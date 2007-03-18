from the trust-nobody dept.
FBI agents paid employees in Best Buy's Geek Squad unit to act as informants, documents published Tuesday reveal.
Agents paid managers in the retailer's device repair unit to pass along information about illegal content discovered on customers' devices, according to documents posted online by the Electronic Frontier Foundation. The digital rights group sued the FBI for the documents last year after the bureau denied a Freedom of Information Act request.
The EFF filed the lawsuit to learn the extent to which the agency trains and directs Best Buy Geek Squad employees to conduct warrantless searches of customers' devices during maintenance. The EFF said it was concerned that use of repair technicians to root out evidence of criminal behavior circumvents people's constitutional rights.
[...] Another document shows the FBI approved a $500 payment to a "confidential human source" whose name was redacted. The EFF said the payment appears to be one of many connected to the prosecution of Mark Rettenmaier, a Southern California doctor accused of possessing child pornography after he sent in his computer to Best Buy for repairs.
The EFF said the documents detail investigation procedures in which Geek Squad employees would contact the FBI after finding what they believed to be child pornography on a customer's device.
The EFF said an FBI agent would examine the device to determine whether there was illegal content present, and if so, seize the device and send it to the FBI field office closest to where the customer lived. Agents would then investigate further, and in some cases try to obtain a warrant to search the device.
Best Buy said last year that three of the four employees who may have received payment from the FBI are no longer employed by the company. The fourth was reprimanded and reassigned.
We put a lot of trust in big companies, so when they let us down it can have serious consequences.
I recently went shopping for a new computer. I wanted a low-end laptop for light work, and the HP Stream seemed like a good deal. That deal was made even sweeter when Best Buy offered to sell me a returned one for almost 20 percent off. The salesman assured me that it was in like-new condition and that they would honor all warranties. Sold.
I always get a little thrill opening a new gadget. The computer looked like it had never been touched and all the paperwork was still in sealed bags. There was even a slip of paper in the box with the ID of the tech who cleaned and certified the unit.
So it surprised me when I booted up and saw someone else's name and Hotmail address at the login prompt. So much for like-new!
As I stared at the full name and e-mail address of the previous owner—let's call him David—I wondered. Could I get into this computer another way? It was mine after all. And how much more could I learn about him? How bad of a mistake had the store made?
Any similar stories out there Soylentils care to share?
The OC Weekly reports on the case United States of America v. Mark A. Rettenmaier in which a California doctor is charged with knowingly possessing child pornography. The defendant came under investigation after he brought his computer to Best Buy's Geek Squad for service. A technician there discovered an image of an unclothed girl (which the defence asserts is not child pornography) in unallocated space of the computer's hard drive.
According to the defence attorney,
[...] records show "FBI and Best Buy made sure that during the period from 2007 to the present, there was always at least one supervisor who was an active informant."
The OC Weekly story says that:
[...] the company's repair technicians routinely searched customers' devices for files that could earn them $500 windfalls as FBI informants.
Recently unsealed records reveal a much more extensive secret relationship than previously known between the FBI and Best Buy's Geek Squad, including evidence the agency trained company technicians on law-enforcement operational tactics, shared lists of targeted citizens and, to covertly increase surveillance of the public, encouraged searches of computers even when unrelated to a customer's request for repairs.
To sidestep the U.S. Constitution's prohibition against warrantless invasions of private property, federal prosecutors and FBI officials have argued that Geek Squad employees accidentally find and report, for example, potential child pornography on customers' computers without any prodding by the government. Assistant United States Attorney M. Anthony Brown last year labeled allegations of a hidden partnership as "wild speculation." But more than a dozen summaries of FBI memoranda filed inside Orange County's Ronald Reagan Federal Courthouse this month in USA v. Mark Rettenmaier contradict the official line.
One agency communication about Geek Squad supervisor Justin Meade noted, "Agent assignments have been reviewed and are appropriate for operation of this source," that the paid informant "continues to provide valuable information on [child pornography] matters" and has "value due to his unique or potential access to FBI priority targets or intelligence responsive to FBI national and/or local collection."
Other records show how Meade's job gave him "excellent and frequent" access for "several years" to computers belonging to unwitting Best Buy customers, though agents considered him "underutilized" and wanted him "tasked" to search devices "on a more consistent basis."
Step 1: Put child porn on target's computer
Step 2: Report target to FBI
Step 3: Collect $500 bounty
Profit!!!
