, cognitive issues and difficulty sleeping. But despite an intensive investigation by the F.B.I., the cause and perpetrators of the attacks remain a mystery, with some experts speculating that some kind of sonic weapon or faulty surveillance device may have been at fault.

Related: US Embassy Employees in Cuba Possibly Subjected to 'Acoustic Attack'

A 'Sonic Attack' on Diplomats in Cuba? These Scientists Doubt It 41 comments

Phoenix666 writes:

The State Department has not provided further details about the medical condition of the affected staffers. But government officials have suggested anonymously that the diplomats may have been assaulted with some sort of sonic weapon.

Experts in acoustics, however, say that's a theory more appropriate to a James Bond movie.

Sound can cause discomfort and even serious harm, and researchers have explored the idea of sonic weaponry for years. But scientists doubt a hidden ultrasound weapon can explain what happened in Cuba.

"I'd say it's fairly implausible," said Jürgen Altmann, a physicist at the Technische Universität Dortmund in Germany and an expert on acoustics.

Once again, the New York Times gets it wrong. James Bond is not the movie genre they're looking for.

mrpg also brings us this less-critical AP report, What Americans Heard in Cuba Attacks: The Sound.

  by takyon on Wednesday March 07, @06:16AM

    by takyon (881) on Wednesday March 07, @06:16AM

    Warning: Contains acoustic vibrations that may cause severe brain damage. [youtube.com]

  by tftp on Wednesday March 07, @06:24AM

    by tftp (806) on Wednesday March 07, @06:24AM
    First, why the listening devices suddenly stopped listening and started outperforming the best tweeters on the market. Second, what kind if portable thermonuclear battery powers their continuous exercises? Third, quo bono? Fourth, as these devices must be still in the walls of the Embassy, why don't the scientists just go there and find them? (Ultrasound couldn't be beamed from afar, as we read in the previous installment.)

    by Arik on Wednesday March 07, @06:27AM

      by Arik (4543) on Wednesday March 07, @06:27AM
      Well, only the US State Department has access to go tear up the walls of the embassy looking for these things. Which presumably they have done, on many occasions.

      But if this hypothesis is correct, that's what they should do, tear it apart inch by inch if they have to in order to find these things, do a post-mortem, and potentially revise our understanding of physics.
      by frojack on Wednesday March 07, @06:43AM

        by frojack (1554) on Wednesday March 07, @06:43AM

        Hire some apprentice interior decorator with a stud / metal / wire detector from the home Depot and find them for 8.75 per hour.

      by tftp on Wednesday March 07, @06:44AM

        by tftp (806) on Wednesday March 07, @06:44AM
        I doubt that only plumbers and electricians employed by the State Department are allowed to work on the building. But whoever they are, please, please go there with all their microphones and solve the mystery. IMO, the sounds are just wind whistling in the cracks or on external adornments (they have a huge sign outside.) I hear such a whistle every day in my car, as there is a small hole in the plastic frame of the right mirror :-) The embassy is also extended toward the sea, allowing wind from any direction. This theory explains the local nature of generated sounds, their power, and their intermittent nature.

        by Arik on Wednesday March 07, @07:07AM

          by Arik (4543) on Wednesday March 07, @07:07AM
          After reading TFA I found that they're proposing the listening devices are not at the embassy, but at a motel and some residences. Precisely because they do, in fact, have very tight security at the embassy. Outside plumbers etc. may well enter the building at times, but they are not left unsupervised, and there are large ares where they would not be allowed under any circumstances. I have no doubt that if necessary the embassy will indeed fly in a plumber with a security clearance, although it's generally possible to avoid the need with a little planning.
    by c0lo on Wednesday March 07, @07:58AM

      by c0lo (156) on Wednesday March 07, @07:58AM

      why don't the scientists just go there and find them?

      Say... what now?
      Read once again TFT(itle) and tell me when was the last time you saw a computer scientist touching the hardware.
      Listen, isn't it enough their genius found the explanation without visiting the site and with little knowledge of physics and human physiology? You really want them to get (oh, the horror) their hands dirty?

  by anubi on Wednesday March 07, @06:49AM

    by anubi (2828) on Wednesday March 07, @06:49AM

    Likely its ultrasonic presence detectors. I am quite sensitive to these... Nausea results.

    I know of several others who react to them the same way. Kinda a sharp pain that you can't say where it is. Its somewhere in my head.

    There was one department store where I went to university I avoided for that reason. They would not turn the emitter off during the day. Then I discovered many female students had similar reactions. But not so much among the males.

  by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 07, @07:06AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 07, @07:06AM

    Nobody ever ran one regularly in the embassy?

(1)