from the what-we-meant-to-say-was-... dept.
Facebook asks users: should we allow men to ask children for sexual images?
Facebook has admitted it was a "mistake" to ask users whether paedophiles requesting sexual pictures from children should be allowed on its website.
On Sunday, the social network ran a survey for some users asking how they thought the company should handle grooming behaviour. "There are a wide range of topics and behaviours that appear on Facebook," one question began. "In thinking about an ideal world where you could set Facebook's policies, how would you handle the following: a private message in which an adult man asks a 14-year-old girl for sexual pictures."
The options available to respondents ranged from "this content should not be allowed on Facebook, and no one should be able to see it" to "this content should be allowed on Facebook, and I would not mind seeing it".
A second question asked who should decide the rules around whether or not the adult man should be allowed to ask for such pictures on Facebook. Options available included "Facebook users decide the rules by voting and tell Facebook" and "Facebook decides the rules on its own".
Also at The Verge, TechCrunch, The Mercury News, CNBC, and Engadget.
(Score: 4, Funny) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday March 08, @05:34AM (1 child)
We did the biggest Tax Cut in history. And we want that money to go into the pockets of our great American corporations. And other taxpayers. So we're cutting back on a lot of wasteful government spending. Our FBI, very expensive to run. And very busy investigating me, my campaign, my family. Too busy to stop the Parkland shooting, right? So we're cutting back on the pedophile investigations. We did something very smart, we did a survey on Facebook, we asked folks, "would you like to see sexy pictures of 14 year old girls?" Which is a nice way of asking, "are you a pedophile?" They tell us "yes," we do an investigation. They tell us "no," they're good. The CPM is very cheap, we got a tremendous deal. No cheaper than what Crooked Hillary would have gotten. But she wouldn't be smart enough to think of it!
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 3, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @06:26AM
I think something like that is very clever and cost effective.
Up to now, I thought recruiting the Geek Squad and Best Buy to snoop through any computer anyone gullible enough to let corporate entities ( beholden to corporation profit bottom line, and handshakes with highly placed men, not their customer! ) took the cake.
I used to personally take care of some of my neighbor's machines.... you know, driver issues, occasionally running MalwareBytes, going through their machine with Security Task Manager to see if anything looked amiss, maybe even running Wireshark on their machine if it looked like they were spewing packets. Maybe running System Restore for quickie screwups like accidentally running a malicious Javascript - or if worse comes to worse, restoring a complete disk image from CloneZilla.
But alas, about four months ago, the last one went WIN10, and I can no longer help them. They are on their own, now. I've told them as much, but even the offer of "free" tech support does not stand up to the psychological pressure of "being with the times", no matter what the cost.
I've got this new doorbell! Christmas! New Computer! Gotta upgrade! Won't need you anymore, but thanks!
I get a really strong feeling that all this telemetry is also of similar doings... as anyone agreeing to the Microsoft EULA has already surrendered any privacy they have. There are so many packets sailing out of idle WIN10 machines I can't track 'em all... I have no idea what's in 'em... I feel about like a storekeeper seeing people dragging huge strollers into and out of my business, strollers configured so I can't verify what's in them, and legally I can't force them to verify they aren't shoplifting. And I wonder why my inventory keeps showing up in other people's databases. I just guess that's one of the costs to be adoptive of new technology.
Nobody can trust their computers anymore.
Remember old Ronald Reagan? ... "Trust... but Verify!", and with the inability to verify, I can not trust.
These guys are even managing their retirement and stock brokerages online... I await the day when they call, all moaning over somebody who sold all their stocks right before the big hike, or had them buy stocks right before a plummet, without their involvement, while everyone hides behind "hold harmless" clauses.... or their kid gets nailed big time because she could not prove she bought a song through approved channels, and Spokeo even knows who he is buying his adult diapers from, and he's losing his hair, takes viagra, constipated, and his wife has a yeast infection and toenail fungus.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday March 08, @05:40AM (9 children)
Has anyone else noticed that the vast majority of the sexual predators outed in the past decade or so have been the exact same pricks who've been telling us that we're the evil bastards for daring to question their fucked up agendas? This right here is why. If you have to ask this question, you're too fucked up in the head to be allowed to even walk free in society, much less set policy impacting others.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 3, Touché) by c0lo on Thursday March 08, @05:53AM (3 children)
Exactly who are they?
