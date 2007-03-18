from the resistance-is-futile dept.
A number of companies are developing advanced supercapacitors in the hopes of replacing or augmenting lithium-ion batteries:
Dr Donald Highgate, director of research at Superdielectrics Ltd, says a material he originally developed for soft contact lenses is also surprisingly good at holding an electrostatic field. [...] Dr Highgate is working with Bristol and Surrey universities to develop supercapacitors using the new polymer and hopes that they could eventually rival, or even surpass, lithium-ion (li-ion) batteries - so long as they manage to replicate prototype performance on a large scale.
[...] Taavi Madiberk, chief executive and co-founder of Skeleton Technologies, a supercapacitor maker based in Estonia, Germany and Finland, says his products incorporate layers of graphene - a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice - and other carbon-based materials in its supercapacitors. These layers have a huge surface area - just 1g of graphene can cover 2,000 sq m, says Mr Madiberk. This allows them to hold on to a lot more power.
[...] But he acknowledges that in the short-term, combining supercapacitors with li-ion batteries is probably the best way to enjoy the best of both worlds, particularly in electric vehicles. Ulrik Grape, chief executive of NaWa technologies, another supercapacitor maker based in the South of France, agrees, saying: "Supercapacitors don't store as much energy but their response is instantaneous. So a supercapacitor could handle acceleration and energy recovery under braking - taking care of the stressful part of a battery's life - possibly doubling or tripling a battery's life expectancy."
NaWa's technology involves electrodes made from "vertically aligned carbon and graphene nanotubes that can store the energy on the surface of these tubes," explains Mr Grape. [...] A Formula E racing car's battery, currently made by Williams Advanced Engineering, weighs 300kg, but this could be reduced by a third to 200kg, NaWa believes, without any loss of range.
[...] Of course, supercapacitors don't mean the end of traditional batteries by any means. Li-ion technology is still being improved by about 5-10% each year.
Phys.org reports on the resurgence of hemp cultivation in the US and some novel uses.
As hemp makes a comeback in the U.S. after a decades-long ban on its cultivation, scientists are reporting that fibers from the plant can pack as much energy and power as graphene, long-touted as the model material for supercapacitors. They're presenting their research, which a Canadian start-up company is working on scaling up, at the 248th National Meeting & Exposition of the American Chemical Society (ACS).
David Mitlin, Ph.D., explains that supercapacitors are energy storage devices that have huge potential to transform the way future electronics are powered. Unlike today's rechargeable batteries, which sip up energy over several hours, supercapacitors can charge and discharge within seconds. But they normally can't store nearly as much energy as batteries, an important property known as energy density. One approach researchers are taking to boost supercapacitors' energy density is to design better electrodes. Mitlin's team has figured out how to make them from certain hemp fibers, and they can hold as much energy as the current top contender: graphene.
"We're past the proof-of-principle stage for the fully functional supercapacitor," he says. "Now we're gearing up for small-scale manufacturing."
Nitrogen can triple the energy storage capacity of carbon-based supercapacitors, researchers in China and the United States say, potentially helping make them competitive against some advanced batteries.
Supercapacitors can capture and release energy much more quickly than batteries, but they usually can store less energy. Most supercapacitors in use today use carbon-based electrodes, because their high-surface area stores more charge. "We are able to make carbon a much better supercapacitor," says Fuqiang Huang, a material chemist at the Shanghai Institute of Ceramics.
The scientists began with a framework of porous silica and lined the pores with carbon. They next etched away the silica, leaving porous tubes 4 to 6 nanometers wide, each made of five or less layers of graphene-like carbon.
Nitrogen-doped mesoporous carbon of extraordinary capacitance for electrochemical energy storage (DOI: 10.1126/science.aab3798)
Scientists at UC Santa Cruz (UCSC) and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) have reported the first example of ultrafast 3D-printed graphene supercapacitor electrodes that outperform comparable electrodes made via traditional methods. Their results open the door to novel, unconstrained designs of highly efficient energy storage systems for smartphones, wearables, implantable devices, electric cars and wireless sensors.
Using a 3D-printing process called direct-ink writing and a graphene-oxide composite ink, the team was able to print micro-architected electrodes and build supercapacitors with excellent performance characteristics. The results were published online January 20 in the journal Nano Letters and will be featured on the cover of the March issue of the journal.
"Supercapacitor devices using our 3D-printed graphene electrodes with thicknesses on the order of millimeters exhibit outstanding capacitance retention and power densities," said corresponding author Yat Li, associate professor of chemistry at UC Santa Cruz. "This performance greatly exceeds the performance of conventional devices with thick electrodes, and it equals or exceeds the performance of reported devices made with electrodes 10 to 100 times thinner."
LLNL engineer Cheng Zhu and UCSC graduate student Tianyu Liu are lead authors of the paper. "This breaks through the limitations of what 2D manufacturing can do," Zhu said. "We can fabricate a large range of 3D architectures. In a phone, for instance, you would only need to leave a small area for energy storage. The geometry can be very complex."
