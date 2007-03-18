from the protecting-children dept.
France to set legal age of sexual consent as 15
France plans to fix the legal age of sexual consent as 15, meaning sex with someone younger than that would be considered rape.
Equality Minister Marlène Schiappa welcomed the move, which follows advice from doctors and legal experts. Currently, prosecutors must prove sex with someone under 15 was forced in order to bring rape charges. The change comes amid uproar over two recent cases of men accused of having sex with 11-year-old girls.
Under the existing legislation, if there is no violence or coercion proved, offenders may only be charged with sexual abuse of a minor and not rape. This has a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a fine of €75,000 (£66,000; $87,000).
[...] The government is to approve the new age limit as part of a package of other laws against sexual violence and harassment in the coming weeks. It had been discussing whether to set the age as 13 or 15, which is what groups fighting violence against children had campaigned for.
Les commentaires déplorables.
Also at The Local, NPR, and SBS.
Related: French Porn Star Hits Back at President Emmanuel Macron's Plans to Censor Online Porn
« FBI Paid Geek Squad Staff To Be Informants, Documents Show | Sustainable Security for Durable Goods »
Related Stories
French porn star piqued over Macron's desire to crackdown on X-rated films
A star of French porn films has challenged President Emmanuel Macron to meet with him and female porn actresses after France's leader aroused his anger by linking the porn industry to violence against women and inequality. Manuel Ferrara was furious over the president's speech at the weekend which outlined his plan to tackle violence against women and ensure equality between the sexes. According to Macron pornography makes women "an object of humiliation" and that action needs to be taken because porn films are now so widely watched among school children.
Ferrara hit back on Twitter and invited the president to discuss the issue. "I am involved in this industry that you are trying to demonize by making this kind of remark. I am ready to sit down with you and discuss a topic that by all accounts you know nothing about. I'm waiting for your call!" In an interview with France Inter radio the porn star continued to criticize the president saying he found his remark "shocking". "He demonizes the porn industry and is jumping to conclusions (faire un amalgame). It's the same with video games. It's like saying 'a teenager who plays Call of Duty is going to pick up a gun and kill everyone in his school'."
[...] On Saturday Macron announced his plan to extend the powers of France's broadcasting regulator CSA to cover X-rated films as well as launch an awareness campaign on pornography in secondary schools. "The CSA plays an indispensable role in regulating audiovisual content everywhere and stopping the most undignified behavior becoming a form of tacit propaganda," said the president. "Today we do not regulate access to video games, internet content and pornographic content that is increasingly available."
Also at BBC and Reason (archive).
(Score: 2, Insightful) by milsorgen on Thursday March 08, @02:08AM (3 children)
Why not just increase the punishment for the "sexual abuse of a minor" charge?
On the Oregon Coast, born and raised, On the beach is where I spent most of my days...
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @02:34AM (2 children)
Why not just require marriage?
To use English-language terms, the crime of fully unmarried sex is then "fornication" and when at least one party is married to somebody else it is "adultery". Make adultery have a civil component as well, letting the wronged party (or parties) sue for damages against any of the adulterers.
If you want sex at 15 or even below, simply demonstrate to a court that you are fit to marry and then get married.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @04:11AM (1 child)
Sorry. Not all of us care to live according to Deuteronomy or Sharia law, which ever one you're going for there. Society's moved on.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @09:14AM
Sorry, not all of us realize that this part of the Deuteronomy or Sharia laws is simply several ten thousand years of best practice (evolution) formalized.
And really, society actually did not move on that much... people still are clan/tribal-oriented in their most basic behavior.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday March 08, @02:09AM (3 children)
Driving age and age of consent really should be the same. Set them to different ages and you either have enormous amounts of illegal sex going on or you have teenagers having legal sex but without a handy back seat.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 1, Funny) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday March 08, @02:54AM (2 children)
Let me tell you, my son Barron is 11. Almost 12. So before we hire a driver we always, always do very thorough vetting. The background check. When a driver is a child molester, we don't let him drive Barron. And when a driver is a rapist we don't let him drive my wife. If it's confirmed by a court, not a mere allegation. So many people are falsely accused. I'm a big believer in due process, it's part of what makes America great! But to be perfectly honest with you, very hard for a teenage driver to get hired by us. Maybe he's a wonderful guy, maybe he's a very bad (or sick) dude. I like drivers who have experience. I like drivers who have good references. Not too tall. And with a good driving record!
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday March 08, @04:29AM (1 child)
What kind of vetting do you do to make sure they can drive Ivanka?
