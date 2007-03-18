from the imaginary-property dept.
Today on this March 6, 2018, this Reuters article describes:
BlackBerry Ltd on Tuesday filed a patent infringement lawsuit against social media platforms Facebook Inc and its units WhatsApp and Instagram.
BlackBerry said Facebook and its companies developed "competing applications that improperly used BlackBerry's mobile messaging intellectual property".
There are more details on the lawsuit at Ars Technica:
BlackBerry, the once-great smartphone maker that exited the hardware business in 2016, is suing Facebook for patent infringement. BlackBerry owns a portfolio of broad software patents that cover some of the most basic features of modern smartphone messaging services—and the company says it wants Facebook to pay up.
[...] BlackBerry began its own campaign of patent litigation in 2016, suing the little-known Android phone maker BLU and the Internet telephony company Avaya. BLU agreed to pay up last year, and BlackBerry is now moving on to Facebook—potentially a much more lucrative target.
BlackBerry is asserting seven software patents against Facebook, and they're remarkably broad:
- Patent 7,372,961 covers the concept of generating a cryptographic key by choosing a pseudorandom number and then checking if it is "less than order q prior to reducing mod q." If it is, the key is used. If not, another key is chosen at random and the process repeats.
- Patent 8,209,634 covers the concept of using icons with numeric badges to signal the arrival of new messages.
- Patent 8,279,173 covers the concept of tagging people in photos using an auto-completing search box.
- Patent 8,301,713 covers the concept of marking a significant lull in a text message conversation by inserting a timestamp reflecting the time of the next message.
- Patent 8,429,236 covers the concept of changing how a mobile device sends messages depending on whether they're being actively read by the recipient's device. For example, if updates aren't being read in real time, then the sending device may be able to conserve power by sending messages in batches rather than one at a time.
- Patent 8,677,250 covers the concept of tying a messaging service and a game application together so that a user playing a game can send messages to contacts on the messaging app that includes updates on the player's progress in the game.
- Patent 9,349,120 covers the concept of muting a message thread.
How fitting it is that today is the 15th anniversary of the SCO vs IBM lawsuit.
(Score: 5, Informative) by fyngyrz on Wednesday March 07, @02:24PM (33 children)
Software patents need to go.
That is all.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by west on Wednesday March 07, @03:14PM (11 children)
yeah i also want to pirate windows
(Score: 5, Informative) by DannyB on Wednesday March 07, @03:20PM (8 children)
I only use Windows at work because I'm paid to do so, and I'm not responsible for maintaining it. Despite that, I still have Linux at work on VMs. In other words, you can pay me to use Windows. But what would be the reason to pirate it? It would be like putting a security lock on the trash container to prevent theft of its contents.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Wednesday March 07, @05:18PM (7 children)
I see windows as a gaming console. Beyond that, yeah: why use it?
But wine on Linux is great!
That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have.
(Score: 3, Informative) by DannyB on Wednesday March 07, @07:50PM (6 children)
It may be great.
In actual practice, if I'm provided a very nice Windows workstation that is maintained by someone else, I'm fine with it. I would never own one, and never have. But the fact is, I've used Windows at work for years. For what I do, it is generally reliable and stable. It works. As long as it is "turnkey" for me and I don't have to "learn Windows", then I'm okay with that. (And they replace workstations every three years.)
It just needs to run Eclipse, GIMP, Inkscape, LiberOffice, FireFox, Chrome, Tomcat, SCiTE, VLC, and various other open source softwaare. And it fills this role fine. So I don't need to complain. As long as I can print. Access the file servers. Use Outlook. And other corporate applications (which now seem to all be web based), I'm good.
I'm in an organization where they manage a fleet of nearly 5,000 Windows, scattered in offices all over the US and Canada. They seem to know what they are doing.
I've got an $11,000 box in my own office room (feet away from me) that runs Windows Data Center Edition (cost about $6,000, eg, that Windows license cost more than half the total cost of the box). [But we get volume discounts.] I can create unlimited Windows VMs on it without any pesky Windows licensing or activation issues. It goes without saying I can create Linux VMs on it without licensing issues. [But I could have done that with VirtualBox instead of Hyper-V.]
