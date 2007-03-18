from the he-didn't-go-to-Jared's dept.
[...] an enormous ring of debris, 237 light years away from Earth, orbiting a long-studied, young star called HR 4796A. While the bright white ring of debris may be the most visually striking part of the image, astronomers are more excited about what's around it: the much larger, less-concentrated area of dust around it.
[...] Researchers aren't quite sure how the system got its shape, but perhaps the nearby companion star, HR 4796B, is influencing the shape with its gravitational pull. It's not easy understanding these things, given all the possible influencing factors, according to a Hubble press release.
Hubble has observed few systems like HR 4796A, but the scientists predict that these debris ring might be relatively common in younger stars, according to the paper. HR 4796 is a mere 8 million years old—our sun is around 4.5 billion years. And understanding these structures could help understand how stars evolve, and even how planets might form around these young stars. Our own solar system probably formed from a dust disk, too, after all.
The HR 4796A Debris System: Discovery of Extensive Exo-ring Dust Material (DOI: 10.3847/1538-3881/aaa3f3) (DX)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Wednesday March 07, @10:13PM
Clearly, this system is the ruins of a great civilization that was annihilated by another civilization that had a Death Star, and used it to wipe out not only the inhabited planets, but all the other planets in the system too, just as a show of force.
(Score: 3, Funny) by bob_super on Wednesday March 07, @10:16PM (1 child)
> HR 4796B, is influencing the shape with its gravitational pull
She prefers to be called Shelly.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday March 08, @12:11AM
Shirley you jest!
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 07, @10:38PM (2 children)
Pics or it didn't happen...
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday March 07, @10:42PM
https://media.stsci.edu/uploads/story/display_image/1213/low_STSCI-H-p1811a-k-1340x520.png [stsci.edu]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by aristarchus on Wednesday March 07, @10:56PM
Check the Fine Article. There is this Hubble thing. I think it took some pictures.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday March 07, @11:48PM
This is demonstrated by the abundance of heavy elements such as lead and uranium.
Iron is the most stable element. You can get energy by fusing atoms lighter than iron, or by splitting atoms that are heaver.
But you can't obtain energy by fusing heaver atoms, or splitting lighter ones.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday March 08, @12:19AM
It's because...dark matter!
Oh wait, they're talking REAL science. Never mind.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @02:09AM
Aristarchus is incapable of posting a science article. Surely, with "stellar debris", he is referring to the Republican party and/or the alt-right.