(Score: 2, Funny) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday March 08, @05:20AM
Ivanka is all grown now. They grow up so fast! And she does her own hiring. But for many, many years we had a very gun-adept nanny from Serbia, Milka was her name. RIP!!
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 2) by Techwolf on Thursday March 08, @02:36AM (27 children)
Why use a fixed number instead of actual sexual maturity? (I forget the medical term for it.)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Thursday March 08, @02:43AM (4 children)
How invasive would an investigation to determine sexual maturity be? And, what definition is used? "If she's old enough to bleed, she's old enough to breed"? And, the sexual maturity of either party to an encounter doesn't define abuse, rape, or much of anything else.
It's a helluva lot less invasive for the court to ask the girl involved, "What was your date of birth?"
I'm not real sure that 15 is the "right age", but it's apparently better than what France had. And, it is just about what the US has. Here, sexual relations with 15 to 18 year old girls is viewed less harshly than relations with 14 or younger.
Face it: predators are predators, and predators like young vulnerable things. Fifteen sounds like a pretty good place to establish some limits.
Death smiles at everyone. Sailors smile back.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @05:00AM
Old enough to pee, old enough for me! Boo-yah!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @05:53AM (1 child)
It wouldn't be. You simply investigate each case individually to determine if an actual rape took place, rather than lazily declaring that anyone under age X cannot consent. You know, the same thing we do when someone is accused of raping an adult: Investigation. But that's too nuanced for our ridiculous society.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @09:22AM
Because a 55 year old guy having sex with a 5 year old girl just might be consentual...
You live in either a very beautiful or very ugly world.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @09:24AM
A hormone level/balance test should not be that intrusive.
Sample some blood, see how the levels and balance of various hormones hold up towards the averages of a child (no sexual hormones), a teen (pretty much messed up :-) ) and an adult (balanced hormones within a certain bandwidth).
And it will provide a nice way of finding the (future) predators/wackos with their messed up hormones that are causing most of the problems right now anyway...
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday March 08, @02:57AM (4 children)
Because knowledge of medicine and mental health is tenuous [sciencemag.org] at best.
What is your new standard going to be? Fertility/first period? That would effectively lower the age of consent for most girls/women, and could have loopholes, like drug or diet-induced early onset of puberty. Mental maturity? Probably impossible to determine without privacy-killing "mind reading" technology, and subject to bias.
There can be no common sense or evidence-based approach, only arbitrary laws for things like this, or which drugs to ban, etc.
Have voters considered ballot initiatives on this topic? We could add to the clusterfuck with a little direct democracy. Let's see which states can get the age of consent to 19 or 11.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @04:16AM (1 child)
I wanna see a state get the age of consent to 33. Isn't that part of some wacky religious tradition?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @12:34PM
From the brain development view point that would make much more sense.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3621648/ [nih.gov]
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2892678/ [nih.gov]
etcetc
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Thursday March 08, @05:14AM (1 child)
I agree with the first bit. Even if it is arbitrary, trying to determine, on a case-by-case basis whether someone is mature enough to consent would be a legal and constitutional nightmare.
As for age of consent laws in North America [wikipedia.org], Canada has a uniform age of consent (16), in the US (ranging from 16-18) and Mexico (ranging from onset of puberty to 14)*, the age of consent is set on a state-by-state basis.
I can't speak to Canada or Mexico, but in the US, representative governments presumably enact age of consent laws commensurate with the preferences of the electorate.
*Which makes this [youtube.com] a *little* less disturbing. :)
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by ewk on Thursday March 08, @09:43AM
Of course it would be a legal and constitutional nightmare, after all, this is not a legal and constitutional problem.
It's a biological and psychological problem. Solving that with some arbitrary limit on only one (age) of the biological factors involved seems overly simplistic.
I don't always react, but when I do, I do it on SoylentNews
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday March 08, @03:08AM
What they have now is called consent. They ask, was there consent? Can this person consent? And maybe they're too young to consent, you know? And the courts decide on that one by one, there isn't a certain age for that. So many places, there's a certain age and it's the same for everybody in that Country or that state. Not in France. Alabama, it's 16 in Alabama. And maybe, probably, the folks in France want to try something different. Where it's ALWAYS a problem if she's under 15 and you're over 15.
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @03:10AM (8 children)
What we should do is perform an MRI scan on the female's pelvis to determine if she is a girl or woman. Model the bone structure in a computer, and determine if a large baby (for example 5 kg / 11 pounds) could be safely born without medical intervention. If that would work, then the female is a woman and she gets that marked on an ID card.
