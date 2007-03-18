from the here-be-dragons dept.
World-first firing of air-breathing electric thruster
In a world-first, an ESA-led team has built and fired an electric thruster to ingest scarce air molecules from the top of the atmosphere for propellant, opening the way to satellites flying in very low orbits for years on end.
[...] Replacing onboard propellant with atmospheric molecules would create a new class of satellites able to operate in very low orbits for long periods. Air-breathing electric thrusters could also be used at the outer fringes of atmospheres of other planets, drawing on the carbon dioxide of Mars, for instance.
"This project began with a novel design to scoop up air molecules as propellant from the top of Earth's atmosphere at around 200 km altitude with a typical speed of 7.8 km/s," explains ESA's Louis Walpot.
A complete thruster was developed for testing the concept by Sitael in Italy, which was performed in a vacuum chamber in their test facilities, simulating the environment at 200 km altitude.
(Score: 2) by UncleSlacky on Wednesday March 07, @11:11AM
Finally! About time the electrokinetic/ionocraft/lifter/"Biefeld-Brown" technology was adapted for use in space.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biefeld-Brown_effect [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 07, @11:21AM (4 children)
Will this allow ISS to stay in orbit, without frequent fuel resupplies?
(Score: 2) by beckett on Wednesday March 07, @12:05PM
the mean height of ISS is just above 400km [heavens-above.com]; the project only tested at height of 200km, which was about as high as Sputnik-1 got.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday March 07, @12:39PM (2 children)
No, the air acts as a propelant, the spent energy is electric. You'll need to supply the electricity somehow.
If you think PV panels, there's a trade-off: the panels will create drag.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Wednesday March 07, @01:30PM
Even scooping up gas molecules adds drag.
However, integrated conformal PV panels can be designed on such that they don't add drag.
All of this is a balancing act. If the sum total of the thrust generated by gas molecules + impetus added by the electrical system is greater than the drag, and can be directed where it needs to go, the system can work.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday March 07, @01:45PM
I was thinking of a new generation of satellites with hypersonic aero-design like a Blackbird... lay the PV panels along the body, might not be enough to keep it up (7-8km/s aerodrag has got to be a bitch to overcome...) but maybe with a nice hot plutonium pile onboard...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 07, @12:07PM
No mention about the achieved thrust though. Anyone here who has more info?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 07, @12:14PM
It looks more like a Hall thruster [wikimedia.org] than an ion thruster [wikimedia.org].
Note [esa.int] the annular channel and the cathode on the side.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday March 07, @01:27PM
Will be impressive, indeed, if the thruster doesn't have to be as large as the spacecraft itself.
When you're "in atmosphere" that can be used for thrust, it's also going to be hypersonically dragging on the satellite body. I don't see any way this could work on the existing ISS - maybe something shaped like the SR-71...