At work, I don't run Linux on any bare metal. I don't really need Wine. I have real Windows. I also have real Linux, just on a very nice VM.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday March 07, @08:26PM (5 children)
Sounds a lot like my workplace: Windows on the desktop, Linux in a VM. Windows itself seems to work OK, however it's still Win7, for now. They're moving to Win10. Some people who have already been moved are reporting a lot of problems.
Are you still on Win7? You might in for some real "fun" when your company "upgrades".
Windows is OK as long as you have full-time administrators keeping it working for you, but it really isn't good for home users because it needs too much maintenance and has too many problems. If it were really that reliable, services like Geek Squad wouldn't exist.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 07, @08:31PM
not true; geeksquad makes their money from the fbi.
also, windows 10 took away most admin control and replaced it with feel good errors and the illusion of controls, but the real control is gone. its perfect for people that don't know and don't care.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday March 07, @09:18PM (3 children)
I'm on Win 10 Enterprise Edition. It seems to work fine. But . . . for corporations, we get different things than consumers. For example, I have absolutely no reason to use the Windows Store.
We pay obscene amounts of money for corporate antivirus software. Again, it is completely invisible to me -- other than I can right click on any file / folder and pick to scan it RIGHT NOW. Windows Update is also pretty much invisible to me except for occasional requirements to reboot.
Despite how a lot of workstations are "locked down", developers (Woo hoo!) always get local Administrator access. So I can install software.
I completely agree that no home user should have to suffer Windows. But in a corporate environment, with paid staff that have a full time job to keep this crap working, it actually works pretty well.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday March 07, @09:25PM (2 children)
Well, that crap isn't really the same crap that home users are using either. A big, big factor here is the forced updates that home users (and "pro" editions too) get, which make their computers unusable during the update process and force reboots. The enterprise version doesn't have that garbage. Of course, with this, it's up to each organization how to deal with updates, so some places are better than others.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday March 07, @09:34PM (1 child)
I believe we have our own central windows update servers. In principle, I know some people I could ask to find out more. I know that through the policy mechanism they can selectively push out updates or installs to various groups that should get them. (eg, all HR people get this software. All support people get this software. All professional services, all sales, all developers, etc, etc get specialized software for various purposes.)
We also have specialized boxes (somewhere) that filter external mail entering our mail system. Those reject insane amounts of spam. I heard the figure a few years back, but don't remember it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 07, @10:28PM
Check the registry if your really interested.
HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Software\Policies\Microsoft\Windows\WindowsUpdate\
WUServer Reg_sv key should contain the IP of the WSUS server.
https://github.com/vFense/vFenseAgent-win/wiki/Registry-keys-for-configuring-Automatic-Updates-&-WSUS [github.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 07, @05:50PM
You should look up the difference between patents and copyright.
(Score: 3, Disagree) by WizardFusion on Wednesday March 07, @03:16PM (16 children)
They need to stay, but only have a life of 3 years, then are open.
This gives the holders time to make a product and make money.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by DannyB on Wednesday March 07, @03:34PM (12 children)
I think software should be protected by copyright and not by patent. Software patents need to go.
Software patents are ridiculous. They end up protecting very basic ideas that are easy to implement. This Blackberry lawsuit is an example. Messaging? Really? Doesn't this go back to text messaging, usenet, CompuServe, AOL, BBSes, SMS, IM, Google Hangouts. What exactly did Blackberry invent that Facebook infringes? Other than some obscure hand waving explanation that they can technically get away with because the system is broken.
Before software patents are allowed to stay in any form, including your 3 years, the system first needs to be reformed quite seriously.
Another example. Apple's lawsuit against Samsung. Bouncy scrolling? Slide to unlock?
Let's just take Slide To Unlock. Before iPhone there were candy bar phones and flip phones. Now flip phones present an obvious way to know to unlock, when you flip open the phone. On a candy-bar phone, you would press some unlikely combination of keys to unlock. Now suppose an engineer is presented with the problem of how to unlock a modern smart phone. You have an "activate" button, and a touchscreen. Clearly, the activate button can be pressed accidentally. So what do you do? The OBVIOUS examples are:
1. Some kind of simple gesture, such as a swipe in some direction.
2. enter a PIN or password
Slightly less obvious:
3. The modern pattern of lines connecting dots
Example 1 is obvious to anyone presented with the basic problem -- even if you've never seen an iPhone. You understand that the touchscreeen can respond to gestures. And a highly unlikely one is to swipe a certain way on the screen, guided by images underneath drawn on the screen. Such as a picture of a slider.