For a male, he must have a home that he solely pays for or owns. He must show that he has an ability to support a woman and any resulting children. He likewise gets his status marked on an ID card.
I wonder what the record-breaking low age would be for each sex. It's probably something that sounds absurd until you actually look at the people in question.
(Score: 3, Funny) by takyon on Thursday March 08, @03:37AM (4 children)
1. Initiate universal basic income protocol.
2a. Make the benefits opt-in (not universal), but require temporary or permanent sterilization to receive them.
OR
2b. Lower the age of consent for boys to the point at which virility is achieved. A government approved IoT onahole will be issued to every household for sperm evaluation. It will also genetically identify the current user.
OR
2c. Kill all (males|females). The remaining (females|males) will reproduce artificially.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Thursday March 08, @07:14AM (3 children)
2c. Kill all (males|females). The remaining (females|males) will reproduce artificially.
I actually like this one, but without the killing part: just sterilize everyone, and do all reproduction artificially and let the state handle child-rearing. Right now, it's a disaster, with the people who make the very worst parents having the most kids, and the people who'd make good parents having few or none, and a huge number of kids growing up in poverty (with society basically outsourcing a lot of reproduction to improverished people through some meager handouts).
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday March 08, @07:36AM
If you think the problems we create are bad, ... [shopify.com]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday March 08, @07:49AM
The cries from the religious and civil rights activists would be intense. It would be seen as eugenics, playing God, and/or an attempt to wipe out the disproportionately poor black population. It would probably spark a kind of civil war and intense domestic terrorism. It would never get proposed in the first place because America runs on Dunkin'... I mean it runs primarily on Jesus Christ. It's not clear that America has an overpopulation crisis or that additional people would be bad for the economy. There are also other, more conspiracy-y ways to get rid of citizens. Ground wars probably wouldn't do enough and we don't have conscription anymore. Ramping up the Drug War and playing both sides (dealer and DEA) could score some casualties. The CIA can give pointers. The CDC says heroin-related deaths [cdc.gov] increased by a factor of 5 from 2010-2016. And if you've seen the anemic White House summit(s) [soylentnews.org] on the issue, you'll know that the trend might not be reversing anytime soon. So for all we know, the plan is in full effect. And I'm proud to be an American, where at least I know I'm free.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Thursday March 08, @11:37AM
That's a Brave New World you are describing.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Thursday March 08, @03:47AM (2 children)
You work for the TSA, don't you?
What scientific evidence, exactly, do you base your sexual maturity on bone structure alone? The pelvis plays an important role in natural childbirth - but the pelvis doesn't determine maturity level of the organs involved. One of the reasons mankind has developed Casearian sections is, not all women's pelvises develop in the same way, or at the same time. It's far more common for other factors to dictate a C-section, but the pelvis is a consideration.
Death smiles at everyone. Sailors smile back.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @04:15AM (1 child)
By looking at bone structure, we at least measure something sort of legit. Age is stupid.
You may have noticed that some females fail to become women under this definition. Oh well, that sucks. You shouldn't endanger the life of a baby.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Thursday March 08, @07:29AM
So we all have to comply with your view of life, do we? Or is that based upon your own religious beliefs? Not all medical operations are voluntary, some things happen due to circumstances beyond an individual's control. However, your own personal views are not the way we should decide whether an offence has taken place or not.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 1, Troll) by ilPapa on Thursday March 08, @05:42AM (3 children)
The medical term is pedophilia, you sick bastard.
"If they're old enough to bleed, they're old enough to butcher" might be fine in Kentucky or Alabama, but in civilized places it's more appropriate to set a standard than to have you performing pelvic exams on girl scouts to see if they're old enough to date.
Don't eat stuff of the sidewalk - Lux Interior
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @05:56AM (2 children)
Only if the young person was prepubescent.
I have no idea why you're accusing the one you're replying to of being a "sick bastard". Knee-jerk reaction much?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @06:53AM (1 child)
You're absolutely right. If a girl has reached puberty [medicinenet.com], she's ripe for fucking! You know it brother. And we know when that is too. From the article I linked:
Ooh yeah! I want me some of that 10 year old white meat! And even better, some of that 9 year old dark meat!
Let's get this done! Age of consent should equal age of puberty. I want my 40+ year old cock in some tight little 9 year old pussy! Heck, all three holes should be used regularly, amirite?
That other guy is a sick bastard, not OP. Nine year-olds are clearly ready for pole.
Where's MikeeUSA when you need him?