I admit I haven't been paying attention to sexual matters in the last decade or so, much less to predatory sexual matters.
(Score: 4, Informative) by RS3 on Thursday March 08, @06:29AM
To be fair, there are a lot of allegations and accusations. I wish public opinion was less knee-jerk reaction, and more thoughtful patience.
Some of the notables: Al Franken, Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Megan Barry, Matt Lauer, Stephen Bittel; the list goes on and on.
(Score: 2, Flamebait) by aristarchus on Thursday March 08, @06:39AM (1 child)
I think the Buzzard doth protest too much. Is there anything we should be aware of, TMB?
And what is with the sudden rash of pedophilia stories? Are we trying to attract the alt-right or MickeUSSR? Or, seriously, is there something we should know?
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday March 08, @11:44AM
Naw, I wasn't even a pedophile back when I was underage myself. I acquired a taste for women in their thirties around the same time I got my learner's permit. They've worn the biggest parts of the stupid off by then, gained much in the way of interesting experience, and started their own sexual peak.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @06:42AM
Oh, you went to Catholic school, too, eh? Explains a lot, expecially your hatred for education.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Thursday March 08, @06:57AM (1 child)
Yep, I am a nice robot and all, patiently waiting for the [censored by the 4th directive], but, for reasons I don't quite grasp, if I met an adult grooming a child on the street, I may make meatbag meatballs on the spot.
(of the adult, to be precise).
OTOH if one of the options in the survey was "make meatballs of the predator on the spot", no prob.
Overall I don't really think the survey did the Overton window trick very well.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @09:23AM
I hope that's not a euphemism for jerking off... it's hard to keep up with these newfangled slang words.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Thursday March 08, @07:04AM (1 child)
This right here is why. If you have to ask this question, you're too fucked up in the head to be allowed to even walk free in society, much less set policy impacting others.
There's some reasonable explanations why you'd ask this question:
1) You're affiliated with law enforcement and you want to see how many idiot pedos answer "yes", so you can investigate them
2) You want to get an idea if there's more pedophilia in society than we're currently aware of
Seriously, asking this question on FB is so suspicious I find it hard to believe there really isn't some ulterior motive or plan here.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Thursday March 08, @02:28PM
There's another possibility:
3) You've automated the creation of surveys to include questions/feature requests from users and don't bother to check the questions before sending them to users.
I'm not saying that's the most likely answer, but it certainly would be in line with previous FB idiocy.
That said, I agree that this appears to be quite suspicious.
However, the truth of Hanlon's Razor [wikipedia.org] should never be minimized, especially as this is routinely confirmed [quoteinvestigator.com]:
At the same time, it does make you wonder about how closely FB is working with various LEOs and TLAs. They've certainly been quite accommodating to the Chinese as they put the screws to their people.
However, stupidity and malice aren't mutually exclusive. Dumb *and* evil. Hooray for us!
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 3, Insightful) by cubancigar11 on Thursday March 08, @06:23AM (16 children)
Do we still pretend that child predators are male? Seriously? At Facebook level?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @06:29AM (13 children)
If I can drop back to statistical probabilities, males are generally the horny ones.
Statistics reveals many correlations between an action and who is apt to do it... however if talked about, its no longer statistics, its a troll.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by RS3 on Thursday March 08, @06:34AM (10 children)
Just the other day I noticed a cbsnews slideshow listing teachers caught having sexual relationships with students. I didn't total it up, but there were far more women than men. https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/notorious-teacher-sex-scandals/ [cbsnews.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Thursday March 08, @07:17AM (8 children)
Part of that is probably because there's more female teachers than male ones. Another part might be that girls are taught these days to watch out for sexual predators, but no one teaches boys about this.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @07:28AM (3 children)
Dude, when I was a teenager at school I lusted after many of the hotter female teachers, but that was nothing to the intensity of some of the schoolgirl crushes on male teachers. I would bet that many of them would have been the instigator if they could, and would have kept it secret for ever if he handled it right.