I understand why Apple was upset that others were able to write their own software (Android) and build a market where all OEMs could participate, and all mobile network operators could participate, and all third party developers could participate without paying Apple for the privilege of bowing down to be privileged to be permitted to write for Apple's platform. But the world doesn't work that way. One would think Apple would figure this out when Windows became a de-facto standard on all non-Apple PCs, sold by any dealers who wanted to sell them (back when PCs were sold by dealers), and anyone could write software for them without getting any permission.
Back to the topic: I don't really see any way to reform software patents. Your 3 year proposal simply means the abuse is shortened to 3 years.
The scope of what could be covered by a software patent needs to be severely limited.
The fact that software patents exist at all means that You and I cannot write any software at all without a lawyer. Because we might violate some patent that we don't even know exists. Even if it were only for 3 years. The liability is REAL.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Wednesday March 07, @05:48PM (3 children)
The patent office is just not doing their jobs.
Patents are intended to protect an invention. The concept of invention is that you come up with something new and non-trivial, which makes a significant (positive or negative) difference compared to what was before.
Most of the listed patents fail that test. They are minor experience optimizations, which most engineers working in that field would eventually implement. They are not inventions worthy of decade-long protection.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Wednesday March 07, @08:47PM (2 children)
> The patent office is just not doing their jobs.
I'll say. They have incentive not to seriously vet patents. Their revenue is directly proportional to the amount of patent applications. So if by being very lax they give hope to businesses that getting a patent is easy, and get patent trolls into a fever over a patent rush, a grab to patent every idea under the sun, and also scare others into getting defensive patents, they bring in more revenue.
> Patents are intended to protect an invention.
It's even narrower than that. They're supposed to protect an implementation, a physical device, that does something novel. It was too short a conceptual step between that and protecting an idea, and that step was taken when the US allowed the patenting of software alone. Otherwise, it would. be impractical to patent software. It would have to be separately patented on PCs, MacIntoshes, Raspberry Pis, Xboxes, and maybe even Commodore 64s and Turing machines, as well as every other computer system capable of executing the algorithm.
(Score: 2) by VanessaE on Wednesday March 07, @10:49PM
Too late. That already happened, after a fashion. A software patent on XOR'ing the crosshairs for some old CAD system (so that it can be drawn and moved around non-destructively) is why C64 and relatives have inverse-image portions of their respective character sets, to enable them to fake a flashing cursor (and is why Apple II has a little "checkerboard" symbol for it).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @01:35AM
Note that the US did not allow patenting abstract ideas, including software. The Supreme Court explicitly ruled against it in the Alice decision [wikipedia.org] (2014), which has since been used hundreds of times to invalidate such patents.
The US Patent Office, however, keeps approving software and business idea patents, acting explicitly against the SCOTUS and patent law itself, because the USPTO employees are evaluated on "number of approved patents". The incentives are wrong, and lead to the billions of dollars of direct economic damage from patent trolls like the current BlackBerry.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday March 07, @07:21PM (4 children)
Hold on here..... That's just not true.
Patent protection has specific OBVIOUSNESS limitations, as well as specific prohibition of patenting an IDEA.
(I'm not digging up the obvious case law on this, because you already know better than to make that claim).
There's no such protections or prohibitions in copyright law. So be careful what you wish for.
If there were such, there would be no more than one trashy Romance novel every 70 years (And the world would be a better place).
I find it highly SUSPICIONS that TFS and Ars cites each and every patent as "covers the concept", when I suspect that the author (Timothy Lee) knows full well that is specifically NOT stated in any of these patents, they all patent a specific "method and apparatus".
Note: This isn't a defense of software patents in general, just a rebuttal of a claim and a a false claim in the Ars article.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday March 07, @07:52PM (3 children)
You're saying patent protection is supposed to work well to protect only actual innovations.