(Score: 2, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @07:08AM
Muhammed married a 6-year-old girl. Since he was the perfect man, you are encouraged to do likewise.
It is in fact common in Yemen.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @09:03AM (1 child)
Because fixed years are easily defined. I just hope
they have something in place so that 15 year olds don't
get punished for being with a 14 year old. In other words, if
one party is below the age of consent there ought to be some
leeway if they're close-in-age. Young people shouldn't have their
lives ruined over something like that.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday March 08, @12:27PM
Common sense is really too much to ask of lawmakers and judges.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by driverless on Thursday March 08, @11:41AM
Wouldn't a far better measure for younger people be the age difference? If you look at the cases that triggered this, it was a 30 year old guy and an 11 year old girl (ugh), but what if it's a 15 year old guy and a 14 year old girl? A number of countries take this into account, unfortunately the BBC story only reports absolute ages and not age differences. If you're using an absolute you may as well choose a height of consent or a weight of consent for all the accuracy you'll get, it's just an arbitrary line in the sand. On the day of your birthday, because some law says so, one minute before you're completely unaware that sex even exists, then a minute later you're completely sexually mature.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday March 08, @02:54AM (22 children)
Its interesting how in the old days the age of sex was approximately the age of successfully forming and raising a family, and now those ages are diverging at an increasing rate.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday March 08, @03:00AM (8 children)
Indeed. My father had a job and an apartment of his own at thirteen. And still managed to graduate highschool.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 5, Insightful) by coolgopher on Thursday March 08, @03:11AM (3 children)
Honestly, these days it feels like we're over-schooling and under-educating.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday March 08, @03:42AM (2 children)
That ain't no shit. I'd highly recommend anyone not planning on being a doctor, chemist, engineer, or the like drop out of school as soon as they're legally allowed to, get their GED just for the sake of having it, and either get a job or go to trade school. They're not going to learn anything useful in highschool past their freshman year that they can't learn online at their convenience.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @06:00AM (1 child)
Forget the GED and call yourself an autodidact, since that's what you'd be anyway. The standards of our school system are pathetic to the point where a trained monkey could almost get a GED and high school diploma, and they always were pathetic. There were no 'good old days' for our schooling system. As such, anyone requiring such worthless pieces of paper isn't worth working for in the first place.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday March 08, @12:03PM
Depends on your perspective. We used to teach Greek and Latin in public schools. Today we're lucky if they can speak English passably and know better than to eat laundry detergent.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @11:19AM (1 child)
This explains so much
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday March 08, @12:25PM
It certainly should. Unfortunately not everyone grows up with a good role model handy. Which is part of why I am so often found spreading the lessons imparted to me. Nobody should have to go through life unable to make it on their own and thinking the world owes them something because of ignorance.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 3, Funny) by driverless on Thursday March 08, @11:43AM (1 child)
Luxury! At thirteen my father lived in a brown paper bag in a septic tank. He used to have to get up at six o'clock in the morning, clean the bag, eat a crust of stale bread, go to work down at mill for fourteen hours a day week in-week out, and never even saw a highschool.
(Score: 1) by infodragon on Thursday March 08, @01:52PM
I used to watch him walking to that mill in 5 feet of snow up hill both ways while I was sitting in my gold gilded mansion^H^H^H^H^H^H^H house eating soup out of my silver spoon! Poor sap, he should work harder and pull himself out of that misery just like my father's father did!
Don't settle for shampoo, demand real poo!
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday March 08, @03:05AM (11 children)
Given that sexual maturity age hasn't modified dramatically (evolution is not that fast), I'd look into why the age of successfully raising a family diverged from the first.
Any hunches?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @03:27AM (1 child)
It used to be that a boy would get a job at a young age. This would provide experience. By perhaps age 13, give or take a few years, the boy had decent employment experience.
There is a minimum age now, 14 if I remember right. Nearly-full employment freedom doesn't come until age 18. (leaving out selling alcohol)
Assuming the age requirement is met, the boy still must deal with competition and overcome the minimum wage. That minimum wage means that most employers will not be willing to hire a boy; he has been made more expensive than he is worth. His lack of experience will mean he has little chance to get experience.
We stick the typical boy with college debt. This makes him less appealing and less able as a husband and provider and father.
We killed wages with oversupply. There are women in the workforce, illegal aliens running around, and even outsourcing. The boy needs the experience, but he can't offer to work below the minimum wage. Once there are adults at minimum wage, he has no chance.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @05:20AM
There. FTFY.