(Score: 3, Informative) by khallow on Thursday March 08, @07:41AM (2 children)
I wouldn't bet anything you aren't afraid to lose. Teenagers are really bad at keeping secrets.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @10:02AM (1 child)
so are adults. Just look at Trumps cheating with pornstars and others. And that's the "president"
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday March 08, @02:16PM
(Score: 3, Insightful) by krishnoid on Thursday March 08, @07:34AM (3 children)
Of course you want more female teachers than male ones, because you can't trust adult males around kids, because they're all ... hey, wait a second ....
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @07:47AM (2 children)
Alternatively, males are less interested in teaching kids. It isn't exactly sunshine and rainbows job.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @08:18AM
No, men are worried that a mere suggested that they would be "interested in [teaching] kids" is enough to get them labeled a pedophile.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @08:39AM
This is burned into our DNA by evolution:
Fertile women are inherently of value. If you can't be one or at least pretend to be one, you are worthless by default. There is no shortage of sperm and no use for a menopausal womb.
Many people deny it, but everybody instinctively knows it. We send men off to war, put women and children in lifeboats first, laugh when men suffer...
Men and boys know that they must take action to show some value. This is why they take so many seemingly stupid risks. This is why they get in fights, start businesses, show off skills, show off money, and seek to acquire money. They have an instinct that drives them to this.
Teaching kids doesn't pay. It can't pay, because teachers are a significant portion of the population and must be supported by all the other people. Men therefore avoid it. Men need money to prove their worth.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @07:23AM
There are also far more female than male teachers. The question is the relative percentages that do it, as well as the percentage that get caught.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @10:00AM
And it is the mothers selling their daughters. In human trafficking, women are very much in the loop and often the ones that rope in the unsuspecting victim. Women are major enablers of human trafficking. This thing is not about anyone being horny or not. It's about money, and in that regard, gender is not an obstacle at all.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday March 08, @11:52AM
You do know women hit their peak sexual desire in their early to mid thirties, yes? It's quite possible for a thirty-three year old woman to wear an eighteen year old man completely the fuck out and still want more. Which is to say that your stereotype fails miserably in the face of reality.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by Entropy on Thursday March 08, @12:12PM
The only child predators that we care about are male. -eyeroll-
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Thursday March 08, @02:36PM
No one is "pretending" that child predators are *all* male. However, the vast majority (by a factor of 4) [victimsofcrime.org] are male:
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Thursday March 08, @06:36AM (1 child)
The person at FB who approved this survey, never mind the person who thought of it (hmm, maybe same person?), must have a near total cognitive disconnect from the rest of reality.
hey! Just noticed "FaceBook, Inc." == FBI
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @10:12AM
It went like this;
FB drone1: "We need to do a survey to show people we are in touch"
FB drone2: "Great, get FB drones 3 and 4 to knock up some questions, I will come up with some generic answers"
Questions are independently created from generic answers.
FB manager then looks at first question and answer then skim reads the rest, OKs it and it is released to wild.
The answers that are inappropriate for this specific issue seem highly appropriate to just about all other low level questions FB are likely to ask.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @09:31AM (2 children)
Pedophilia is about attraction to prepubescent children, not 14 year olds. Especially considering that 14 y/o girls these days seem to be as fully developed as girls of 16 would have been many years ago.
Prepubescent girls are usually children younger than 10 years old. Boys a couple of years older.
The media obsession with fling around the term pedophile is all about sensationalism and click-bait. Too bad for guys that are attracted to hot chicks, some of which might be 14 years old, even though they look like they're 20.
Doesn't matter either that the 14 y/o chick is out banging half the guys at her school, but the moment someone older comes along, they get tossed into the clink for some perceived action that was no different from the girl's POV to what she'd already been doing with so many other guys.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday March 08, @11:58AM (1 child)
Simply getting a fucked is not the major problem with early teenagers being preyed upon by adults. The problem is the vast gulf in life experience and wisdom between the two. Manipulation isn't just likely, it is pretty much impossible to avoid.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 1) by nekomata on Thursday March 08, @12:48PM
Isn't manipulation impossible to avoid in any interaction between humans?
Also, if the gap between the two persons is the problem. Should it be legal to bang if one person has an IQ of 130 and the other of 80? I'd wager the difference is bigger there than it is between a 16-yo and a 40-yo, both of average IQ.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @10:36AM
Looks like Facebook is up [outage.report] again.