This would obviously have applications in mobile phones as well as wearables and IoT devices, but what other applications would this empower? Would this be of use in automotive or home power applications? -Ed.
Scientists have created a "cyborg rose" that can store energy in supercapacitors along the stem, following up on previous cyborg rose research published in 2015:
Scientists have figured out how to inject a conducting solution into a rose cutting, and have it spontaneously form wires throughout its stem, leaves, and petals to create fully functioning supercapacitors for energy storage. The so-called e-Plant was able to be charged hundreds of times without any loss on the performance, and the team behind the invention says it could allow us to one day create fuel cells or autonomous energy systems inside living plants.
"A few years ago, we demonstrated that it is possible to create electronic plants, 'power plants', but we have now shown that the research has practical applications," says one of the team, Magnus Berggren from Linköping University in Sweden. "We have not only shown that energy storage is possible, but also that we can deliver systems with excellent performance."
Back in 2015 [open, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.1501136] [DX], the team produced their first cyborg rose by filling its veins with a conductive polymer solution, and having it weave the material into its living tissue.
In vivo polymerization and manufacturing of wires and supercapacitors in plants (open, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1616456114) (DX)
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
Currently, research in the domain of flexible and stretchable supercapacitors is focused on adjusting electrodes, as they have the most significant effect on performance. However, the separator materials for such applications remain largely unexplored. Recently, a group of scientists from Skoltech and Aalto University (Finland) proposed a novel method for the fabrication of an all-nanotube stretchable supercapacitor from SWCNTs film electrodes and BNNTs separator.
Besides being dielectric, porous and chemically inert, the separators for stretchable supercapacitors need to withstand bending and stretching without severe structural damages. Materials that are known to meet these requirements include polymers and polymer-based electrolytes. However, despite being inexpensive and nontoxic, such separator applications. Another key component of the supercapacitors are electrodes, which have to be highly conductive and mechanically stable. In this study, researchers used carbon nanotube films (CNTs) as such material has a unique pore structure, high specific surface area, low electrical resistivity and high chemical stability, and exceptionally high Young's modulus of elasticity and tensile strength.
The BNNT separator of only 0.5 µm thickness ensured reliable short circuit protection and low equivalent series resistance (ESR) of the stretchable supercapacitor (SSC). The device, fabricated in a test cell configuration for material characterization retains 96 percent of its initial capacitance after 20 000 charging/discharging cycles with low equivalent series resistance of 4.6 Ω. The stretchable supercapacitor prototype withstands at least 1000 cycles of 50 percent strain with a slight increase in the volumetric capacitance and volumetric power density from 32 mW cm−3 to 40 mW cm−3 after stretching, which is higher than reported before. Moreover, a low resistance of 250 Ω for the as-fabricated stretchable prototype was obtained. The simple fabrication process of such devices can be easily extended, making the all-nanotube stretchable supercapacitors, presented here, promising elements in future wearable devices.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 07, @11:10PM (3 children)
supercaps makes good makeshift handgrenade
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday March 07, @11:35PM (2 children)
That's going into The Soylentil's Cookbook.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday March 07, @11:45PM (1 child)
- YOU DO!
Purchase the largest electrolytic capacitor you can find or connect several of them in parallel.
Charge the cap with a nine volt battery.
Touch the cap to a doorknob.
"Woe is MDC." -- Anonymous Coward
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @01:46AM
I tried. The battery exploded about 1 minute in the process.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday March 07, @11:43PM
I once knew someone who made a gadget to aid in tying sutures to the lenses used to replace cataracts.
He told me that the plastic used was compatible with one's eyes. That this is the case is the result of WWII pilots getting their canopies blown to bits with shards of the canopy getting embedded in their eyes.
It was found that just leaving the plastic in one's eye didn't really cause any ill effects.
"Woe is MDC." -- Anonymous Coward
(Score: 1) by milsorgen on Wednesday March 07, @11:43PM (2 children)
I thought super capacitors were limited to very low (>3V) voltage. Have they overcame this limit and retained the long working working life?
On the Oregon Coast, born and raised, On the beach is where I spent most of my days...
(Score: 3, Interesting) by c0lo on Thursday March 08, @12:12AM
You think you meant <3V. No, current tech is limited at 2.5-2.7V, due to the use of an electrolyte.(liquid dielectric)
However, the new developments hint the comeback of solid polymer dielectrics, which maybe will be able to handle higher voltages.
Given that the stored energy varies quadratically with the voltage, this is a big deal.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by khallow on Thursday March 08, @12:53AM
Stack them in series to get higher voltages. You're not going to get 120V this way, but ~12-48V would be achievable. Since they drop in voltage so quickly (exponential decay), you'll need some sort of DC/DC converter no matter what you do to maintain voltage or current at constant levels (unless you're just dumping amps as fast as you can).