(Score: 2) by dry on Thursday March 08, @05:25AM (8 children)
Evolution doesn't happen that fast, but changes in diet do. There's also evidence of certain food additives having hormone like qualities. The age of maturity has lowered, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Puberty#Historical_shift [wikipedia.org] This one mentions stress as a cause as well https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2465479/ [nih.gov]. Lots of evidence that the age of puberty is dropping, though there has always been out-layers, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_youngest_birth_mothers [wikipedia.org].
Meanwhile, we've invented this phase of life called childhood, not long ago a 5 year old was considered a small adult, with all the responsibilities that went with that. After working for 10+ years, getting married at 15+ was a lot different then today where childhood is constantly being extended to keep the labour force balanced against automation, a trend that started around the turn of the 20th century when automation meant less resistance to child labour laws.
(Score: 3, Informative) by c0lo on Thursday March 08, @05:37AM (3 children)
Yes, but not by that much as the "age of successfully raising a family" contributed to the divergence.
It is not unusual to find "kids" living with the parents at 30 years of age [www.cbc.ca]. This was 2014:
(Score: 3, Informative) by dry on Thursday March 08, @06:25AM (2 children)
Besides how childhood keeps getting extended, there's simple economics, young people can't afford to move out anymore. I live 50 miles out of town, the vacancy rate is well below 1%, the median price of a house is $980,000 with the average being somewhat lower. It just gets more expensive towards town where the better jobs are. Kids can't afford to move out anymore.
When I left home, you could rent an adequate apartment, eat not bad and save some money, all while working at minimum wage. Now, not so much, especially with the landlords being able to be very picky, the construction boom that involves tearing down the cheap housing to build something more profitable and the supposed non-existent inflation raising prices on the necessities.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @07:13AM
These rules drive prices up. We're trying to live beyond our means.
We're competing with people who live in cages (East Asia), huts (Africa and Southeast Asia), caves (western China and South Asia), etc.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday March 08, @12:10PM
If you get away from the insanely crowded major cities, housing prices drop literally an entire order of magnitude from that. The guy who owns the house I'm currently renting wants in the neighborhood of $70K for it. For a (he says four, I say three) bedroom with a double lot in the nicer part of town.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 1, Troll) by ilPapa on Thursday March 08, @05:45AM (2 children)
Yes, according to the most authoritative scientific sources on the web, eating soy can make you less masculine. Fortunately, there's a solution:
http://www.infowarsshop.com/Super-Male-Vitality-_p_1227.html [infowarsshop.com]
Don't eat stuff of the sidewalk - Lux Interior
(Score: 2) by dry on Thursday March 08, @06:11AM (1 child)
I was thinking of certain plastics that have properties similar to estrogen.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @01:03PM
Let us provide a link hoping at least one person would click it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xenoestrogen [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday March 08, @02:23PM
"teen" and "retired" are also relatively recent western inventions. They tried to launch "tween" but it failed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @05:39AM
(Score: 1) by cocaine overdose on Thursday March 08, @03:00AM (3 children)
France, the illuminated and wise nation that it has become, joins Germany in allowing sexual intercourse to occur between minors (15 and 14 respectively) and those over 21. In other news, the demand chain of sex tourism has shifted, as ephebophiles move away from the jungle nip nation states, to more ethno-relateable geographies. On a more somber note, the last bastion of free intercourse has joined the ranks of the New Prude Order, with this instantiation of consent law. A moment of silence was observed by what is left of the old guard for freedom of sex. NAMBLA was reached out to, but did not comment.
And your humble reporter is very likely on a list now after searching the correct way to spell "ephepobphiles," "ages of consent," "countries with no ages of consent," "cheese pizza with extra mozzarella," and "pedophile communities and organizations."
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday March 08, @03:39AM
https://www.ixquick.com/do/search?query=ephepobphiles&cat=web&pl=chrome&language=english [ixquick.com]
Sheeeeeit, I'm on the list.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Thursday March 08, @06:01AM
Yeah, that cheese pizza search got him into the list of Mafia member suspects. ;-)
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @07:02AM
Yeah, you're on a list, all right!
Cheese pizza? You were a regular at Comet Ping Pong weren't you, you sick pup.
Once our great leader disbands the disloyal FBI, he can finally get to the bottom of the child sex-trafficking ring and put that murderous bitch [wnd.com] and her cronies (including you!) away for a long, long, time!
I've got a bullet with your name on it, you child-molesting sack of crap!
#MAGA
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @06:05AM (1 child)
coucher avec moi? See, it's so easy!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @10:24AM
Disco music has a lot to answer for. Try speaking to a real French person. :-)