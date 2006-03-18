from the ceding-seeding dept.
TorrentFreak reports on the closure of SeedStuff, a once popular "seedbox". Seedboxes are remote servers available for rent that can download and upload using BitTorrent, and store files for users to download anonymously later:
"The private trackers gamified seeding and rewarded their best members, this is what really paved the way for seedboxes. The users felt a need to compete and often did not have access to the means to do so, but could contract these machines out to help them succeed. The demand for seedboxes started in about 2010, which I think you will see coincided with a huge spike of private tracker activity."
SeedStuff says its initial aim was to improve user experience by not following the decision by many existing providers to "stuff as many users as possible" into each server. Restricting each unit to a maximum of four users and accepting just a small profit on each, the service grew while gaining support from customers.
"At our peak, we serviced over 4000 customers per month. Our total email database was well over 10,000 customer accounts. We did not monitor bandwidth or user activities as we felt this to be intrusive. We only dealt with server providers who offered unlimited bandwidth so that we were able to allow for the best user experience without limits," the company explains.
But after several years of growth, SeedStuff noticed a change. In addition to suffering a painful database crash caused by a host and a failed backup regime, in 2015 the company observed a shift in user patterns. "We noticed around this time that streaming services had started to become mainstream in almost every home and people were simply not using our services anymore. The main cancellation reason for the last three years has been 'Not needed anymore'," SeedStuff notes.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 07, @08:29AM
Once the transition from personal computers to toys is complete, and torrenting will be considered an act of terrorism (wait it already is), you will miss your seedbox a lot.
Me? I have enough free as in freedom stuff to go by. Pirating is still abiding to the system. I either "buy" and download, or ignore altogether.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by beckett on Wednesday March 07, @10:19AM
If i ran a seedbox it would at least have a Plex server so i could stream my downloads; the good seedbox companies preinstall this and many other quality-of-life-improvements to make a seedbox slot extremely useful. SFTP to mirror your porn locally is so 2013
(Score: 2) by pendorbound on Wednesday March 07, @01:55PM
Seems like it would be safe to conclude the following was correct: "People are willing to pay for content. If you price it reasonably and make it easier to get than pirated, people will preferentially pay rather than pirate."