In practice it does not work and is broken.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by frojack on Wednesday March 07, @08:10PM (2 children)
Actually, I think if you look around, there have been a number of patent decisions that are slowly bringing patents closer to where they should be, and reducing nuisance law suits. Its not as broken as you think.
http://www.iam-media.com/blog/detail.aspx?g=e67f38bd-ef61-440d-9877-e1cfe47f59e5 [iam-media.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Wednesday March 07, @09:24PM (1 child)
At what great cost! And it is a cost borne by victims of patent shakedowns. Not to mention the RISK of losing and incurring huge liabilities.
You view it as acceptable. I do not.
It is broken. Seriously broken. I wouldn't mind software patents being burned to the ground. We seemed to get through the 80's and some of the 90's without software patents. I remember when I could just write code without needing a lawyer.
I don't understand what you see about software patents is worth defending? I seem them as being a gigantic net drag on innovation. Not something that promotes innovation. The rewards and who gets rewarded is perverse and wrong. Ancient, obsolete and useless abstract paper patents (without any demonstratable invention) get used a couple decades later to shake down innovative businesses. And some ridiculous patent lawsuits are now in the hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars.
It should all end in fire.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @01:39AM
From the legal standpoint, they've already burned down. [soylentnews.org] It's just that the US Patent Office is doing a terrible job and keeps approving them even though it really, really shouldn't, and challenging those patents in court to get them invalidated costs a lot of money.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday March 07, @08:32PM
I hate to argue in favor of software patents, but let me play devil's advocate here for a bit.
You're absolutely right about patents where it's "something we've been doing for ages + 'on a computer'": those are total bullshit, and the USPTO is negligent in allowing these broad and obvious patents.
But what if your software really is an invention, and not something obvious like a graphical slider on an iPhone? For an example here, I'll point to the infamous MP3 patents. Devising and implementing the MP3 codec was not a trivial task: it required an extremely advanced understanding of mathematics, and the "invention" of an algorithm to use math to lossily compress musical data. I doubt most people on this site could come up with something similar on their own, myself included. Should this be patentable? Why or why not?
Mind you, I never liked the fact that (until recently when the patents expired) you couldn't legally use MP3 on a Linux system without going to the hassle of buying a license, and because of this a lot of distros didn't have it included by default. But I also can't really put it in the same category as these bullshit software patents like those about online shopping carts or whatever.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Wednesday March 07, @10:29PM
Some food for thought as to why patenting ways to put things together is a bad idea:
- Hi, welcome to ThisRestaruant. I'll be your server. What are you having today?
- I'll have the BLT.
- I'm sorry, SomeOtherRestaurant has the
softwarefood patent on "Using bacon to offset the health benefits of vegetables," so we legally can't make food like that. Legal would kill us!
- How about a Reuben?
- Well, ReubensRestaurantHoldings still holds the
softwarefood patent on "A method for combining roast beef and sauerkraut into a bread-conveyed device", so...
- Didn't that one expire?
- No, that was their earlier one, "A method for combining bread and sauerkraut into a roast beef-conveyed device."
- Ah. Okay, something simple like a ham sandwich then.
- Oh, I'm so sorry, BeingADickIncorporated actually sued us last year for using cured, prepared pork products in violation of their totally valid
softwarefood patent.
- Who're they?
- A "
softwarefood patent holdings" group. They used to make phones that did email, but changed their business model and their name when people stopped buying their products.
- They don't even make
softwarefood ?
- No, but they hold the sacred trust of
softwarefood patents on how to combine things to make a finished product. It's a very valuable role.
- Doesn't sound like it.
- Well, no, but that is what legal makes us say. Anyway, what can I get you for lunch?
- Is there anything you can legally serve me?
- Well, arguably, no, even the
softwarefood that we ourselves have patented probably violates innumerable other silly patents. That's the consequence of allowing patents on any step of making any recipe, I guess.
- You people are insane.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Thursday March 08, @01:54AM
No. It goes back much, much, farther [wikipedia.org]
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 5, Insightful) by fyngyrz on Wednesday March 07, @04:55PM (2 children)
Here's the question I have:
Why should you get some magic time slot because you're 5 seconds, or 5 minutes, or 5 months ahead of someone else who is just as clever as you are? If you have something non-obvious and highly inventive, you will almost certainly get a sales window. If it isn't one or both of those things, then it has no real intrinsic value except if that is enforced artificially – and that does society no good at all, most certainly in software development, which can be very inexpensive, unless done by incompetents. Which are, generally speaking, not a great group to hand advantages to. So: Why?