The Electronic Frontier Foundation has filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Investigation to obtain records related to the FBI's secret relationship with Best Buy's Geek Squad:
Sending your computer to Best Buy for repairs shouldn't require you to surrender your Fourth Amendment rights. But that's apparently what's been happening when customers send their computers to a Geek Squad repair facility in Kentucky.
We think the FBI's use of Best Buy Geek Squad employees to search people's computers without a warrant threatens to circumvent people's constitutional rights. That's why we filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit today against the FBI seeking records about the extent to which it directs and trains Best Buy employees to conduct warrantless searches of people's devices. Read our complaint here [PDF].
EFF has long been concerned about law enforcement using private actors, such as Best Buy employees, to conduct warrantless searches that the Fourth Amendment plainly bars police from doing themselves. The key question is at what point does a private person's search turn into a government search that implicates the Fourth Amendment.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday March 08, @12:29AM (6 children)
What idiot would take a computer containing pics/videos/browser history ETC to best buy to get it fixed. Shit never heard of back up, wipe, reinstall?
Well, here's hoping all Peter Files are idiots, lol.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @12:45AM (1 child)
People that don't know how to do all that, and even then there is a degree of professional expectations. Do you scour your vehicle for personal papers and change when you take it for an oil change? Or do you just expect them not to rifle through your shit? Do you leave your phone/wallet in a locker at the gym? MORON!!!
How about not blaming the victims? The people who need Geeksquad are exactly the types that don't know how to protect their files, or even think to worry about it!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @01:49AM
Nobody was blaming the children.
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Thursday March 08, @12:56AM (2 children)
Most people have no clue how to back up their computers.
Until the prevalence of cloud backups, many people would use their computer until it failed, shrug their shoulders and abandon the files they had "lost" and buy a new computer. Others would buy a computer and take it to someone to transfer their files before the old one failed.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday March 08, @01:31AM (1 child)
Some people are smart enough to keep their files on redundant encrypted drives attached to their computer, so it's easy to deal with a loss.
On the other hand, that could land you in jail forever without trial if you claim to have forgotten your password.
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Thursday March 08, @01:52AM
Those are not the people whom Geek Squad employees are reporting to the FBI for what they found on their computer.
(Score: 2) by beckett on Thursday March 08, @12:59AM
considering the stakes involved, it would probably be something worth googling.
now if only they had a working computer....
(Score: 1) by milsorgen on Thursday March 08, @12:30AM (4 children)
Why would the payments even be necessary? Wouldn't law enforcement be called regardless if such materials were uncovered during repair?
On the Oregon Coast, born and raised, On the beach is where I spent most of my days...
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday March 08, @12:38AM (1 child)
Should, would or could. Snitches or "informants" like to get paid one way or another. Yes one would assume that if some computer repair technician (or whatever their title is) found large amounts of child pornography on a computer they would indeed call the FBI or whatever law enforcement is around.
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Thursday March 08, @12:59AM
Why not blackmail the computer's owner? Surely that is far more lucrative.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Justin Case on Thursday March 08, @12:39AM
Justice: A crime victim can get help prosecuting the attacker and seeking restitution.
In Soviet Amerika: You can get paid for "finding" "evidence" even if there is no victim anywhere. Well I guess the guy who gave you his computer is now a victim, but we'll just ignore that because "child porn" is the root password.
Don't expect government to fix anything. Government gives corporations permission to exist and limited liability.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by sjames on Thursday March 08, @12:43AM
That's to make sure that rather than just stumbling over it, they actively search for it. Or perhaps occasionally add it themselves because the rent is due.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Mykl on Thursday March 08, @01:13AM
The most worrying thing about this for me is that the Geek Squad are being paid for 'finding' CP. A enterprising young minimum-wage geek could make a lot of money planting CP on a customer's computer and then 'finding' it...
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Thursday March 08, @01:13AM
IIUC, the issue here (and with paid informants in general) is whether or not the communications, payments and discussions between the informants and the LEO (the FBI in this case) rose to the level that these Geek Squad folks were acting as "government agents." If they were, then a search warrant would be required *before* any data was perused. If no warrant was obtained, and the GS folks *were* acting as government agents, any information provided to the FBI would be the result of an illegal search and inadmissible for obtaining a search warrant or use at trial.
Whether that's the case or not, I have no idea.
N.B.: IANAL
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @02:06AM
Good job firing those people, and looking out for your CP customers. If Best Buy doesn't guarantee confidentiality of customer data, then any criminal evidence the techs find is a win for the good guys.