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Wednesday March 07, @11:32PM (1 child)
Why?
I'm not going to try to argue for a line about where software patents should be drawn and what is "trivial." (Software patents seem to be a particular zone for abuse.) Nor am I going to argue in favor of the current patent system in general, which has many flaws.
But why patents as a general concept? Because people can't always get money to make something themselves, or because they don't have the resources to get production going as fast as some behemoth company that can take the idea and run with it. Or because "trivial" things are often only "trivial" in retrospect. Sometimes a simple mechanism is a game-changer, but can take thousands or tens of thousand of hours to develop.
Watch the movie "Flash of Genius" about the inventor of the intermittent windshield wiper for a counterargument. The guy tries to do exactly what you say, but Ford grabs hints about the mechanism in a demo. Then they just build their own. Major car manufacturers had been working on the problem for years, and this guy found what many teams of engineers had been unable to perfect.
And what did Ford argue in court? That the invention was trivial -- a mere combination of a few simple circuits. Yes, it was trivial in a sense, but it also took a guy to figure out what many others couldn't. He probably saved them tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands in development and testing expenses, even by just the hints they gleaned from his demo.
Bottom line is that just because something is simple to implement (and therefore could be easily copied and mass produced by a big company as soon as they see it) doesn't mean it's simple to figure out how to make the first one. Shouldn't the person who spends many hours of his/her life solving that problem be granted a benefit for it? And if we don't grant such benefits, will it lead to inefficiencies because smart people don't want to spend time tinkering to solve such issues outside of a corporate structure... Thereby slowing pace of innovation?
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Thursday March 08, @12:17AM
First of all, we're talking about software patents here. Not patents as a general concept. Physical products are radically different: development time, costs, risks. You can't make a truly new drug or a truly new motor design without a non-trivial investment. You can make software at home, between dinner and putting the kids to bed. While chortling to yourself. For zero dollars.
Not if it's software, and either trivial or obvious, no. Or both. If it's neither, the window to make money will open naturally. If it's not, it won't.
Protip: Don't give away your source code. Or, if you do, accept that you did. You make it public, someone will use it if it's useful. This, IMHO, is a good thing. Unless you want to make money. Because most good software with good documentation can't be easily monetized with "support." Because it isn't broken, and how to use it is well established and easy to understand. So if you give the code for good software away... you'd better have another way to pay the piper.
Or, you can just make lousy software / documentation. If you can still make people want to use it (which will last until someone makes a good version... and which they likely will because you gave the code away), why then you can monetize support.
OTOH, if you use a trade secret approach – tell no one it exists until it ships, and tell no one how you did it, ever – it's yours to monetize unless someone else can duplicate or better it. If it's non-obvious, that will take time. If it's non-trivial, they may not even be able to pull it off, or if they do, it might take them a lot longer than it took you. There's your money-making window. One you deserve.
No, he didn't do exactly what I said, because if he had, there would have been no demo from which the invention, such as it was, was easily lifted: There would have been a non-trivial product that was non-obvious.
If that was true, then it was trivial. Furthermore, in a demo of a wiper controller doing something that they could not figure out, how is it that they trivially figured it out? Apparently, this wasn't a demo of the device to a prospective buyer who had never been able to figure it out; this was an exposure of the method, which is just.... dumb. Should have been a black box with a price list for the contents, and a lawyer right there to see to it that no other information transfer took place without a contract. If your assertion is that they would have figured it out anyway... then it was not only trivial, it was obvious. Which I not-so-humbly submit should mean "not worth much, if anything."
Even so, your example is a physical product, not software, and the unavoidable costs and risks are radically different, as are the benefits to society. Software can move much faster than hardware, presuming it isn't crippled by IP issues. Which is the point. Software patents are crippling. They need to go away.
If invention by A is trivial/simple for B once its function or effect is merely described, then I think it is clearly too obvious to patent. Software or hardware. This is a huge problem with the hardware patent system. The software patent system shouldn't even exist but as it does, it's ended up with those problems as well.
Too much crap is patented. The system is utterly broken. It's holding almost all of us back while a very few moneyed individuals get rich off it. That's terrible.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 07, @06:19PM
I would buy a blackberry phone, a few of them, if I thought they would be able to significantly punish facebook.
There are some freedoms I actually would trade in exchange for a greater common good.
stupid software patents need to go, but facebook should go first.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @12:11AM
We should all sue blackberry.
(Score: 2) by arcz on Thursday March 08, @12:17AM
We should file a lawsuit vs the united states to invalidate them all categorically by alleging they are unconstitutional.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by archfeld on Wednesday March 07, @02:30PM (1 child)
RIM aka Blackberry has two things of value anymore, old patents on messaging software and QNX. Beyond that they bordering on being a patent troll themselves.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by LoRdTAW on Wednesday March 07, @04:13PM
I cringed when they acquired QNX.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by cocaine overdose on Wednesday March 07, @02:44PM (6 children)
Wait a minute, Instagram and WhatsApp are subsidiaries of Facebook? No where is safe from the reaches of Zorgberg. Twitter and Snapchat are dying, while Insta the "young person's Facebook" is thriving. What a move, effectively solving the "Facebook's not cool anymore" issue. A bit off-topic, but it pops out more than BlackBerry trying to steal life-jackets from children, attempting to evade the inevitable. You're a geriatric, the ship has sunk, let it happen.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by c0lo on Wednesday March 07, @03:17PM (3 children)
And risk being sued by the shareholders for dereliction of duty?
This will make the golden parachute evaporate.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by cocaine overdose on Wednesday March 07, @04:11PM (2 children)
Apologies. My post had a paragraph dedicated to how BlackBerry should commit Hari-Kari before spiraling into dishonor. I then remembered Chen was Chinese, and they do not have a word for honorable suicide and retraced my statement. My last sentence was a from-the-stands exclamation of moral self-righteousness. A hastily written one at that, only because I did not wish to research the Chinese traditions and make a more apt course of action.
Greatest apologies, I go hari-kari.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Wednesday March 07, @07:25PM (1 child)
and it's actually spelled hari-kiri
(Score: 1) by cocaine overdose on Wednesday March 07, @07:47PM
Gomenosai, kiaku-sama. Wasabi ga machigatte imashita. Oresama wa hazukashee. Ore wa meiyo o motarashimasu.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 07, @03:20PM (1 child)
Under what rock have you lived until now? Even an antiquated fart as aristarchus knows these things.
(Score: 1) by cocaine overdose on Wednesday March 07, @04:14PM
The same one Diogenes pisses on. I don't follow the news.
(Score: 2) by PocketSizeSUn on Wednesday March 07, @03:17PM (1 child)
Patent 8,279,173 covers the concept of tagging people in photos using an auto-completing search box.
- Where all the examples in the patent are blackberry's facebook app. Specifically blackberry's re-implementation of photo tagging a year and a half after Facebook's patenting of the same.
On the whole IMO, none of these are novel or inventive in any way (auto-complete search box, novel? in 2007?)
I have no love for BB or FB but it's sad to see this crap lending 'legitimacy' to a broken patent system.
(Score: 3, Funny) by c0lo on Wednesday March 07, @04:54PM
It can be worse, though. Imagine the patent covering the same thing "on a computer"
Oh, wait!
(Score: 2) by Apparition on Wednesday March 07, @03:22PM (6 children)
As bad as software patents are, part of me hopes that Blackberry wins and forces Facebook to shut down Instagram and WhatsApp. Then people would return to using actual open messaging solutions. It's a pipe dream, I know.
What is more likely to occur is for Facebook and Blackberry to reach a settlement and for Facebook to license the patents.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday March 07, @03:36PM (3 children)
And Twitter! How was Twitter not part of this? Oh, the humanity! Please add Twitter, and then win this lawsuit shutting down the major cesspools of social media.
(Score: 2) by ilsa on Wednesday March 07, @04:02PM (2 children)
Well that should be obvious.
Twitter doesn't have money. This is a shakedown, nothing more, nothing less.
(Score: 4, Informative) by DannyB on Wednesday March 07, @04:58PM (1 child)
THEN IT SHOULD BE PATENTED!!!
It is a shakedown, as you say. But why not do something good for humanity while trying to run a patent scam? Shutting down Twitter would prevent nuclear launch orders from reaching the missiles. It would also remove one more cesspool of hate speech.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday March 07, @05:53PM
> > Well that should be obvious.
> THEN IT SHOULD BE PATENTED!!!
The patent on sorting potential lawsuit defendants by assets has long expired. Even the "on a computer" version.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 07, @08:13PM (1 child)
Is there any way they could both lose?
(Score: 3, Funny) by Grishnakh on Wednesday March 07, @08:35PM
This is exactly what I think when someone is watching a football game near me.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 07, @03:24PM (3 children)
Sounds like basic key generation to me. Plenty of prior art there.
Let me guess, they added "using an auto-completing search box" to a patent on tagging people in photos likely held by Spybook. I wonder if I can get a patent for using a drop-down list to tag people...
This has to be the biggest load of bullshit in that list. IRC has been doing that for, what, four decades now?
IRC to the rescue again. Is IRC a messaging service? (If not, what exactly makes it NOT a messaging service?) I had a mod that tied the in-game chatter in Unreal Tournament 2004 into an IRC client such that all in-game chatter ended up in a chosen channel on IRC. This was back in 2005. I recall other games did that as well as we had a few channels on the main network I was on dedicated to exactly that. Patent date looks to be 2006, well after these games were tied in to IRC.
/mode #PatentTrolls +m-v RIM
And for good measure (been a while, syntax may be off)
/mode #PatentTrolls +b RIM!*@* GTFO
/kick RIM GTFO
Fuckers. And people wonder why I have absolutely zero respect for imaginary property laws.
(Score: 3, Funny) by c0lo on Wednesday March 07, @03:30PM
Nope. Along with emacs and firefox, IRC ascended into the realm of OS-es.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday March 07, @03:37PM
Hey, I did put from the "imaginary-property" department in the submission. :-)
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Wednesday March 07, @08:11PM
The game nethack (or was it rogue) could intercept Unix's incoming mail in the 70's already, and present it to the player as a scroll.
(Score: 2) by ilsa on Wednesday March 07, @04:00PM (1 child)
I'm truely saddened that this is what Blackberry has sunk to.
It would have been better if they had simply declared bankruptcy or been bought.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by DannyB on Wednesday March 07, @05:04PM
It seems that the endpoint of all tech corporations is for their patents to directly or indirectly be "monetized" for trolling others who build successful businesses.
Either they directly engage in patent trolling.
Or they sell their patents (or get acquired, or patents are the only asset at bankruptcy, etc). Then some blessed organization like Intellectual Vultures buys up the patents, and makes them part of a "patent pool" and extorts others to buy in to the patent pool. Nice business you have there. It would be a shame . . .
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 07, @04:29PM (5 children)
slavebook and wantwits and whoever should counter sue and name the us patent office as well. these patents are nonsense.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bradley13 on Wednesday March 07, @04:47PM (2 children)
Sue the patent office? If one could, that would be really excellent! Malfeasance, dereliction of duty, whatever. They desperately need some incentive to actually vet patent applications.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 3, Funny) by c0lo on Wednesday March 07, @04:59PM (1 child)
Shit!
I wish I had this idea before, I'd patent it as a business method!!
(Score: 4, Informative) by DannyB on Wednesday March 07, @05:08PM
I remember very early in the Obama administration. I think it was in a state of the union address. He proudly announced how the USPTO had granted more patents than ever. And associated that with increased innovation.
I was thinking . . .
YOU IDIOT !!!
The USPTO patents are not a measure of innovation. They are a measure of hindering the true innovators who build successful businesses.
(Score: 4, Funny) by DannyB on Wednesday March 07, @05:06PM (1 child)
When a patent application first arrives at the USPTO, it must be processed. A patent examiner carefully places the patent into a room full of other patent applications. Then into the room is released a large number of kittens with PATENT GRANTED stamps affixed to their feet. Then the kittens are lured back into their cages to await the next round of patent examination. Other patent clerks carefully collect all of the patent applications and determine which patents have been granted.
(Score: 3, Funny) by bob_super on Wednesday March 07, @05:59PM
Be glad they don't want to pay me royalties, arguing about budget and workloads (I suspect Union-driven sloth), for my patent on feeding the kittens with caffeine.
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Wednesday March 07, @08:12PM
Formerly relevant company seeks to stay afloat via legal action. Is Blackberry public? I'd be selling it if I owned any, and shorting if I really had guts.